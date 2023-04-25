Andrew Watson recorded five birdies on the back nine to post a 5-under-par 67, and No. 25 Lynchburg posted its best finish at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in 34 years by claiming second place at the event, which wrapped at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

Watson (73-75-67—215) moved up six spots in the final round to help the Hornets post the lowest score from any team in the third round with a 285. Lynchburg finished Day 3 under par and was 9 over for the entire tournament. Guilford College won the event with a 4 over.

Lynchburg players didn't find out until they reached the clubhouse and waited for the final pairings to wrap play that they had their best finish in the ODAC tourney since 1989, when they won the event.

Eddie Coffren V (69-74-75—218) and Alan Van Asch (75-72-71—218) tied for seventh for Lynchburg.

Watson finished third overall, marking the best individual finish for a Lynchburg men's golfer at the conference championship since Conrad Anguera finished third in 2010.

"All day and all week, I felt like I was hitting a lot of good putts," Watson said in a Lynchburg news release. "I went on a stretch of birdies, and I was confident they were going in. I was hitting good shots, so I might as well give it a good run each time."

Watson also earned the conference's scholar-athlete of the year award. He is the first scholar-athlete in program history and ended the season with a 74.26 scoring average.

Guilford earned the conference's automatic berth into the Division III NCAA championship with the victory. Lynchburg will await the announcement of the championship field on May 8.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 13 UVa 7, Liberty 4

Liberty pitchers Trey Cooper and Ryan Butler did not allow a batter for 13th-ranked Virginia to reach base through the first five innings while the Flames built a 4-0 lead, but the UVa bats came alive late to complete the comeback at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville on Tuesday.

UVa scored seven unanswered runs, including breaking out for a five-run seventh inning. Evan Blanco pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for UVa (33-9). Tyler Germanowski allowed four runs on one hit and walked three over 1/3 of an inning to take the loss for Liberty (19-21). UVa's Jay Woolfolk earned the save.

UVa shortstop Griff O'Ferrall finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Liberty second baseman Gray Betts drove in two runs with two hits.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats 9, Fredericksburg 3

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg cruised through two-plus innings at a quick clip Tuesday. The pace changed dramatically in the third, to the benefit of the Hillcats.

The hosts scored seven times in the frame — thanks in large part to Jose Devers’ grand slam and three Fredericksburg errors — to go up for good in Game 1 of the six-contest series at Bank of the James Stadium.

Nationals starter Jake Bennett plunked the first batter he faced in the frame, then gave up an unearned run when the Fredericksburg defense committed an error fielding Nate Furman’s single. Bennett allowed one more single and then saw Lynchburg load the bases on another error, but looked as if he might escape further damage by inducing a groundout and striking out Maick Collado.

Lynchburg had other plans.

Devers cleared the bags by sending the first pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left-center field, and two walks and a double ultimately resulted in three more runs.

The Hillcats (8-8) sent 11 batters to the plate and recorded four of their 10 total hits and two of their three stolen bases in the frame. Only one of their seven runs in the inning was earned.

Devers added a second hit to his tally (matching Collado’s two hits to become Lynchburg’s leading batters on the night) on his single in the seventh, and Tyresse Turner and Manuel Mejia recorded back-to-back run-scoring doubles to answer Fredericksburg’s comeback attempt.

The Nationals (4-11) pulled within 7-2 on an RBI groundout and single in the fifth, and got another run back on a balk in the sixth, but the visitors didn’t record a hit or move into scoring position for the rest of the night (only reaching on two more walks).

Adam Tulloch (2-0), the only Lynchburg pitcher to give up multiple runs, earned the win after throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief. He scattered two hits, fanned two and walked four as he followed starter Juan Zapatata (three strikeouts and one earned run on four hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings).

Relievers Magnus Ellerts and Samuel Vazquez finished the game by combining to throw 3 1/3 scoreless, hitless frames.

Bennett (0-2) took the loss, giving up one earned run (six total runs) in 2 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out one and scattered four hits.

Brady House (2 for 5) and Brenner Cox (2 for 4) led Fredericksburg at the plate. House and Daylen Lile had an RBI apiece for Fredericksburg, which committed seven total errors.

The Hillcats and Nationals will play Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.