Region roundup: Lynchburg softball finishes third in ODAC tourney, and more

Lynchburg twice staved off elimination in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball tournament, but No. 17 Roanoke made sure Sunday the Hornets would leave Moyer Complex in Salem without a trophy.

For the first time since mid-March, Lynchburg was shut out, courtesy of Shanan Hester’s five-inning no-hitter that gave Roanoke an 8-0 win. UL finished third in the ODAC tourney and is not expected to make the NCAA Division III tournament. The No. 24 Hornets likely will finish with a 26-19 record for a ninth consecutive season with at least 25 wins.

After beating No. 13 Randolph-Macon earlier in the day, Lynchburg fell behind early against the Maroons (29-11). But despite Hester’s stellar outing, the Hornets still had a chance to cut into the 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the second. They loaded the bases thanks to two walks and hit by pitch, but all three were stranded on Hester’s first strikeout of the day.

No one else reached for top-seeded UL, which beat Eastern Mennonite 5-2 in its tourney opener on Friday, then fell into the loser’s bracket with a 3-2 loss to Roanoke later that day.

UL eliminated Ferrum with a 6-1 win Saturday and Randolph-Macon via a 5-4 victory earlier Sunday.

Liberty 5, North Florida 1

In Jacksonville, Florida, Paige Bachman recorded a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and give Liberty the lead for good at Harmon Stadium.

Kara Canetto (2 for 4) led off the frame with her second double of the day and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Rachel Roupe — who later padded the score with a two-out, two-RBI double in the seventh. And a walk and stolen base put two in scoring position for Bachman, whose lone hit of the day to center field turned into the difference in the game.

Caroline Hudson and Lou Allan (2 for 4) each singled in the seventh to set up Roupe’s double for insurance.

Six of Liberty’s nine hits came in the final two innings. UNF (39-15, 16-8 ASUN Conference) had just three hits, including a one-out single in the seventh against reliever Emily Kirby.

Kirby also issued a two-out walk in the frame to keep the Ospreys’ comeback hopes alive, but then made up for it by getting a pinch hitter to look at the third strike for the final out.

Kirby (11-5) earned the win in three scoreless innings of relief, in which she struck out five.

Shannon Glover had two of hits, including a solo homer in the fourth that answered Canetto’s RBI double in the third that opened the scoring for LU.

The Flames improved to 38-14 overall and are still perfect (21-0) in ASUN play following their seventh conference series sweep.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 8, Stetson 0

In DeLand, Florida, Liberty starter Joe Adametz threw a career-high eight innings and didn’t give up a run to power the Flames past Stetson at Conrad Stadium.

Adametz (4-2) scattered six hits, walked one, struck out seven and didn’t allow any runners to advance past second. The Flames (28-14, 14-7 ASUN) improved to 17-1 in games in which their starter threw at least five innings.

Liberty tallied 12 hits against the first three of six pitchers to toe the rubber for Stetson (20-23, 6-15). Eight of nine Liberty batters had at least one hit.

Stephen Hill and Brady Gulakowski tallied two hits and two RBIs apiece. Gulakowski opened the scoring with a double in the second, and LU added at least one run each in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 2, Lynchburg 0

Lynchburg’s bats went cold, and its pitching staff’s dominant streak came to an end as Salem stole the series finale, 2-0, at Bank of the James Stadium.

After Hillcats pitchers combined for 53 strikeouts during a three-game win streak, the Red Sox batters finally found some success Sunday.

Eddinson Paulino tripled to lead off the game and came home on Brainer Bonaci’s sacrifice fly on the next pitch for the only run Salem needed.

In the fourth inning, Lynchburg starter Franco Aleman (0-3) issued his fourth free pass, giving Salem a 2-0 lead on the bases-loaded walk.

Lynchburg was outhit 8-2.

The Hillcats recorded their first hit, a single by Dayan Frias, in the fourth, and Milan Tolentino singled in the fifth, but both were erased on pickoffs by Juan Daniel Encarnacion (1-2). The Salem starter threw five frames, striking out four.

Lynchburg reached scoring position for the first time in the sixth when reliever Maceo Campbell threw a wild pitch that allowed Richard Paz, who recorded a leadoff walk, to advance to second. But Campbell struck out the next batter and induced a groundout to end the threat.

Campbell and Joey Stock (one save on the year), the next arm out of the bullpen for Salem, each issued a walk after that, but the two batters were the only to reach for Lynchburg the rest of the afternoon.

Lynchburg won the series 4-2 and improved to 11-10. The ’Cats will continue their homestand with the start of a six-game series against Carolina League North Division-leading Fredericksburg (14-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.