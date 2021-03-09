Region roundup: Lynchburg edges Ferrum, advances to ODAC men's basketball title game

T.C. Thacker made the biggest shot of Lynchburg’s season near the end of regulation Tuesday night. The Lynchburg forward then came up big again in overtime to keep the Hornets’ season alive.
Thacker scored 23 points, pulled down a career-high 26 rebounds, and his layup with 33 seconds left in regulation forced overtime as Lynchburg went on to edge Ferrum 66-62 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament semifinals inside Swartz Gymnasium at Ferrum.
The Hornets (6-4), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, is slated to host the tourney championship game at Turner Gymnasium against No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon. The game is scheduled to be played Thursday with the option to be moved to Saturday.
UL is playing in the title game for the first time since 2016, when it topped Randolph and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Thacker’s game-tying layup capped an 8-0 run to end regulation. The Panthers (8-6) took a 60-59 lead on Darius Kemp’s free throw with 2:48 remaining in OT. Trey Pittman’s jumper from just outside the free-throw line put UL ahead for good at 61-60.
Tharon Suggs had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Israel Lockamy added 12 points. Lockamy had two big defensive plays at the end of Tuesday’s game. He blocked Kajuan Madden-McAfee’s 3-point attempt with three seconds left in regulation, then came up with a steal and converted on a layup with 1:12 remaining in overtime to put UL ahead 63-60.
Madden-McAfee led the Panthers with 23 points. He added 13 rebounds. Kemp scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Liberty’s McKay finalist for two coach of the year awards
Liberty’s Ritchie McKay was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe and Hugh Durham coach of the year awards Tuesday.
The Ben Jobe Award is given annually to the top Division I minority coach, and the Hugh Durham Award goes to the top Division I mid-major coach.
McKay was named the ASUN coach of the year last week and became the first in program history to win coach of the year honors in back-to-back seasons.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty trio honored by ASUN
Liberty senior guards Ashtyn Baker and Emily Lytle were named to the ASUN Conference all-league first team Tuesday, and forward Bella Smuda was selected to the all-freshman team.
Lytle led the Flames in scoring (13.9 ppg) and 3-pointers (45), while Baker tops the team in assists (2.5 per game), steals (1.3 per game) and 3-point shooting (38.1%).
Smuda was one of three unanimous selections to the all-freshman team. She averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season.
FGCU’s Kierstan Bell was named player of the year. North Florida’s Jazz Bond was selected as defensive player of the year, and FGCU’s Karl Smesko was tabbed as coach of the year. The postseason teams were selected by the league’s coaches.
BASEBALL
Liberty 8, North Carolina 7
In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Logan Mathieu clubbed a three-run homer to highlight a four-run fourth inning and three Liberty pitchers combined to finish off UNC in the ninth inning as the Flames (7-5) edged the No. 18 Tar Heels (7-4) at Boshamer Stadium.
Mason Fluharty, Tyler Germanowski and Landon Riley combined to pitch the final two innings and allowed one run and struck out one to keep Liberty ahead.
Mathieu went 2 for 4; Will Wagner went 3 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk in the second and an RBI single in the fourth; and Aaron Anderson added two hits and two RBIs, the second coming on a double in the seventh that gave the Flames an 8-5 lead.
Angel Zarate (2 for 4) and Justice Thompson (1 for 4) hit back-to-back solo homers in the third inning for UNC to tie the game at 3.
Jake Holtzapple laced a seventh-inning single to center field that scored Troiani and Roberts to cut the deficit to 8-7.
David Erickson (3-0) picked up the victory by allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Nik Pry (0-2) was lifted right before Mathieu’s homer and was credited with the loss. He allowed three earned runs on two hits and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.
Lynchburg 17, William Peace 2
Parker Shaffer drove in four runs; Garrett Jackson went 4 for 5 with three runs scored, and Wesley Arrington did not allow an earned run in five innings as the Hornets (5-6) routed the Pacers (8-3) at Fox Field.
UL scored seven runs in the first and tacked on six more in the seventh.
Arrington (1-0) allowed two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out four to pick up the victory. Three pitchers combined to allow one hit and no walks and struck out six to close the game.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 8-7, Longwood 0-2
Karlie Keeney threw a one-hit shutout in the opener; Naomi Jones threw 3 2/3 hitless innings of relief in the nightcap, and the Flames (16-5) swept the Lancers (4-13) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Keeney (7-2) struck out seven and walked one in a six-inning complete game.
The Flames scored eight times in the sixth inning to run-rule the Lancers. Madison Via delivered a walk-off grand slam, the first of her career, to cap the high-scoring frame.
Jones (2-0) struck out six and walked two to keep the Flames ahead in the nightcap.
Autumn Bishop, Savannah Channell and Amber Bishop-Riley each hit solo homers in the second game.
GOLF
Lynchburg men finish second, women place third at Hill City Invitational
The Lynchburg men’s and women’s teams placed second and third, respectively, to close the two-day Hill City Invitational held at Boonsboro Country Club.
The UL men finished 10 shots behind Washington and Lee. W&L’s Pierce Robinson, UL’s Andrew Watson and Southern Virginia’s Nathan Presslar shared medalist honors by finishing with a two-day total of 4-over 148.
The UL women’s two-day score of 107-over par was 46 shots behind Washington and Lee. Sweet Briar finished sixth at 253 over.
W&L’s Megan Kanaby claimed medalist honors at 6 over. UL’s Emily Brubaker finished fifth at 19 over and Sweet Briar’s Annika Buleba placed 15th at 35 over.
MEN’S TENNIS
Washington and Lee 9, Randolph 0
Harry Kittredge and Jonathan Molner won their respective singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0 as the Generals (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) swept the WildCats (0-5, 0-2) at Randolph Tennis Courts.