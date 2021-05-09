Region roundup: Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts search for national title at home Saturday vs. Pfeiffer

Lynchburg men’s lacrosse on Sunday learned its next postseason stop. The path to a national championship begins at home for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Hornets with Pfeiffer, another conference trophy winner.

UL, as it aims to become the first team in program history to win a national title, will start its ninth straight trip to the NCAA tourney with a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Falcons at Shellenberger Field.

North Carolina-based Pfeiffer (12-1) is riding an 11-game winning heading into the 1 p.m. contest, while the Hornets have won 10 straight.

The matchup is the first of two that will take place on Lynchburg’s home turf Saturday. The Hornets play host in four-team pod — which features Stevens (13-2) and Catholic (8-0) in the other game — for the first two rounds of the tourney. The second round will take place Sunday.

Lynchburg, ranked fourth in the nation, will make its 14th national tournament appearance Saturday, while the trip for Pfeiffer is a first. In 2019, the last year the NCAA tourney was contested because of the pandemic, Lynchburg advanced to the third round before falling. The Hornets were the nation’s runner-up six years ago in 2015.