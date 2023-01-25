Region Roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball avenges last year's loss to Randolph, and more

It was a game of runs Wednesday night at Turner Gymnasium.

The Lynchburg men delivered the first punch before Randolph responded with an extended spurt for a double-digit halftime lead. But the host Hornets had the final word thanks to a hot-shooting second half.

UL went 7 of 9 both from the field and the free-throw line out of the locker room to regain the lead for good and kept Randolph at bay by hitting from all over the court for an 83-71 victory.

Alex Fitch was a spark for the Hornets in the final stanza, scoring 14 of his season-best and team-high 20 points in the final 20 minutes. He tallied eight points in Lynchburg’s 23-10 run to open the second half.

After scoring just 25 points and shooting 29.5% in the first half, the Hornets turned things around after the break, putting 58 points on the board on 65% shooting. Six of Lynchburg’s 17 field goals in the second half were 3-pointers, and five of those came in a four-minute span.

Piercen Young (nine points, nine rebounds, three assists), a Lynchburg native and Virginia Episcopal grad, hit the second of three straight 3s by UL, and Fitch hit back-to-back triples to cap his scoring and give the Hornets a 15-point lead.

Randolph, which led 37-25 at halftime after going on a 17-0 run (helped by seven UL turnovers), pulled to within 10 points before time ran out.

Landon Wagoner led four Randolph players in double figures with 15 points, nine of which came on 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point land. He entered the night having hit just 1 of 9 3-point attempts.

Rayvon Graham (E.C. Glass), Micah Crider (Liberty High) and Kyle Ferguson (Heritage) chipped in four, four and three points, respectively, for the WildCats (5-14, 1-9 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), who shot 36.6% from the field on the night to Lynchburg’s 42.9%.

With the win, Lynchburg snapped an eight-game skid, its longest since 2008-09. The Hornets also avenged a loss to Randolph last year at Turner Gym, which snapped Lynchburg’s eight-game win streak in the series.

UL improved to 5-14 and 2-8 in conference play but, like Randolph, is still on the outside of the top 10 teams in the league standings, which determine the 10 ODAC tournament qualifiers. Both teams still have plenty of chances to play their way into the field, though; each has six regular-season games left.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Randolph’s win streak ends

Washington and Lee had its way against Randolph in a matchup of the ODAC’s top teams, recording a lopsided 81-52 victory and ending the WildCats’ program-record win streak at 14 games Tuesday night at Holekamp Gym in Lexington.

Malik Hanna hit the first of her four 3-pointers just two seconds into the game to set the tone for W&L, which raced out to a 9-0 lead. The Generals (14-5, 11-1 ODAC) led 23-7 after 10 minutes by holding RC (16-3, 10-2) to 2-of-17 shooting (11.8%), its worst shooting quarter of the night.

The WildCats put up 11 points in the second frame, but W&L’s lead only grew in that span, and a 21-point halftime advantage eventually ballooned to as many as 36 points Tuesday night.

Randolph shot 28.8% and 25% from 3. Washington and Lee’s major advantage came at the 3-point line, where it got 30 points to Randolph’s nine from beyond the arc.

Malik and Elka Prechel combined to shoot 9 of 23 from long range for W&L.

Brookville grad Kylie Stark had two of Randolph’s three triples and led the WildCats with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. No other Randolph player hit double figures in scoring, while Malik, Prechel and Mary Schleusner (18, 17 and 14 points, respectively) all eclipsed that mark for W&L.

Schleusner also recorded a game-high 12 rebounds. Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson, Randolph’s second-leading scorer with six points, and teammate Yanessa Cabrera chipped in six rebounds apiece.

The WildCats remain in search of a program-record 17th win on the season and have six more chances to earn that victory before postseason play commences at the end of next month. Randolph is guaranteed a winning record overall and in the conference, as well as a spot in the 10-team ODAC tournament field, no matter how it fares as the regular season winds down.

Following Wednesday’s slate of games, RC is tied with Randolph-Macon for second place (behind W&L) in the ODAC team standings. The top six seeds get byes for the tournament.

SOFTBALL

Lemley named to player of the year watch list

Jefferson Forest grad and Virginia Tech sophomore Emma Lemley joined elite company Wednesday when she became one of 50 players across the country named to the USA Softball collegiate player of the year watch list.

Lemley was one of 15 pitchers on the list, which features her teammate, junior outfielder Emma Ritter, as well as four other players from Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Nine conferences and 26 total schools are represented among the 50 players on the list.

The honor for Lemley kicks off a sophomore campaign in which she hopes to lead the Hokies back to the NCAA Tournament. Tech went 46-10 and advanced to the super regionals behind Lemley and fellow ace Keely Rochard in 2022.

As part of that standout freshman campaign, Lemley racked up multiple awards, including being named the ACC freshman of the year and to the all-ACC and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region first teams, as well as a top-3 finalist for NFCA freshman of the year.

Lemley posted a 16-6 record (6-2 in ACC play) and 2.12 ERA; six shutouts, including a 13-strikeout no-hitter; three saves; and 212 total strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .186 against her. By season’s end, she also ranked ninth nationally in strikeouts per seven innings at 10.7.

The Top 25 finalists for Player of the Year will be announced May 3, followed by the Top 10 on May 3 and Top 3 on May 17. The Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series.

Lemley takes over as the top option in the circle for the Hokies, who begin their 2023 campaign Feb. 10.

Lemley is one of five former area high school standouts pitching for ACC teams this fall. Seven locals will suit up for Division I teams this spring.