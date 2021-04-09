Region roundup: Lynchburg men's soccer upsets Hampden-Sydney, advances to ODAC title game

Trevor Delaite allowed one run and pitched into the seventh inning, and Trey McDyre’s two-run double in the seventh gave the Flames (19-8, 6-1 ASUN Conference) all the breathing room they needed to defeat the Bisons (11-14, 4-6) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Delaite (4-1) allowed an earned run on seven hits and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings. He improved to 3-0 in ASUN series openers as the Flames’ Friday starter.

McDyre’s lone hit came on a two-out double to the left-center field gap in the seventh inning that scored Aaron Anderson and Gray Betts to give Liberty a three-run lead.

Lipscomb’s Robbie Merced cut the deficit to 2-1 on a sixth-inning single that scored Brian Moore.

Mason Meyer struck out three during the final two innings to record the save.

Max Habegger (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

In Harrisonburg, Emily Dudley scored a goal and added an assist, Laurel Hicks recorded one save, and the Hornets (7-0, 7-0 ODAC) defeated the Royals (4-4, 3-4) at EMU Turf Field.

Shenandoah 9, Sweet Briar 0