In Richmond, the University of Lynchburg baseball team fell into an 8-0 hole against Shenandoah, but the large deficit didn't phase the Hornets.

Lynchburg scored 11 runs from the fifth through the eighth innings, and reliever Jack Bachmore escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth to earn a three-inning save as No. 5 Lynchburg defeated second-ranked Shenandoah to claim the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship at Pitt Field on the campus of the University of Richmond on Saturday.

Lynchburg (38-6) won the ODAC title for the 10th time in school history and has now won the championship twice in three years. UL also captured the regular-season title this year.

Shenandoah (38-7) tagged Lynchburg starter Wesley Arrington for seven runs (all earned) across 4 2/3 innings of work, and the Hornets from Winchester led 8-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Gavin Collins started the comeback with a solo home run to left that inning, and Avery Neaves walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-2.

Lynchburg then exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by two-run doubles by Carrson Atkins and Brandon Garcia. Neaves' RBI single brought Lynchburg to within one, 8-7, and Eric Hiett gave UL a 9-7 lead with a two-run single to left.

A Shenandoah throwing error in the eighth led to two more runs. Logan Tapman earned the win for UL and didn't allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings. He and Bachmore kept Shenandoah's bats silent through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Bachmore found trouble in the ninth. Shenandoah's Haden Madagan (3 for 5, four RBIs) hit a run-scoring single up the middle to bring his team within two, 11-9, but Bachmore, the ODAC pitcher of the year, eventually escaped a bases-loaded jam to end the game.

Garcia led the way for Lynchburg at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Hiett added two hits for UL, which was outhit 13-9. For Shenadoah, Ryan Clawson also had three hits.

Lynchburg broke the program record for single-season victories with a win in the ODAC tournament Friday. Winning the title Saturday means UL receives the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 11 Lynchburg 11, St. John Fisher 10

Riley Mitchell had shown poise playing in overtime games already this season, but he cemented his position as a go-to player in OT in Saturday's NCAA tournament thriller against St. John Fisher in Granville, Ohio.

Mitchell, a senior midfielder from Owings Mill, Maryland, ripped off a shot on Lynchburg's second overtime possession to send the Hornets into the third round of the tournament. He previously had scored the game winner against sixth-ranked Washington and Lee on March 25.

Lynchburg will now take on No. 13 and pod host Denison at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Big Red (17-3) defeated Illinois Wesleyan (15-4) 15-10 in another second-round game in Granville, Ohio, on Saturday.

Lynchburg (13-6) and Rochester, New York-based St. John Fisher (10-9) went into halftime tied at 6. Lynchburg owned the third period, 3-0, but the Cardinals owned the fourth frame, 4-1, for a 10-10 tie at the end of regulation.

Jake Rust and Finn Schmitt led the Hornets with three goals apiece. Goalie Tyler Hadley had 18 saves. The Cardinals won the ground ball battle 31-30 and had 28 shots on goal to Lynchburg's 24.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Nate Furman reached base safely four times for the second straight night, and, along with Jordan Brown and Maick Collado, tallied multiple hits. But that offense and Lynchburg’s 11 hits weren’t enough to overcome a dismal start, and Myrtle Beach halted the Hillcats’ win streak by handing them a loss Saturday at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lynchburg starter Adam Tulloch lasted just one frame thanks to a Pelicans lineup that got to work early. Tulloch plunked the first batter he faced, then got Reivaj Garcia to groundout into a force out, but that’s when the bleeding started.

Each of the next three batters reached, driving in one run on the way (on Andy Garriola’s single), and Felix Stevens sent the first pitch he saw over the fence in right field. The grand slam gave Myrtle Beach (15-16) the only runs it needed for the win — and more runs on that one swing than Lynchburg (17-15) gave up in 18 innings to start the series.

Chavers accounted for the Pelicans’ other scoring on his two-run homer in the fourth.

Furman pulled the Hillcats within 5-1 before that, on his sacrifice fly in the third that gave him an RBI for the only plate appearance he recorded without reaching.

Lynchburg’s lone run for the rest of the night came in the eighth, when Juan Benjamin drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Hillcats left the bases loaded in that inning, though, and in the seventh to account for six of the 14 runners they stranded on the night.

Furman went 3 for 3, Brown also had three hits, and Collado tallied two hits for Lynchburg, which fell to 4-1 in the six-game series with the Pelicans and snapped a four-game win streak.

Chavers was the lone Myrtle Beach batter with multiple hits; he went 2 for 3.

Tulloch (2-1) took the loss, giving up five earned runs, walking two, fanning one and scattering three hits.

Myrtle Beach reliever Erian Rodriguez (2-1) scattered three hits, walked three, struck out three and surrendered one earned run in three innings on the way to his win.

The series finale is slated for 6:05 p.m. Sunday.