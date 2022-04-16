Region Roundup: Lynchburg equestrian beats Sweet Briar for national title, and more

A year after falling to its area rival in a battle for the national championship, Lynchburg got revenge.

The Hornets’ National Collegiate Equestrian Association beat Sweet Briar 5-3 in the single discipline national championships at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Lynchburg freshman Emma Schweizer was the lone rider for either team to score a point on both the flat and over fences.

Kelly McCormick’s 240-point ride on the flat, good for a half-point win in her head-to-head matchup, clinched the win for UL.

The Hornets and Vixens recorded two points apiece on the flat, but it was the 3-1 advantage over fences that proved to be the difference.

Lynchburg last won a national title in 2014, when the women’s soccer team claimed the trophy. The victory Saturday capped a meteoric rise in the equestrian ranks for UL, which is in just its second year of NCEA-format competition.

BASEBALL

Lynchburg 21-11, Guilford 10-3

In a doubleheader in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Lynchburg bats were on fire for the second straight day, and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's top team thumped Guilford, one of the league's worst teams.

Here's a glimpse at how dominant Lynchburg's offense was Saturday: Garrett Jackson and Avery Neaves each pounded out six hits on the day, Jackson homered in each game, and the Hornets (26-6, 12-2 ODAC) managed a combined 32 hits on the day.

Lynchburg, currently ranked fifth nationally among all Division III teams, was fresh off Wednesday's drubbing of another team from the Gate City: a 29-7 victory over Greensboro College. The Hornets have scored 61 runs in their last three games following Tuesday's loss to Randolph-Macon.

Jackson, Neaves, Gavin Collins and Josh Gjormand all managed three hits in the opener, and the quartet combined for a whopping 15 RBIs. Collins (3 for 6) had six of them, as Guilford (9-18, 3-11) used nine pitchers but could never stop the bleeding.

Both teams scored five times in the first inning, and Lynchburg led 8-7 after two frames. But the Hornets exploded for five runs in the third, scored once in the fourth and eighth, and then put up a six-spot in the ninth.

Neaves had five RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. Nick Mattfield threw six innings and earned the win. He combined with Adam Dofflemyer, Travis Shumate and Altavista grad Grayson Thurman for 11 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, Florida Gulf Coast 1

In Fort Myers, Florida, Flames hurler McKenzie Wagoner and Emily Kirby held FGCU to four hits, and the LU offense pounced for two early runs to hold off the Eagles.

The win gave Liberty (31-13, 15-0 ASUN) its fifth straight series sweep. LU has also won 17 of its last 18 games.

Wagoner (6-3) threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run (earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out five to earn the win. Kirby recorded the first two outs in the seventh, walking one and striking out one, before Wagoner re-entered.

LU scored in the first inning off Lou Allan's two-run single, then added an insurance run in the top of the seventh off Devyn Howard's home run to left, her seventh of the season. Howard also scored twice on the day and has reached base safely in 19 straight games.

FGCU (13-28, 6-12) scored its run on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Liberty has won its last 28 ASUN regular-season games, a streak dating back to April 3, 2021, against Kennesaw State. Saturday's series sweep gave the Flames their 14th three-game series sweep since entering the conference.

Virginia Wesleyan 10-7, Randolph 1-3

Visiting Virginia Wesleyan tore into Randolph pitching by pounding out 18 hits on the day to sweep a doubleheader at Randolph Softball Field.

The Marlins (27-10, 10-6 ODAC) used a home run by Julia Sinnett and three doubles in the opener against WildCats pitchers Jenna St. John (Appomattox) and Danielle Shannon to put the five-inning affair out of reach in a hurry.

Virginia Wesleyan designated player Madison Hudson (Amherst) went 2 for 3 with a double in a run scored in the opening game and added a hit in the second game. Her run-scoring single in the third inning of the second game gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead.

Randolph (8-27, 2-12) made it 4-3 with a three-run fourth inning off an RBI groundout by Kayla Love, a sacrifice fly by Taylor Friess (liberty High) and an error on a ball put in play by Delaney Nuckols.

Dominique Irving went 3 for 5 in the nightcap and had an RBI single in the opener for RC

Lynchburg 7-8, Ferrum 5-2

Rustburg graduate Carly Hudnall went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader, then drove in two more runs in the nightcap as the Hornets swept the day at Moon Field and won for the fourth time in five games.

Hitting leadoff, the Lynchburg catcher pounded out four hits on the day. Her two-run single in the bottom of the fifth of the first game gave Lynchburg (21-17, 11-5) a 7-1 lead and followed a two-run double by Gracie Dooley (Liberty High). Dooley was 2 for 3 in the first game.

Ferrum (19-11, 9-5) threatened in the late innings with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but Lynchburg starter Emily Charlton (10-4) bore down. She finished her complete-game outing by yielding five runs (two earned) on eight hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

In the second game, Hornets starter Angela Sperandeo (3-3) went the distance and held the Panthers to two runs (both earned) on five hits. She walked one and fanned three. Hudnall singled to make it 4-0 in the second inning, and by the bottom of the third, the Hornets had built a 6-0 lead.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 3

Delmarva scored six runs in the first two innings against Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm, and the Lynchburg offense was once again quiet until the late innings at Bank of the James Stadium, where the Hillcats fell to the Shorebirds (4-4) for the third time in five days.

Lynchburg (2-6) received three hits from third baseman Milan Tolentino, but fell in a 6-0 hole before adding one run in each of the final three innings. Delmarva starter Juan De La Santos held the Hillcats to just two hits over the first five innings. Lynchburg left 10 runners on base.

The two teams play the final game of the series at 2 p.m. Sunday.