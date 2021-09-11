Region roundup: Lynchburg men's soccer falls in double overtime, and more

In Lexington, Washington and Lee and Lynchburg were knotted up for more than 27 minutes. A goal late in the second half by Lynchburg’s Carter Averette forced the first overtime, but Michael Kutsanzira cut down the Hornets’ hopes in the second extra period at Watt Field.
With less than three minutes left on the clock, he delivered the game winner to send W&L to a 2-1 victory in the latest edition of what has become one of the biggest Division III men’s soccer rivalries in the state.
Kutsanzira’s first goal of the season came off an assist from John Peterson, who returned an earlier favor. Kutsanzira provided an assist on the Generals’ first score in the 32nd minute of the contest, which did not count toward Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings.
The Generals, who had a 22-9 advantage in shots and 9-2 edge in shots on goal, owned a 1-0 halftime lead before Averette netted the equalizer in the 80th minute.
The Generals (3-0-1) now have won four straight over the Hornets (2-1-1). Lynchburg’s last win in the series came in the ODAC championship in 2017.
Eight games between the rivals have gone to double overtime since 2007, and only three games have been decided by more than one goal (with W&L winning all three).
Randolph 10, Regent 0
Eight different players scored for Randolph in a shellacking of Regent at WildCat Stadium.
Brian Kuhl and Noah Carney had two goals apiece off the bench for the WildCats (4-0), who outshot Regent (0-1) 26-1 and had a 6-0 lead at the half.
Evan Blow scored the first goal less than six minutes in. RC had a 2-0 lead by the nine-minute mark.
E.C. Glass grad Gavin Leverette also scored his first goal of the season off the bench. Only three Randolph starters played more than 30 minutes.
The WildCats’ 4-0 start is their best since 2011, when they opened with eight straight wins and went on to qualify for the NCAA Division III tournament and advance to the Sweet 16.
Liberty 3, Radford 0
In Radford, Noah Holmes scored twice, and Liberty was in control throughout in picking up its first victory of the season by shutting out Radford (1-2) at Cupp Stadium.
Holmes opened the scoring in the 21st minute off an assist from Clark and added his third goal of the 2021 campaign in the 81st minute. Jarrod McKechnie had the Flames’ other goal.
Liberty (1-3) had 12 shots to Radford’s nine.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, RIT 1
In Rochester, New York, Lynchburg’s Madison Myers scored a last-minute goal to force overtime, and Meghan Lauder played the role of hero nine minutes into the second overtime, scoring off an assist from Emily Santana to secure the win for the Hornets at Tiger Stadium.
Sydney Dombrovskis had the first assist for Lynchburg, setting up Myers for the game-tying goal scored with 39 seconds left.
RIT’s Gwen Williams had the game’s first goal off an assist from Rebecca Hext, and nearly 75 minutes elapsed before Lynchburg found the equalizer.
Lynchburg goalkeeper Jade Lecklider recorded all four of her saves in the second half.
UL (2-1) had the edge over RIT (3-1) in total shots (16 to 11), shots on goal (7-5) and corner kicks (6-2).
Randolph 2, Mary Baldwin 1
In Staunton, Sara Bane recorded two goals, including the go-ahead goal and eventual game winner, to lead Randolph (3-1) past Mary Baldwin (3-1) at SMA Worth Field.
Bane’s second goal of the day, an unassisted score, came in the 76th minute and broke a 1-1 tie.
Mary Baldwin knotted the game earlier in the second half with her unassisted goal. Bane, who now has a team-leading five scores on the season, found the back of the net in the 36th minute off an assist from Ella Myers to break open the scoring.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty falls to Purdue Fort Wayne, Loyola Marymount
Liberty dropped a five-set battle to Purdue Fort Wayne before suffering a four-set loss to Loyola Marymount as it hosted the Liberty Invitational at Liberty Arena.
PFW fell behind 2-1 in the match after LU took the second and third sets, but the visitors bounced back to claim the last two by margins of five points each (25-18, 26-24, 25-10, 25-20, 15-10).
Kennedi Sutter (18 kills) led four LU players who finished with double-digit kill totals.
Liberty (4-3) dropped its second match of the day to Loyola Marymount by scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12.
Sutter had a team-high 11 kills in the Flames’ second match of the day, as well.
Randolph splits day’s matches
In Salem, Randolph earned a 3-1 win over Mary Baldwin to open its day in the Maroon Classic at the Cregger center before suffering a 3-0 setback to North Carolina Wesleyan.
The WildCats’ victory came by scores of 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25. Sydney Clarke led Randolph (4-3) with 15 kills, Kate Rudolph had 21 assists, and Rachel Christian tallied 24 digs.
N.C. Wesleyan easily got past Randolph later in the afternoon, handing the WildCats a 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 loss. No Randolph player had more than five kills in the match. Kenleigh Gunter tallied 16 digs.
Lynchburg drops pair of matches at Messiah
In Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Lynchburg lost matches to Gettysburg and host Messiah at Hitchcock Arena.
Gettysburg got off to a quick start with a lopsided win in the first set and swept the match by scores of 25-1, 25-18, 27-25. Flinn Christian led UL with 20 digs.
Lynchburg (1-5) suffered a 3-1 defeat to Messiah by scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19. Christian added another 23 digs, and Khoury May and Josey Walton (Appomattox) each had 11 kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 1, Oberlin 0
In Oberlin, Ohio, Sweet Briar held a 14-2 advantage over Oberlin in total shots, and Lara Jost made one of those shots count in the third quarter to send the Vixens (3-1) past the Yeoman (0-3) at Austin E. Knowlton Athletic Complex.
Jost scored the game’s lone goal 10 minutes into the second half off a penalty corner. Brynna Hughes was credited with the assist. Sweet Briar didn’t allow a single shot in the second half.