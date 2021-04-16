Region roundup: Lynchburg outlasts Shenandoah in ODAC field hockey semifinals, and more

Jackie Lerro breathed heavily as he sized up Shenandoah goalie Isabella Morande. The Lynchburg senior forward, exhausted from a frenzied run up the field late in overtime, took a deep breath and unleashed the penalty shot.

Morande, with her glove in the left hand, couldn’t extend far enough to reach the shot that found the back of the net in the top right corner to keep Lynchburg’s field hockey season alive.

Lerro’s goal with 1:47 remaining in overtime lifted No. 1 seeded Lynchburg to a dramatic 5-4 victory over No. 4 seed Shenandoah in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday evening at Shellenberger Field.

Lynchburg (8-0) hosts No. 2 seed Washington and Lee (8-1) in Sunday’s championship game. The Generals edged Roanoke 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Emily Dudley helped Lynchburg force overtime by scoring both of her goals in the fourth quarter. She tied the game at 4-all when she redirected a shot into the box that found its way by Morande with 4 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Kelsey Jones scored two goals and Morande finished with 12 saves for SU (7-4).

