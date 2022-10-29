Region Roundup: Lynchburg men, women dominate for ODAC cross country titles, and more

It was a banner day for the Lynchburg men’s and women’s cross country teams. The Hornets squads captured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships Saturday in dominant fashion. On both sides, UL swept the top five spots to cruise to individual and team titles.

On the men’s side, senior Frank Csorba won the individual championship with a 25:38.4 in the 8K race, beating out teammate Corbin Green by 0.3 seconds at Kerstown Battlefield in Winchester. The two helped Lynchburg, ranked 23rd nationally, to a second consecutive and 19th overall ODAC crown. UL became the first team in conference history to record a perfect score at the meet.

In addition to grabbing the top five spots for the 15 points, Lynchburg had three runners finish seventh, eighth and ninth. The top group, rounded out by Cooper Hurst’s 25:52.5, and seventh- through ninth-place finishers were separated only by Washington and Lee’s Row Sterne, who was sixth with a 25:52.5. Connor McCroy was 13th for UL to also earn all-conference honors.

W&L was second as a team with 51 points. Randolph, led by Cody Thompson’s 29th-place 27:17.3, finished last with 283 points.

On the women’s side, Kelsey Lagunas repeated as the women’s champ in the 6K race, posting a 21:55.8. Four UL sophomores rounded out the top five, with fifth-place Lauren Massey finishing more than eight seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The five scoring athletes gave Lynchburg a perfect 15 points for its second straight and eighth overall ODAC title.

Freshman Hailey Smith and grad student Jackie Wilson also picked up all-conference honors, finishing 10th and 12th, respectively for the Hornets, who are ranked 17th nationally. Washington and Lee finished in a distant second as a team with 51 points, and Sweet Briar finished ninth. Randolph did not post a team score.

For Randolph, Megan Westerman had the fastest time with a 25:59.5, good for 41st among individuals. Angelyn Wiggins finished 45th with a 26:10 for Sweet Briar’s best individual finish.

LU's Doan repeats as ASUN women's champ

Liberty redshirt senior Calli Doan defended her individual ASUN title, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the rest of the field and helping the Flames women to second at the championship meet held at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

Doan headlined five top-20 finishes for the Liberty women with her winning time of 16:21 in the 5K race. Lipscomb's Lydia Miller's 16:26.5 was good for second place and helped the Bisons to the women's title. They posted 35 points to Liberty's 45.

A pair of freshmen in Ava Gordon and Kayla Werner finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Werner, from Forest, ran a 16:54.3 to earn second-team all-ASUN honors.

Gordon and Werner, along with Katrina Schlenker (23rd place), were named to the All-Freshman Team. Gordon picked up Freshman of the Year honors and joined Doan as a first-team all-conference honoree. Three other Liberty women found spots on the ASUN second or third teams.

The Liberty men also finished second with 73 points, but Eastern Kentucky ran away with the team title by posting just 18 points. Liberty Freshman Nicholas Kiprotich was third in the 8K for Liberty's best individual finish. His 23:30.8 was 8.4 seconds slower than the winning time of 23:224 recorded by Eastern Kentucky's Ahmed Jaziri.

Kiprotich earned first-team All-ASUN honors and was one of six Flames to garner postseason conference honors.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lynchburg falls in ODAC quarterfinals

Three days after beating Hampden-Sydney 1-0 in the regular-season finale, the Tigers returned the favor, this time booting the Hornets from postseason play with a 1-0 win at Shellenberger Field.

Top-seeded and two-time defending champ UL surrendered a goal in the 14th minute and couldn't ever find the equalizer despite outshooting eighth-seeded Hampden-Sydney 23-5.

Lynchburg had two late scoring opportunities in the last 15 seconds. But its free kick from 30-plus yards that turned into a shot — made possible by the issuing of the eighth card of the game to H-SC, the contest's lone red card — was tipped over the crossbar by Huddleston. A shot on the ensuing corner went wide left, and UL took the loss to record shortest stay in the ODAC tourney since 2015, when it also fell in the quarterfinals.

In other ODAC news Saturday, Lynchburg's women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams learned their seedings for their upcoming ODAC tournaments.

Women's soccer earned the No. 4 seed and a home game against No. 5 Randolph-Macon in Tuesday's quarterfinals (time to be announced). Field hockey secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. It will host either No. 6 Randolph-Macon or No. 3 Shenandoah in the semifinals Thursday (time TBA). Volleyball is the sixth seed and will travel to No. 3 Washington and Lee for the quarterfinals Wednesday (time TBA).

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Timberlake Christian wins VACA state championship

Timberlake Christian fell behind in its match Saturday against Westover Christian twice, at 1-0 and 2-1. But the Tornadoes rallied in the fourth and fifth sets, capturing a 3-2 victory to win the VACA state championship over Westover Christian (20-8).

TCS won the match in Forest via set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 and 15-11.

Kinley Phillips had a stellar day with a triple-double consisting of 27 kills, 21 digs and 22 assists. Cambre Phillips added a double-double with 18 kills and 15 digs; Maddie Breland had 15 digs; and Taylyn Kennedy had 23 assists.

TCS (24-2) will host a first-round game in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament Tuesday. Opponent and time have not yet been announced.

Also Saturday, Covenant defeated New Covenant to claim the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championship.