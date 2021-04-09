Region roundup: Lynchburg men's soccer upsets Hampden-Sydney, advances to ODAC title game

Manzi Shalita scored in the 96th minute to lift No. 4 seed Lynchburg to a thrilling 2-1 victory over top-seeded Hampden-Sydney in the semifinal round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament Friday evening at Everett Stadium in Hampden-Sydney.
The Hornets (7-3-1) will host No. 7 seed Roanoke in Sunday’s tournament championship game. The Maroons defeated No. 6 seed Guilford 1-0.
The Tigers (8-1-1) saw their ODAC record 23-game unbeaten streak come to an end.
UL took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute on Nick Foley’s goal that was assisted by Bhayle Kearns.
Emory Davis delivered the equalizer in the 57th minute with his goal off an assist from John Alexander.
UL goalkeeper Kyle Gallagher recorded five saves, including two between the 75th and 80th minutes that kept the game tied.
The Hornets dominated in the overtime period by recording all three shots on goal.
Shalita’s goal came 82 seconds after Ben Mackey’s shot was saved by Gray Sutter.
The game’s start was delayed 75 minutes because of thunderstorms.
BASEBALL
Liberty 4, Lipscomb 1
Trevor Delaite allowed one run and pitched into the seventh inning, and Trey McDyre’s two-run double in the seventh gave the Flames (19-8, 6-1 ASUN Conference) all the breathing room they needed to defeat the Bisons (11-14, 4-6) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Delaite (4-1) allowed an earned run on seven hits and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings. He improved to 3-0 in ASUN series openers as the Flames’ Friday starter.
McDyre’s lone hit came on a two-out double to the left-center field gap in the seventh inning that scored Aaron Anderson and Gray Betts to give Liberty a three-run lead.
Lipscomb’s Robbie Merced cut the deficit to 2-1 on a sixth-inning single that scored Brian Moore.
Mason Meyer struck out three during the final two innings to record the save.
Max Habegger (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
In Harrisonburg, Emily Dudley scored a goal and added an assist, Laurel Hicks recorded one save, and the Hornets (7-0, 7-0 ODAC) defeated the Royals (4-4, 3-4) at EMU Turf Field.
Shenandoah 9, Sweet Briar 0
In Amherst, Serena Farmer scored two goals and added an assist, Katie Garman stopped the only shot she faced, and the Hornets (6-3, 6-3 ODAC) topped the Vixens (1-4, 1-3).