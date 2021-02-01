Region roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball team remains on pause, and more

Lynchburg announced Monday its men’s basketball team will remain on pause because of COVID-19 protocols through next week, resulting in the cancellation of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.

UL, in a press release, said it reached the decision after regular testing and monitoring of players and staff in accordance with ODAC and NCAA COVID guidelines.

The Hornets (3-0, 2-0 ODAC) were forced to cancel games scheduled against Randolph (Tuesday), Shenandoah (Friday) and Bridgewater (Sunday).

Lynchburg can return to action early next week ahead of a Thursday, Feb. 11 game against Ferrum.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

UL’s Casto named ODAC field athlete of the week

Lynchburg junior and Amherst County High product Bailey Casto was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s field athlete of the week.

Casto, an Evington native, cleared 10 feet, 11 ¾ inches in the pole vault at the Roanoke Invitational. It matched her collegiate-best mark and put her tied for second in Division III.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty in second at Sea Best