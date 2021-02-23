Region roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball cancels final two regular-season games

From staff reports

Lynchburg men’s basketball has canceled both of its remaining regular-season contests because COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Tuesday.

UL said games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, against Roanoke and Virginia Wesleyan, respectively, are off now “after regular testing and monitoring of players and staff” in accordance with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines. The school did not release specifics about whether positive tests or contact tracing forced the schedule changes.

The Hornets plan to return for the ODAC Tournament, which is set to begin March 4 and include all active teams this year. Lynchburg will enter the postseason — so long as COVID-19 protocols allow — at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the second time the UL men’s program has been paused because of COVID-19 issues. The canceled games mark the seventh and eighth games on the Hornets’ schedule that have been canceled this season because of virus issues within the UL program or opponents’ teams.