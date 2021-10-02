Region Roundup: Lynchburg men's soccer falls at W&L, and more

In Lexington, the nation's top-ranked Division III men's soccer squad scored in the fourth minute off a goal by Weyimi Agbeyegbe and took a two-goal lead into halftime on their way to a 3-1 victory at Watt Field in a battle between two powerhouse Old Dominion Athletic Conference foes.
Washington & Lee (8-0-1, 2-0-0 ODAC) took a 2-0 lead in the 43nd minute off an unassisted goal by Tyler Smith. Lynchburg (5-4-1, 1-1-0 ODAC) made it 2-1 at 54:57, when Luke Mega scored his fifth goal of the season, which was assisted by Manzi Shalita. Generals' John Peterson finished off the scoring in the 89th minute.
The Hornets had 11 shots on goal to W&L's 16. Lynchburg goalie Justin Ennis had six saves, while Rye McMillen posted four for the Generals.
Lynchburg now has three consecutive road losses and has lost to W&L twice this season. The first occurred on Sept. 11 and was a 2-1 overtime thriller that did not count toward the ODAC standings. Lynchburg also has lost three straight to the Generals in the series. The Hornets travel to Roanoke College on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Randolph 0, Virginia Wesleyan 0
In Virginia Beach, the WildCats and Marlins faced off for 90 minutes, battling through two overtime periods on their way to a scoreless tie at Foster Field.
Randolph (8-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) rattled off 10 shots on goal to Virginia Wesleyan's 7. The teams combined for 43 total shots. Zach Aylor had a season-high seven saves for the WildCats. Griffin Potter registered nine saves for the Marlins (6-1-2, 0-0-1).
Lipscomb 3, Liberty 2
In Nashville, Tennessee, Tyrese Spicer's goal in the 72nd minute gave Lipscomb a 3-2 victory over visiting Liberty (5-4, 2-1 ASUN) on Saturday night. Liberty fell in a 1-0 hole in the third minute, but less than 60 seconds later received a goal from Gabe Findley to tie the game at 1.
Lip Cavalar gave Lipscomb (6-2-2, 2-1 ASUN) a 2-1 lead in the 13th minute that stood until 61:31, when Luke Eberle tied it at 2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 0
At Sweet Briar, Vixens freshman Kaitlyn Burns scored in the second minute off an assist from Dominique Cunningham, but Bridgewater (8-1-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) rattled off four straight goals in the second half. Junior goalie Katelyn Meyer had 10 saves for the Vixens (2-3-0, 0-2-0).
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Marymount 2
Stevenson 3, Lynchburg 2
In Owings Mill, Md., Lynchburg received 16 kills and 30 assists from Abbi Leeper to down Marymount 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7. The Hornets then lost to Stevenson 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 15-8 to complete the non-conference tri-match.
For Lynchburg (6-9, 3-3 ODAC), Leeper continued her stellar day in the second match with 12 kills and 20 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Denison 0
In Granville, Ohio, Hornets forward Jackie Lerro scored twice and Kessa Romero added another goal as No. 19 Lynchburg peppered Denison with 10 shots on goal to improve to 5-3.
HIGH SCHOOLS
JF's Lamanna impresses at Great American XC Festival
In Cary, N.C., Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna clocked a 18:25.60 in a loaded field that included 159-girl field to finish in 22nd place in the Race of Champions division at the Great American Cross Country Festival, an annual running that attracts some of the top runners from Virginia and neighboring states. Teammate Shaun Skow finished 49th with a 19:12.70.