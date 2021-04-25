Region roundup: Lynchburg in second at ODAC women's golf tourney, and more

Washington and Lee and Lynchburg entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s golf championship as the only two ranked teams in the field. The Generals and the Hornets are 1-2 after Sunday’s first round at Bryan Park Champions Course in Browns Summit, North Carolina.
The No. 13 Generals hold an eight-shot lead over the No. 35 Hornets after the first day of action. W&L is at 34 over, and Megan Kanaby (1 over) and Grace Owens (5 over) are first and second, respectively, in the individual field.
UL is at 42 over and 16 shots ahead of third-place Bridgewater. The Hornets have four golfers in the top eight, paced by Emily Erickson and Emily Brubaker at third and fourth, respectively.
Kanaby, Owens, Erickson and Brubaker are the only golfers to shoot better than 82 in the first round.
Sweet Briar is in seventh in the seven-team field at 128 over. SBC’s Annika Kuleba is tied for 15th at 18 over.
MEN’S GOLF
Lynchburg in fifth at ODAC championship
In Browns Summit, North Carolina, No. 44 Lynchburg shot a 27-hole total of 43 over and trails No. 1 Guilford by 33 shots after the first day of the ODAC championship at Bryan Park Champions Course.
The Quakers hold a two-shot lead over No. 24 Hampden-Sydney and are six shots ahead of No. 21 Washington and Lee.
Guilford’s James Mishoe leads the individual leaderboard at even par. UL’s Harry Hodgert is in a tie for 16th at 7 over.
Liberty places fourth at Robert Kepler
In Columbus, Ohio, No. 14 Liberty shot a 5-over closing round to move up three spots and finish in a tie for fourth at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at the Ohio State Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.
The Flames finished with a three-round total of 18-over 870. They tied with No. 39 Iowa and No. 40 Kent State.
Ervin Chang finished in a tie for ninth at 2 over. Kieran Vincent and Alexandre Fuchs finished in a tie for 25th at 7 over.
No. 8 Illinois won the team title by five strokes over Penn State and was six strokes ahead of third-place Ohio State.
BASEBALL
Liberty 6, Coastal Carolina 4
Brandon Rohrer’s two-out single in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead runs, Landon Riley pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and the Flames (27-10) secured the series victory over the Chanticleers (19-15) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Rohrer stepped to the plate with runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth. He lined a 2-1 pitch from Reid VanScoter into left field that easily scored Trey McDyre, and Cam Locklear scored on a fielding error that allowed Rohrer to advance to third.
Riley allowed the first two batters to reach in the ninth before striking out the side to preserve the save.
Brady Gulakowski homered in the fourth inning as part of his two-hit performance.
David Erickson (7-1) allowed one earned run on two hits in two innings of relief to pick up the victory.
Lynchburg 20-8, Guilford 3-1
The Hornets (25-11, 15-4 ODAC) scored 13 eighth-inning runs in the opener and carried that momentum into the nightcap to sweep a doubleheader against the Quakers (2-14, 2-14) at Fox Field.
UL scored its 13 eight-inning runs on eight hits, a bases-loaded walk, one error, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice. Gavin Collins’ two-run single and Garrett Jackson’s bases-clearing double were the big hits in the frame.
Kinston Carson (2-1) allowed one earned run on seven hits and struck out eight in seven innings to pick up the victory.
Jackson came up big in the nightcap by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Brandon Pond (5-3) allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 in seven innings. Grayson Thurman struck out three in two hitless and scoreless innings of relief.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 8-10, Bellarmine 0-0
Lynchburg native Naomi Jones threw a one-hitter and struck out a career-high seven in the nightcap for her first career shutout as the Flames (32-12, 12-2 ASUN) extended their winning streak to 11 games with a doubleheader sweep of the Knights (6-28, 0-14) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Jones, who pitched a perfect sixth in the opener, helped Liberty extend its streak of consecutive shutouts in league play to seven.
Amber Bishop-Riley hit her ASUN-leading 14th homer and drove in three in the nightcap. Emily Sweat added a second-inning homer as the Flames scored all of their nightcap runs in the second and third innings.
Kirby (10-4) scattered two hits and struck out four in five innings in the opener. She extended her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 26.
Sweat drove in four runs thanks to two-run doubles in the first and second innings.
Emory & Henry 8-7, Lynchburg 5-2
In Emory, Nicole Cox’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave the No. 9 Wasps (23-5, 13-3 ODAC) the lead for good in the opener, and Hannah Morrison and Anna Thomas homered in a four-run sixth inning of the nightcap as E&H completed a sweep of the Hornets (25-15, 15-5) at Wasps Field.
Cameron Derr and Alex Braun picked up the victories for E&H.
UL’s Kaleigh Hackett went 1 for 4 with two RBIs in the opener. Karle Cundiff went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kayla Hugate went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the nightcap.
Ferrum 6-10, Randolph 1-0
Airelle Eure drove in seven runs in the two games, including five on two home runs in the nightcap, as the Panthers (15-20, 6-11) swept the WildCats (5-13-1, 0-6-1) at Randolph Softball Field.
Lyndsey Sears and Erin Nelson picked up the victories for Ferrum.
Taylor Friess (Liberty High) went 2 for 3 in the opener and 3 for 3 in the nightcap.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 23, Colorado College 8
Ryan Kenney scored seven goals and dished out an assist as the No. 5 Hornets (13-2) throttled the No. 18 Tigers (10-3) at Shellenberger Field.
Elliot Nelson’s unassisted goal for Colorado tied the game at 6 with 9:49 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hornets scored the final four goals of the second quarter and outscored the Tigers 13-2 in the second half.
Kenney scored six of his seven goals in the 17-2 run to end the game, including the go-ahead goal 20 seconds after Nelson’s goal that tied the game.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Jacksonville 22, Liberty 11
In Jacksonville, Florida, Jenny Kinsey scored six goals, Sarah Elms added five goals and two assists, and the No. 9 Dolphins (7-1, 2-0 ASUN) defeated the Flames (9-7, 2-1) at D.B. Milne Field.
Olivia Glaze and Brooke Bryan each scored three goals for LU.
Lynchburg claims No. 4 seed in ODAC tourney
Lynchburg, thanks to a 9-5 overall record and 5-3 mark in ODAC play, claimed the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament.
The Hornets will host No. 5 seed Guilford (3-2, 3-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. The winner will play at No. 1 seed Washington and Lee on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 0
In Lexington, Brynne Gould had 12 kills and four digs as the Generals (13-0, 11-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (9-6, 8-3) by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-17 at Duchossois Athletic Center.
Abbi Leeper had seven kills and five digs for UL, which secured the No. 3 seed for this week’s ODAC tournament and will host Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Wilson 2, Sweet Briar 1
In Amherst, Allison Reber scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Breeann Sheaffer with less than seven minutes remaining as the Phoenix (2-0) edged the Vixens (2-6) at Amherst County High School.
Sweet Briar tallied the game-tying goal just before the end of the third period when Avery Jones’ shot to the near post was redirected by Ingrid Kalwitz Blanco into the back of the cage.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 8, Randolph-Macon 1
Vincent Oliver defeated Max Presley 7-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles as the Hornets (7-3, 6-3 ODAC) throttled the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-3) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.