Region roundup: Lynchburg men's basketball team remains on pause, and more

Lynchburg announced Monday its men’s basketball team will remain on pause because of COVID-19 protocols through next week, resulting in the cancellation of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.
UL, in a press release, said it reached the decision after regular testing and monitoring of players and staff in accordance with ODAC and NCAA COVID guidelines.
The Hornets (3-0, 2-0 ODAC) were forced to cancel games scheduled against Randolph (Tuesday), Shenandoah (Friday) and Bridgewater (Sunday).
Lynchburg can return to action early next week ahead of a Thursday, Feb. 11 game against Ferrum.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
UL’s Casto named ODAC field athlete of the week
Lynchburg junior and Amherst County High product Bailey Casto was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s field athlete of the week.
Casto, an Evington native, cleared 10 feet, 11 ¾ inches in the pole vault at the Roanoke Invitational. It matched her collegiate-best mark and put her tied for second in Division III.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty in second at Sea Best
In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Liberty shot a two-round total of 24-over 584 and is in a tie for second with Duke after the first of two days in the Sea Best Invitational at TPC at Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley).
The Flames and Blue Devils are 13 shots back of second-round leader North Florida.
Liberty’s Kieran Vincent is tied for second overall at 1 under. Alexandre Fuchs is 10th at 4 over. Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is in a tie for 63rd at 18 over.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Old Dominion 3
Nicaise Muamba outlasted Luca Maldoner at No. 1 singles by scores of 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 to secure the victory for the Flames (2-3) over the Monarchs (0-4) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Liberty swept all three doubles matches to secure that point. Josh Wilson and Rafael Marques Da Silva won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, to account for the Flames’ other points.