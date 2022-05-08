Region roundup: Lynchburg men's lacrosse wins ODAC title, Sweet Briar equestrian fourth at IHSA nationals, and more

For 30 minutes, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse championship — a rematch of the regular-season finale between Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney that took place just a week before and wasn’t decided until the final minutes — lived up to the hype.

Neither team let the other pull away. Then, in the remaining 30 minutes, Lynchburg imposed its will, the result an 18-7 victory for the Hornets’ second straight ODAC title and 10th straight (15th overall) NCAA Division III tournament berth.

The first half of the game at Washington and Lee's Wilson Field in Lexington featured a pair of ties. Patrick Saunders’ goal for fifth-seeded H-SC (13-7) to open the second quarter knotted the game at 3, but Riley Mitchell provided the answer 2½ minutes later on a man-up opportunity to put second-seeded Lynchburg (15-4) ahead for good.

UL led 5-3 at the half, then outscored Hampden-Sydney 7-2 in the third and 6-2 in the fourth to run away with the win. A week prior, Lynchburg escaped the Tigers with a 13-10 victory in the closest game of the Hornets’ now-nine-game win streak.

For 11th-ranked UL, Mitchell was one of three players with at least five points. He finished with four goals and two assists.

Kyle Lewis tallied seven points on four goals and three assists. He scored Lynchburg’s first two goals, and sank shots from long distance, finding the back of the net on four of his seven shots (five shots on goal). Each of his Lewis’ assists came on the final three goals.

Dylan Wolfe had three goals and two assists for the Hornets, who were making their eighth straight and 16th overall appearance in the ODAC title tilt.

Sean Duffy and Michael Leone had two goals apiece for Hampden-Sydney.

Lynchburg now has won three of the last four ODAC titles and nine overall. The win gives the Hornets back-to-back championship for the first time since 2014 and ’15, which marked the only other time in program history the feat has been accomplished.

UL will hit the road for the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2018 and head to Union in Schenectady, New York, to face Western New England (14-5) next. The Golden Bears are the Commonwealth Coast Conference champions and are making their 11th NCAA appearance.

Exact times and dates have yet to be determined, but the opening rounds will take place next weekend. Should it advance, Lynchburg would face one of the other three teams featured in the Schenectady pod: fourth-ranked Union, John Carroll or North Central (Illinois).

Fellow ODAC teams Roanoke and Washington and Lee earned at-large bids into the NCAA field.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar fourth at IHSA nationals

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sophomore Emmy Longest recorded Sweet Briar’s best-ever individual finish during the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association national championships, winning in the open flat division to headline the Vixens’ showing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center.

SBC finished fourth with 30 points, two points shy of a pair of teams tie for second place and eight points behind team champ Emory & Henry.

Three of Longest’s teammates posted third-place finishes in their divisions and disciplines, and SBC picked up three more top-seven finishes and two honorable mentions during the two-day event Friday and Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 18, Eastern Mennonite 0

In late March, Lynchburg finished a doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite with a pair of lopsided wins — by eight and seven runs each. The Hornets did even better in their third matchup of the season Sunday.

UL put together an offensive showcase, and starter Nick Mattfield cruised through eight frames for a win in the first weekend of the ODAC tournament. Top-ranked Lynchburg also earned a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, which continues at noon Monday and determines the four teams that advance to next weekend’s double-elimination championship round.

Four Lynchburg batters had multiple hits, including Riley O’Donovan, whose three-run homer in the eighth was UL’s third long ball of the day. Avery Neaves and Gavin Collins each had a two-run shot.

Along with PJ Alvanos and Logan Webster, Neaves and Collins had just one hit each. But all four of those batters’ hits were extra-base knocks, and all four had at least two RBIs.

Cam Lane went 4 for 4 with an RBI, and Carrson Atkins was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Only one of 10 UL batters did not have a hit.

Sixth-ranked Lynchburg (33-8) tallied 16 hits to EMU’s four as part of the Hornets’ third shutout of the year.

Mattfield (9-0) gave up just three hits and faced the minimum in six of his eight frames, which marked his longest career outing. He threw 90 pitches (50 strikes) and didn't allow a run for the third time this season.

Liberty 2, Jacksonville 1

Joe Adametz III allowed one run over eight sterling innings, Derek Orndorff’s two-run double in the fourth inning gave Liberty a lead it never relinquished, and the Flames secured the series victory over the Dolphins at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Adametz (5-2) matched his season high with eight innings. The southpaw scattered seven hits, walked one and struck out five in his 115-pitch performance.

Trey Carter recorded his second save with a perfect ninth inning that featured a pair of strikeouts.

The Flames (30-16, 16-8 ASUN) didn’t have a batter reach against JU starter Christian Graham (2-3) until there were two outs in the fourth inning.

Aaron Anderson singled and then advanced to third on Logan Mathieu’s double. Orndorff laced a 1-2 offering to left-center for a two-run double that gave the Flames a 2-0 lead.

Graham only allowed one more hit the rest of the way. He struck out five and walked one over eight innings for the Dolphins (24-21, 10-14).

Jonah Diaz, Cam Ridley and Chas Malloy reached on one-out singles to load the bases in the eighth inning. Eli Flowers’ sacrifice fly to left field scored Diaz, but Adametz worked out of the jam to preserve the one-run lead.

The Flames took two out of three in the series after falling 11-3 late Saturday night.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Washington and Lee 5, Sweet Briar 0

In Lexington, Washington and Lee rode a pair of 8-1 victories in doubles play to an early lead it never relinquished in a sweep of Sweet Briar (23-4) in the ODAC championship at the W&L Upper Courts.

After another win in doubles play, the Generals (15-6) added two more victories in straight sets on the Nos. 3 and 4 singles courts to clinch their 19th straight and 31st overall conference title.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Fredericksburg 6-6, Lynchburg 1-5

In Fredericksburg, Viandel Pena recorded a two-out, solo home run for the go-ahead score in the seventh inning, and Riggs Threadgill recorded a 1-2-3 bottom half of the frame on 10 pitches to send the Nationals past visiting Lynchburg, 6-5, in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Hillcats (13-13) outhit Fredericksburg 9-6 after recording just two hits in the first game, but Pena’s RBI in the final inning of the day gave the Nationals (17-9) the sweep.

The teams went back and forth in Game 2, a contest in which neither team led by more than two runs. Joe Donovan was the Hillcats’ lone batter with more than one RBI, driving in two on his tying home run in the sixth. Jake Fox and Dayan Frias had two hits apiece, and Fox and Jorge Burgos had an RBI each.

Burgos had one of Lynchburg’s two hits in the opener, along with Isaiah Greene, who homered to pull the Hillcats within 4-1 before a wild pitch and double gave Fredericksburg the game’s final runs.

The 2 through 5 hitters in the lineup had nine of Fredericksburg’s 11 hits.

Starter Trenton Denholm (0-2) took the loss in Game 1, and reliever Davis Sharpe (2-2) was saddled with the loss in Game 2.

The games marked the first time since Thursday the teams had played, after weather last week forced numerous changes to the schedule.

Up next for Lynchburg is a six-game series at Down East starting Tuesday, followed by a six-game series at Salem.