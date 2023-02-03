Enza Steele built Lynchburg’s field hockey program into a powerhouse in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. It is even considered one of the best in Division III.

Her 45th campaign will be her final one with the Hornets.

Steele announced Friday she will retire as field hockey head coach following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Associate head coach Jenni Releford has been selected to take over the program in January 2024.

“Coach Steele has had a dynamic impact on the women who have come through her program,” Lynchburg athletic director Jon Waters said in a news release. “Her commitment to developing and empowering strong, competitive scholar-athletes stood the test of time as she set the bar for excellence for success both on and off the field.”

Steele, who arrived at Lynchburg in 1979 and coached both the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs until 2002, enters her final field hockey season with a coaching record of 645-244-11, the second-most among active college coaches and fourth-most in the history of the collegiate game.

Steele led the field hockey program to a runner-up finish in the 1981 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national tournament, and the team has appeared in 19 NCAA Tournaments. Lynchburg has won 11 games in NCAA Tournament competition.

The Hornets advanced to 10 consecutive NCAA Tournaments between 2005 and 2014, and the 2006 team kicked off a stretch of nine straight ODAC championships (with seven wins and two national quarterfinal appearances in the stretch).

The Hornets have ended the season ranked in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III poll nine times since its inception in 1998.

The NFHCA inducted Steele into its hall of fame in 2020.

Lynchburg’s field hockey program has won 21 conference championships under Steele’s guidance. She also picked up five conference titles leading the women’s lacrosse team.

Steele has been honored as the ODAC coach of the year 17 times (13 in field hockey and four in lacrosse).

She posted a 215-137-3 record leading the women’s lacrosse program over 20 seasons. The team won five ODAC titles and advanced to four straight NCAA Tournaments between 1983 and 1986.

The Hornets advanced to the national semifinals in the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

Steele serves as UL’s senior woman administrator. She has served on multiple NCAA and NFHCA committees, and recently served on the NCAA Division III field hockey committee.

Releford played collegiately at Michigan State and has been on Steele’s staff since 2015. She earned her USA Field Hockey Coaching Level 3 accreditation this past summer.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Region wrestling on tap

Never in its program history has a Heritage wrestling team had such promise. After going perfect in district meets for the first time in school history, the Pioneers head to the Region 3C Championships at Turner Ashby High looking for their first region title. They will send 13 of 14 wrestlers to the meet, which will be held Saturday.

"It's been a remarkable season," Heritage coach Brandon Stanbery said of his squad, which also celebrated three tournament wins in the regular season, "and it's all credit to these young men and the work they've put in."

Heavyweight Xavier Wilson (26-6) is coming off a 3-2 victory over Liberty Christian's Carson Meadows (18-3) at the Seminole District meet, held between the district's five Class 3 teams last weekend. He's one HHS wrestler to keep an eye on Saturday, along with Ethan Fox at 175 (19-9), Dylan Lamar at 106 (28-10), Justin Porter at 113 (32-5), Matt Garland at 138 (34-6), Adon Overstreet at 150 (24-6), JuJu Mason at 157 (21-9) and Markaz Wood at 215 (18-5).

Wood wrestled in the state finals one year ago, and was seeking to become the second wrestler in Heritage history to win a state championship. He's seeking a return bid at this year's state tournament, which will be held for Classes 1 through 3 at the Salem Civic Center.

Heritage's goal Saturday, Stanbery said, is to "take another step forward [winning the region title] and make Heritage wrestling one of the top programs around."

"We have a chance to send a lot of guys to the Salem Civic Center for the state tournament," Stanbery added. "That's our goal, to be a state championship wrestling team."

Also at the Region 3C meet on Saturday will be LCA's Toby Schoffstall, a VMI commit and senior with a 38-0 record this season. He's one of several Bulldog standouts. Freshman Aiden Armbrust has enjoyed a successful season and sits at 26-1.

At the Region 4D Championships, which will be held Saturday at Orange County High, Jefferson Forest will be represented by a few standouts who are eying deep postseason runs: Luke Wirth at 138 (35-1), Caleb Cambeis at 144 (32-4) and DJ Trent at 165 (32-6).

Wrestlers at regions must finish in the top four in their weight class to advance to states.

Another strong team, Staunton River, will wrestle in the 3D Championships next weekend.

LCA's Borchers already at Miami

Liberty Christian quarterback Joe Borchers, who took over the role for one season after transferring in from IMG Academy in Florida, has enrolled mid-year at the University of Miami to make preparations to join the team next season. LCA athletic director and football coach Frank Rocco made that announcement during a signing ceremony this week.

Borchers signed a preferred walk-on offer at Miami. He was a second-team all-Seminole District performer in 2022, with more than 1,500 passing yards. He completed 87 of 162 attempts and fired off 15 touchdowns.

He's the third LCA standout to report to college early in recent years. Quarterback Davis Lane (UVa) and lineman Zach Rice (UNC) did the same thing last year.

"It's kind of becoming a trend in college football," Rocco said.