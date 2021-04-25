Region roundup: Lynchburg in second at ODAC women's golf tourney, and more

Washington and Lee and Lynchburg entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s golf championship as the only two ranked teams in the field. The Generals and the Hornets are 1-2 after Sunday’s first round at Bryan Park Champions Course in Browns Summit, North Carolina.

The No. 13 Generals hold an eight-shot lead over the No. 35 Hornets after the first day of action. W&L is at 34 over, and Megan Kanaby (1 over) and Grace Owens (5 over) are first and second, respectively, in the individual field.

UL is at 42 over and 16 shots ahead of third-place Bridgewater. The Hornets have four golfers in the top eight, paced by Emily Erickson and Emily Brubaker at third and fourth, respectively.

Kanaby, Owens, Erickson and Brubaker are the only golfers to shoot better than 82 in the first round.

Sweet Briar is in seventh in the seven-team field at 128 over. SBC’s Annika Kuleba is tied for 15th at 18 over.

MEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg in fifth at ODAC championship

In Browns Summit, North Carolina, No. 44 Lynchburg shot a 27-hole total of 43 over and trails No. 1 Guilford by 33 shots after the first day of the ODAC championship at Bryan Park Champions Course.