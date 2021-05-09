Region roundup: Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts search for national title at home Saturday vs. Pfeiffer

Lynchburg men’s lacrosse on Sunday learned its next postseason stop. The path to a national championship begins at home for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Hornets with Pfeiffer, another conference trophy winner.
UL, as it aims to become the first team in program history to win a national title, will start its ninth straight trip to the NCAA tourney with a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Falcons at Shellenberger Field.
North Carolina-based Pfeiffer (12-1) is riding an 11-game winning heading into the 1 p.m. contest, while the Hornets have won 10 straight.
The matchup is the first of two that will take place on Lynchburg’s home turf Saturday. The Hornets play host in four-team pod — which features Stevens (13-2) and Catholic (8-0) in the other game — for the first two rounds of the tourney. The second round will take place Sunday.
Lynchburg, ranked fourth in the nation, will make its 14th national tournament appearance Saturday, while the trip for Pfeiffer is a first. In 2019, the last year the NCAA tourney was contested because of the pandemic, Lynchburg advanced to the third round before falling. The Hornets were the nation’s runner-up six years ago in 2015.
UL and Pfeiffer have met three times previously, but the last matchup took place more than two decades ago, in 1994. Lynchburg is 2-1 against Pfeiffer and has won each of the last two meetings.
The teams had two common opponents, Southern Virginia and Ferrum, this year. UL beat SVU 18-8, while SVU handed Pfeiffer its lone loss, 22-19. Those games took place toward the beginning of the season. Lynchburg and Pfeiffer both beat Ferrum handily.
Pfeiffer captured the USA South title this year to secure an automatic bid into a narrowed tournament field this year.
Only three schools, including Christopher Newport, received at-large bids. Ninth-ranked CNU, which split a pair of regular-season meetings with Lynchburg in March, is the only other team from Virginia to make the tournament.
A third meeting with CNU could be ahead for Lynchburg in the third round.
SOFTBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 4-9, Lynchburg 0-1
Hanna Hull and Emily Seale combined to hold Lynchburg to six hits over two games, and No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan claimed the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball championship with a doubleheader sweep Sunday at Broyles Field in Virginia Beach.
Hull threw a two-hit shutout in the opener, and Seale scattered four hits and allowed an unearned run in the nightcap for the No. 2 ranked Marlins (37-5-1).
VWC pounced in the nightcap by scoring five times in the first two innings.
Julia Sinnett went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Danielle Stewart went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Madison Giaubke went 3 for 3 with four runs scored.
The Hornets (29-18) scored their lone run of the doubleheader when Lexi Powell reached on a fielder’s choice and Bri Hodges scored in the third inning of the nightcap.
Olivia Herman had one hit in both games.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Washington and Lee 5, Sweet Briar 1
Washington and Lee claimed its 18th consecutive ODAC title and 30th overall with a dominating victory at the Washington and Lee Upper Courts in Lexington.
The Vixens (15-6) scored their lone point at No. 1 doubles. Sophomores Allison Wandling and Ruth de Souza defeated Taylor Garcia and Margaret Carlton 8-2. That victory ended W&L’s streak of 39 consecutive conference matches won by shutout.
W&L won both No. 2 and 3 singles.
Garcia defeated de Souza 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Alexia Alfaro and Ruth Lechner won in straight sets at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively, to help the Generals secure the title.
BASEBALL
Liberty 4, Kennesaw State 1
Liberty honored five seniors before its final home game of the regular season. A freshman stole the show.
Trey Gibson threw his first career complete game and added eight strikeouts as the Flames (33-11, 17-1 ASUN) completed the weekend sweep of the Owls (26-17, 12-6) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Liberty locked up the North Division’s No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN tournament.
Gibson (7-3) scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in his 109-pitch outing.
Super senior shortstop Cam Locklear went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple. Fellow senior Jake Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and drove in Locklear in the second and sixth innings.
Brady Gulakowski homered for the second straight day with a solo shot in the fourth inning and added another RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Ryan Kennedy (6-1) allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out four in six innings.
Tyler Tolve’s eighth-inning single scored Jake Coro for the Owls’ lone run.