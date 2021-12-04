Region roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball dominates Bridgewater, and more

Alex Fitch scored a career high 20 points off the bench as part of a balanced offensive attack for Lynchburg, which saw 14 players score in a 91-74 rout of Bridgewater at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets (5-1, 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and Eagles traded points in the 2½ minutes, but Israel Lockamy's 3-pointer jumpstarted an offensive onslaught by UL. Lynchburg outscored Bridgewater 47-24 through the remainder of the first half, led by 25 at the break and saw its advantage grow to as many as 33 points in the second.
UL shot better than 55% from the field and better than 57% from long range. Fitch hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts and went 7 of 10 from the floor. Lockamy and T.C. Thacker (Amherst) each scored 11. Thacker also finished with 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the young season; he accomplished the feat Saturday before the end of the first half.
Andy Pack led Bridgewater (2-6, 0-2) with 19 points.
Washington and Lee 94, Randolph 88
In Lexington, five players scored in double figures for Randolph, but the WildCats were the victims of a 10-0 run midway through the second half that vaulted Washington and Lee to a win at Holekamp Gym.
Jordan Phillips scored two of his 12 points on a jumper with 9:45 left that tied the game at 65, but W&L went on its spurt over the next 2 minutes, 17 seconds to pull ahead for good.
Evan Makle and Danny Bickey each had 20 points for RC (3-4, 0-2 ODAC), which dropped its third straight. Robert DiSibio led all scorers with 29 points for W&L (3-4, 1-1).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Liberty 70, High Point 47
Liberty raced out to a 22-5 lead in the first quarter on its way to an easy win over High Point at Liberty Arena.
The Flames (7-1) hit 10 of 13 shots in the first 10 minutes, while the Panthers were 1 of 12, and High Point couldn't ever catch up.
Mya Berkman led LU with 15 points, while Bridgette Rettstatt and Dee Brown chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively. Rettstatt also had 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Jaden Wrightsell had a game-high 16 points for High Point (2-5).
Randolph 59, Bridgewater 46
The WildCats and Eagles went back and forth at Giles Gymnasium through the game's first 10-plus minutes, but Randolph steadily built a lead after that and didn't look back en route to its fourth straight win.
Cierra Cook, who finished with a game-high 11 points, recorded a layup with 9:18 left in the first half to break a 10-all tie, and Randolph (7-1, 3-0) led the rest of the way.
Erika Nettles led Bridgewater (3-4, 2-1) with 10 points.
Randolph-Macon 73, Lynchburg 61
In Ashland, Sammi Sever and Lizzie Davis combined for 39 points, but the guards couldn't get enough support as the Hornets fell to Randolph-Macon at Crenshaw Gymnasium.
Sammi Sever tallied a game-high 21 points, and Davis finished with 18 points and nine assists for UL (4-2, 1-1 ODAC), which was locked in a tight battle for the first 15 minutes. The Yellow Jackets, though, responded with a 16-3 run that changed the trajectory of the game.
R-MC (5-2, 3-0) led by 10 points at the half thanks to the run and never trailed again. Catherine Kagey led the Jackets with 19 points.
Erin Green's lone blocked shot gave her 162 for her career, putting her in a tie for the program record with Caroline Wesley, who set the mark in 2007.
TRACK & FIELD
UL's Seward breaks program triple jump record
Lynchburg's Aniya Seward leap-frogged former Hornets jumper Amy Edwards in the program record book as she leaped to first place in the triple jump at Roanoke College's Bast Cregger Invitational.
Seward recorded a 38-foot, 4¼-inch jump, which was more than a 1½ feet better than the rest of the field, to win Saturday's event.
Seward was the lone area athlete to come out on top of an event at the meet. She also finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.98 seconds.
Her teammates Bailey Casto and Julian Douglas, both former area high school standouts, had good showings over the weekend, too. Casto (Amherst) opened her senior campaign with a runner-up finish in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet. Douglas (Heritage), a grad student, was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8½ inches.