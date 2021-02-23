Region roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball cancels final two regular-season games

From staff reports
Lynchburg men’s basketball has canceled both of its remaining regular-season contests because COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Tuesday.
UL said games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, against Roanoke and Virginia Wesleyan, respectively, are off now “after regular testing and monitoring of players and staff” in accordance with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines. The school did not release specifics about whether positive tests or contact tracing forced the schedule changes.
The Hornets plan to return for the ODAC Tournament, which is set to begin March 4 and include all active teams this year. Lynchburg will enter the postseason — so long as COVID-19 protocols allow — at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the second time the UL men’s program has been paused because of COVID-19 issues. The canceled games mark the seventh and eighth games on the Hornets’ schedule that have been canceled this season because of virus issues within the UL program or opponents’ teams.
The Hornets missed five straight games in a two-week span at the end of last month and beginning of February. They played three games after that, had a game against Guilford canceled, then played Randolph on Sunday in what was considered a nonconference contest — after the teams’ originally scheduled meeting was called off — and in what ultimately ended up being their final regular-season game.
MEN’S GOLF
UL’s Watson finishes seventh at Royal Lakes
In Flowery Branch, Georgia, Lynchburg’s Andrew Watson posted a three-round total of 12-over 228 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Oglethorpe-Royal Lakes Invitational held at Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club.
Watson was one of three UL golfers to finish in the top 13.
Elijah Moore finished in a tie for 10th at 15 over and Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) finished in a tie for 13th at 18 over.
Team scores were not tabulated at the tournament.
SOFTBALL
Methodist 12-6, Randolph 2-7
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Allie Jarrett’s two-out single in the sixth inning scored Railey Oetken from third in what proved to be the winning run as the WildCats (3-1) won the nightcap to split a doubleheader against the Monarchs (1-3) at Price Field.
Jarrett went 2 for 4 in the nightcap and Dominique Irving (Amherst) went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Delaney Nuckols and Lexi Hawkins (LCA) each had two-run singles in a four-run third inning, and Alyssa Swords drove in a pair of runs with a fourth-inning single.
Braelyn Cooper (Amherst) improved to 2-0 by allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk. She struck out three in 3 2/3 innings.
Methodist scored 10 times in the first two innings of the opener to cruise to a run-rule triumph in five innings. Taylor Jones drove in three runs in the first two innings.
Irving and Nuckols each went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the opener. Hawkins added an RBI in the first contest to finish with three on the day. Liberty High grads Paige Naples and Taylor Friess each had two hits Tuesday, and Friess added two runs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 6, Eastern Mennonite 0
In Harrisonburg, Luke Mega scored back-to-back goals in a 58-second span in the second half as the Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) cruised to a victory over the Royals (0-1, 0-1) at EMU Turf Field.
Ben Mackey and Brennan Lagana each scored in the first half, while Nick Musumeci and Liam Lovell added second-half goals following Mega’s tallies. Kenny Robles added two assists.
The Hornets outshot the Royals 31-5 and earned a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Elsewhere in the ODAC, Randolph senior forward Evan Blow earned a pair of weekly honors following his performance Sunday in the WildCats’ win over Emory & Henry.
Blow was named the ODAC men’s soccer player of the week and United Soccer Coaches Division III player of the week after scoring four goals in Randolph’s season-opening, 8-1 win. The scoring set a program record for most goals in a game and marked Blow’s first collegiate multi-goal game.
The WildCats’ eight goals also are the most against an ODAC opponent in program history.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Casto earns another weekly honor
Bailey Casto, a junior pole vaulter for Lynchburg, has been named the ODAC indoor field athlete of the week, the league announced Tuesday. It is her third honor this season.
The Amherst County High grad cleared 11 feet, 2½ inches in the event at Saturday’s Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College, improving her ODAC-best mark. She now is fourth in program history.
HIGH SCHOOLS
New Covenant girls advance to VISAA state semifinals
Phoebe Prillaman scored 12 points, Sophia Rucker hauled down a whopping 19 rebounds to go with five blocks and New Covenant (5-5) overwhelmed visiting Eastern Mennonite 44-27 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals Tuesday.
Bri Walker and Emily Newsome each had eight points for the Gryphons, who host Word of Life in the semifinals on Thursday. Time was not determined as of press time.