Region roundup: Lynchburg, Mary Washington split softball doubleheader

Bri Hodges drove in five runs as Lynchburg earned a victory in the opener as part of a doubleheader split with Mary Washington on Thursday at Moon Field.

Hodges’ 4-for-4, five-RBI performance highlighted the Hornets’ 11-4 victory in the opener. The Eagles (6-8) took advantage of a one-out error in the nightcap’s first inning to score three times and win 4-1.

The Hornets (14-10) rattled off 15 hits in the opener and broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

Hodges delivered two-run singles in the first and sixth innings of the opener. Kayla Hugate went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Karle Cundiff went 2 for 4, and Caroline Joy drove in a pair of runs.

Hailey Farlow (4-3) picked up the victory, and Cassie Powell pitched the final three innings for the save.

UL was limited to five hits in the nightcap.

UMW’s Emma Schieda drove in two of the Eagles’ three first-inning runs, and Hadlea Valera drove in a run in the first and fifth innings.

Valera (1-2) also picked up the victory in a complete-game effort.

Kaleigh Hackett drove in UL’s lone run on a single in the fourth inning that scored Hodges.