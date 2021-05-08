Region roundup: Lynchburg men's lacrosse captures ODAC title

One goal in the final seconds was the dagger Washington and Lee needed the last time it took on Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. In the title game rematch Saturday, the Hornets made sure no heroics would decide the outcome.
On the Generals’ Wilson Field, Lynchburg eliminated all drama from the equation, dominating from start to finish in a 16-6 victory for its eighth conference crown. The Hornets now have won four times in seven consecutive trips to the title game.
“We have a great expectation around here. We expect our guys to do great academically, to do the right thing socially, and then when you get a chance to play, on the field, we expect to compete for championships,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said. “We expected to be there today.”
UL went up 1-0 on a man-up goal from Colin Dean (assisted by Kyle Lewis) 38 seconds into the contest, and the Hornets went on a tear after that.
Lynchburg (16-2) scored eight more first-half goals for a 9-1 lead at the break.
“I thought that was one of the best first halves we’ve played all year,” Koudelka said, who also noted W&L jumped on Lynchburg early in the Hornets’ loss to the Generals in the regular season. “…They were ready to go today.”
Washington and Lee’s lone score in the opening 30 minutes came from Ben Mulholland. His goal off a feed from Henry Holliday cut UL’s lead to 2-1 with 12:17 left in the first quarter, but that’s as close as the Generals (11-5) got the rest of the evening.
Tommy MacCowatt took advantage when W&L went two men up to start the second half, scoring the first of two straight goals 33 seconds into the third quarter. Lynchburg, though, responded with a 7-0 run to squash the Generals’ momentum and once again seize control.
“Our offense has been clicking,” Koudelka said. “[Assistant coaches] Colin McGuire and Evan Lombardo have done an awesome job of putting the guys in the right positions and right places.”
UL won its two ODAC tournament games by a combined 20 goals.
“We talked about winning eight quarters,” Koudelka said. “I think we took care of that the last two games.”
Ryan Kenney led UL with four goals and added one assist Saturday. Dean had three goals and three assists, and Riley Mitchell and Trammel Robinson each tallied two goals and an assist.
Lynchburg outshot W&L 43-22 and had 17 turnovers to W&L's 25.
Matthew Gallagher (E.C. Glass) went 5 for 11 on faceoffs and had three ground balls for W&L.
Lynchburg’s 10-goal win Saturday — a margin trimmed from 13 by three late W&L scores — improved on its seven-goal margin in the teams’ second regular-season meeting April 3. That 13-6 win for UL, which followed a 12-10 loss to W&L the day before, jumpstarted a 10-game winning streak the Hornets carry now into the NCAA Tournament.
Lynchburg has secured a trip to the tourney for the 14th time in program history and ninth straight season. The Hornets will learn their next matchup Monday.
“It’s an awesome time of year to still be playing,” said Koudelka, whose team was the seventh Lynchburg squad to win an ODAC title this year. The 2011-12 school year marked the last time seven Lynchburg teams have won conference crowns.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Jacksonville 13, Liberty 8
Sarah Elms scored all six of her goals in the first half, Jenny Kinsey scored three of her four goals late in the second half, and top-seeded Jacksonville pulled away to defeat second-seeded Liberty in the championship game of the ASUN Conference tournament at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Dolphins (11-1) secured the ASUN’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Flames’ season ends with a 10-9 record.
Elms scored four straight goals in an 11-minute span to give the Dolphins a 7-2 lead with 7:36 left in the first half.
Brooke Bryan scored two goals in the final 90 minutes of the first half, and Leah Ruby followed with two goals in a two-minute span early in the second half to help Liberty cut the deficit to 7-6.
Bryan scored a team-high four goals.
Megan Prescott scored, unassisted, 50 seconds after Ruby’s second goal, and Molly Brock found the back of the net less than two minutes later to extend JU’s lead to 9-6.
