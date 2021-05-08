Region roundup: Lynchburg men's lacrosse captures ODAC title

One goal in the final seconds was the dagger Washington and Lee needed the last time it took on Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. In the title game rematch Saturday, the Hornets made sure no heroics would decide the outcome.

On the Generals’ Wilson Field, Lynchburg eliminated all drama from the equation, dominating from start to finish in a 16-6 victory for its eighth conference crown. The Hornets now have won four times in seven consecutive trips to the title game.

“We have a great expectation around here. We expect our guys to do great academically, to do the right thing socially, and then when you get a chance to play, on the field, we expect to compete for championships,” Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka said. “We expected to be there today.”

UL went up 1-0 on a man-up goal from Colin Dean (assisted by Kyle Lewis) 38 seconds into the contest, and the Hornets went on a tear after that.

Lynchburg (16-2) scored eight more first-half goals for a 9-1 lead at the break.

“I thought that was one of the best first halves we’ve played all year,” Koudelka said, who also noted W&L jumped on Lynchburg early in the Hornets’ loss to the Generals in the regular season. “…They were ready to go today.”