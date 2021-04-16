Region roundup: Lynchburg outlasts Shenandoah in ODAC field hockey semifinals, and more

Jackie Lerro breathed heavily as he sized up Shenandoah goalie Isabella Morande. The Lynchburg senior forward, exhausted from a frenzied run up the field late in overtime, took a deep breath and unleashed the penalty shot.
Morande, with her glove in the left hand, couldn’t extend far enough to reach the shot that found the back of the net in the top right corner to keep Lynchburg’s field hockey season alive.
Lerro’s goal with 1:47 remaining in overtime lifted No. 1 seeded Lynchburg to a dramatic 5-4 victory over No. 4 seed Shenandoah in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday evening at Shellenberger Field.
Lynchburg (8-0) hosts No. 2 seed Washington and Lee (8-1) in Sunday’s championship game. The Generals edged Roanoke 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Emily Dudley helped Lynchburg force overtime by scoring both of her goals in the fourth quarter. She tied the game at 4-all when she redirected a shot into the box that found its way by Morande with 4 1/2 minutes left in regulation.
Kelsey Jones scored two goals and Morande finished with 12 saves for SU (7-4).
BASEBALL
Liberty 13, North Alabama 5
In Florence, Alabama, Trevor Delaite threw his second complete game of the season, Will Wagner had career highs of five hits and five RBIs, and the Flames (23-8, 9-1 ASUN) used a 20-hit barrage to defeat the Lions (4-26, 3-10) in the series opener at Lane Field.
The first three hitters in the Liberty lineup — Gray Betts (4 for 5), Aaron Anderson (4 for 6) and Wagner (5 for 6) — combined for 14 hits, eight runs scored and eight RBIs.
Wagner hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Flames scored two runs in each of the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings.
Delaite (5-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on 12 hits. He struck out four and walked three.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 7-5, Eastern Mennonite 2-4
Kayley Cox did not allow a run in three innings pitched to pick up the victory in the opener and the save in the nightcap as the Hornets (21-11, 11-1 ODAC) swept the Royals (2-16, 0-12) at Moon Field.
Cox (8-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit relief and struck out two in the opener, which UL broke open with a four-run fourth inning to take the lead for good. Gracie Dooley’s two-run double highlighted that high-scoring frame.
Cox recorded the final out of the nightcap with the tying run on base to preserve the doubleheader sweep. Caroline Joy homered for UL.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 17, Kennesaw State 6
Brooke Bryan scored three goals, Jennifer Soriero recorded four saves, and the Flames (7-6, 1-0 ASUN) defeated the Owls (5-7, 1-1) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.