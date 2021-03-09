Region roundup: Lynchburg edges Ferrum, advances to ODAC men's basketball title game

T.C. Thacker made the biggest shot of Lynchburg’s season near the end of regulation Tuesday night. The Lynchburg forward then came up big again in overtime to keep the Hornets’ season alive.

Thacker scored 23 points, pulled down a career-high 26 rebounds, and his layup with 33 seconds left in regulation forced overtime as Lynchburg went on to edge Ferrum 66-62 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament semifinals inside Swartz Gymnasium at Ferrum.

The Hornets (6-4), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, is slated to host the tourney championship game at Turner Gymnasium against No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon. The game is scheduled to be played Thursday with the option to be moved to Saturday.

UL is playing in the title game for the first time since 2016, when it topped Randolph and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Thacker’s game-tying layup capped an 8-0 run to end regulation. The Panthers (8-6) took a 60-59 lead on Darius Kemp’s free throw with 2:48 remaining in OT. Trey Pittman’s jumper from just outside the free-throw line put UL ahead for good at 61-60.