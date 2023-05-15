For the fifth time in program history, Lynchburg men's lacrosse has earned a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament's Elite Eight.

The Hornets (15-6), playing in their 11th straight NCAA tourney, walloped pod host Denison 14-8 on Sunday afternoon in Granville, Ohio, to punch their ticket. No. 11 Lynchburg never trailed on its way to the win over the 13th-ranked Big Red (17-4).

UL scored its first goal just over three minutes in, blanked Denison 4-0 in the first quarter and went ahead 7-0 before letting the Big Red score more than halfway through the second quarter. Dylan Wolfe tallied a team-best five goals for UL, which also got 11 saves from goalie Tyler Hadley.

Lynchburg now is back in the national quarterfinals after missing out last year. Their next contest will mark the program's fifth Elite Eight appearance.

Only once — in 2015, when they reached the national championship — have the Hornets advanced past that point.

Saturday's game is a rematch of that national title bout eight years ago. Lynchburg will take on Tufts (at Tufts) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Jumbos (20-0) are the top-ranked team in the country and own a 3-0 edge all-time against the Hornets. The 2015 game was the teams' first meeting, and Lynchburg has fallen in matchups this year and last, as well. Tufts beat UL 19-4 on March 14 at Tufts.

COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty ninth after first round at NCAA regional

On its quest for a fourth straight NCAA national championship berth, Liberty began play in an NCAA regional Monday by posting a 1-under 283, good for ninth place among the 13 teams competing at the Bath, Michigan, event.

The Flames — led by Connor Polender's 3-under 68 (for a tie for 12th among individuals) — are 17 shots off regional leader Georgia. They head into Round 2 at the regional, hosted by Michigan State at Eagle Eye Golf Club, four shots outside the top five teams. Those five teams, along with the top five at each of the other five NCAA regionals, will advance to the national championship.

Liberty, playing in an NCAA regional for the 13th time in program history, tees off for Round 2 of the three-round event at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty, Clemson, Virginia Tech earn at-large NCAA berths

The Liberty University softball team found out Sunday night that it earned a spot in the NCAA championship.

The Flames (38-20) will travel to the West Coast for the Los Angeles Regional, where they will play San Diego State (35-15) at 11 p.m. ET Friday. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

It's a tough bracket for Liberty. The regional also includes No. 2 UCLA and Grand Canyon. Those teams face off in Friday's first game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. UCLA is hosting the four-team, double-elimination regional, which continues Saturday and wraps Sunday.

Liberty, which is making its third straight and sixth overall NCAA tournament appearance, will face San Diego State for the third time in program history. The Lady Flames defeated the Aztecs in 2018, and San Diego State downed Liberty the following year.

Liberty lost to UCLA, 3-2, on Feb. 14. The Bruins are 6-0 all-time against LU. Liberty has never faced Grand Canyon in softball.

LU was runner-up in the ASUN standings this season and has gone 37-11 in its last 48 games after a dismal 1-9 start to the season. The Flames are 3-12 against ranked foes and 3-4 against their last seven nationally ranked opponents.

Virginia Tech, another at-large selection, heads to Georgia for the NCAA tournament. The 23rd-ranked Hokies (37-18) enter with a strong pitching staff that includes Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley.

Tech will face 25th-ranked Boston University (51-8), the Patriot League champ, in the opener of the regional at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Thirteenth-ranked Georgia (39-13) hosts Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champ North Carolina Central (19-33) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

“We’re really excited to get back out there and keep proving people wrong,” Tech first baseman Jayme Bailey said. “We might not have had the best success earlier in the season, but I think we’re on the rise now. We’re starting to peak.”

Virginia Tech, which is 4-12 against ranked foes this year, is in the NCAAs for the fourth straight time and for the 12th time overall.

Three Division I teams from Virginia were selected Sunday. In addition to Liberty and Virginia Tech, NCAA tournament newcomer George Mason will play in the Duke Regional.

Liberty High grad Millie Thompson will be a player to watch when her Clemson Tigers (46-9) host a regional this weekend. Up first for Clemson is UNC Greensboro. Auburn and Cal State Fullerton are also in the regional, in which Clemson is seeded first. The Tigers are the No. 16 seed overall.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg learns NCAA path

After securing one of 41 automatic berths to the NCAA Division III tournament via its Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship, Lynchburg learned Monday it will continue its postseason path in North Carolina.

The Hornets play in a four-team regional hosted by North Carolina Wesleyan (35-8) beginning Friday. Up first for fifth-ranked UL in the double-elimination regional is Lebanon Valley (28-15-1). That game is slated for 11 a.m. Friday. N.C. Wesleyan, ranked 20th, and Elizabethtown (31-11) are the other teams in the pod.

Sixty teams made the NCAA field, including two others (Shenandoah and Randolph-Macon) from the ODAC.

Lynchburg enters its third straight (and 12th overall) NCAA tourney coming off its 10th ODAC title, with a program-best 38 wins (against six losses) and a five-game win streak.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Liberty sweeps ASUN titles

The Liberty men's and women's teams closed out their time in the ASUN Conference by capturing both crowns at the ASUN outdoor championships, which wrapped up Saturday at the University of North Florida.

The LU men now have won all four ASUN outdoor titles they've competed for, while the women have secured three titles in four years. The men came back from a 51-point deficit entering the final day to post a 53-point win over Kennesaw State, marking their 16th straight outdoor conference championship (including their time in the Big South previously). That streak is the longest active streak in Division I

The Liberty women claimed victory by 43.5 points over KSU.

Lance Bingham swept the coach of the year titles on both sides for LU, which is bound for Conference USA next season.

Multiple individuals qualified for the NCAA East preliminary meet for the Flames. That field will be announced Thursday, ahead of the preliminary meet back at the UNF track at the end of the month.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

VES baseball heads to state tourney

After its thrilling 2-1 victory to claim the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championship Friday night at Albemarle-based Miller School, Virginia Episcopal learned Sunday night its seeding for the upcoming Virginia Independent Schools state tournament.

The Bishops (17-6, 7-1) earned the No. 6 seed in the VISAA's Division II and will travel to third-seeded Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk for a 4 p.m. quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

VES benefited from strong pitching by freshman Campbell Howard against Miller School. Howard threw a complete game, allowed just four hits and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Should VES win its quarterfinal game, it would face either No. 7 North Cross or No. 2 Greenbrier Academy. On the other side of the Division II bracket, No. 1 Highland hosts No. 9 Covenant and No. 4 Steward hosts No. 5 Atlantic Shores.

Senior pitcher/first baseman Jed Howard leads the Bishops with a .614 batting average. He hit a two-run home run in the third inning of Friday's game that ultimately proved the difference. Senior catcher Charlie Felmlee is hitting .500, as is senior infielder Michael Shamus.

Jed Howard and Sam Hurt both lead the pitching staff with 3-1 records.

The tournament continues with semifinal action Friday and the finals Saturday. Both of those rounds take place at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

VES boys, girls lacrosse teams head to states

The Bishops girls lacrosse team (10-4) has earned the No. 3 seed for the VISAA Division II state tournament and will host No. 6 Steward (7-9) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.

The VES girls are led by Caroline Carrington, who sports 42 goals and 10 assists in 14 games; Sierra Lewis (36 goals, 27 assists); Grace Battle (31 goals, 9 assists); and Ellen Lewis (28 goals, 12 assists).

The VES boys (7-7) took the No. 4 seed and host fifth-seeded Covenant (8-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Billy Koudelka leads VES into the tourney with his 54 goals and 35 assists in 14 games. Brennan Olmert has 42 goals and 27 assists, while Jay Blount enters with 24 goals and 10 assists.