Bryan scored again to cut the deficit to 9-7, but the Dolphins responded with a goal from Mackenzie Boyle and three straight from Kinsley to move ahead 13-7.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 8, Lipscomb 0
Any drama associated with a winner-take-all game in the ASUN Conference quarterfinal series was wiped out eight batters into the bottom of the first inning.
Liberty scored five first-inning runs, and seven of its first eight batters reached safely as the Flames cruised to a six-inning, run-rule victory over Lipscomb at Liberty Softball Stadium to advance in the ASUN tournament.
The Flames (39-13) will face Jacksonville in the ASUN semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bailey Park in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The ASUN championship will be determined between the final four teams (Liberty, Jacksonville, FGCU and Kennesaw State) in a double-elimination format similar to regional play.
Liberty struck early Saturday and never allowed Lipscomb starter Breana Burke to settle into a rhythm.
Burke, who tossed 287 pitches in Friday’s doubleheader, threw 111 pitches Saturday.
She needed 46 pitches to get through the first inning in which the Flames sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five times to take control.
Emily Sweat, who had three doubles in Friday’s games, had the big hit in Saturday’s first inning with a two-run homer. Devyn Howard and Madison Via added run-scoring hits.
Autumn Bishop and Amber Bishop-Riley each went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
Bishop-Riley drove in Bishop with doubles in the first and sixth innings.
The first inning runs were more than enough for Emily Kirby (13-5). She threw her second four-hit shutout in the quarterfinal series against the Bisons (18-18) and added seven strikeouts against three walks in Saturday’s triumph.
Blake Gibson’s sixth-inning single scored Sweat to enforce the run-rule triumph.
BASEBALL
Lynchburg 12-12, Washington and Lee 8-5
PJ Alvanos was a run-producing machine Saturday. His presence in the Lynchburg lineup helped the Hornets roll to a sweep of their ODAC quarterfinal series at Fox Field.
Alvanos drove in seven runs in Saturday’s doubleheader as Lynchburg swept Washington and Lee to advance in the conference tournament.
The second-seeded Hornets (30-11) will host sixth-seeded Bridgewater in a semifinal series scheduled for May 15 and 16. The Eagles (13-13) swept third-seeded Roanoke 4-3 and 6-4.
Alvanos went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the opener. His RBI double in the eighth inning gave UL an 11-7 lead and enough breathing room to secure the victory.
He added another two hits in the nightcap, but this time drove in four runs. His two-run single sparked a six-run third inning as the Hornets seized control, and the infielder added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.
Avery Neaves went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs in the nightcap.
Brandon Pond picked up the victory in the nightcap by allowing one earned run on seven hits over six innings.
Jack Bachmore recorded the win in the opener. He pitched five innings of relief and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out six.
Mitchell Salvino went 5 for 9 with two runs scored and four RBIs in the two games for the Generals (10-15).
Liberty 6, Kennesaw State 5
Brady Gulakowski went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Dylan Cumming pitched five solid innings, and the Flames held on to defeat the Owls at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Liberty (32-11, 16-1 ASUN) holds a four-game lead over Kennesaw State (26-16, 12-5) with the teams scheduled to play four more times over the next eight days.
Gulakowski finished a triple shy of the cycle. He doubled in the first inning, had an RBI single in the third, and hit a solo home run off the caboose beyond the right-field bullpen in the fifth inning that gave the Flames a 5-1 lead.
Will Wagner went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. He drove in Aaron Anderson in the first inning after Anderson laced a one-out triple to left field. Wagner scored on Gulakowski’s third-inning single and again in the seventh inning when Trey McDyre’s single was misplayed in the outfield.
The Owls scored three times in the eighth against Fraser Ellard to cut the deficit to one run.
Terence Norman’s triple scored two runs, and Malik Spratling followed with an RBI single that scored Norman.
Ellard retired the final four batters he faced to record his fifth save.
Cumming (2-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out three in five innings. He threw 40 of his 65 pitches for strikes.
Luke Torbert (5-4) took the loss by allowing five earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.