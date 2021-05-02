Region roundup: Lynchburg sweeps ODAC outdoor track & field titles, and more

Host Lynchburg flexed its muscles and showcased its depth over the final day of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference outdoor track & field championships at Shellenberger Field.
The women claimed eight event victories Sunday to cruise to a 98-point triumph over Roanoke, and the men won four times and easily outpaced Washington and Lee by 133 points.
The UL women were paced by Jackie Wilson and Vuronika Barnes. The runners were part of two victories each, with Wilson winning the 800-meter run and running the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team.
Barnes was the third leg on the 4x100 team and led off the 4x400.
Stephanie Burnett was victorious in her second distance race of the championships Sunday, winning the 5,000 by nearly four seconds over W&L Carolyn Todd. Burnett won the 10,000 on Friday.
Aniya Seward (100 hurdles), Lizzie Davis (high jump), Elle Benefield (discus) and Jillian Guerra (javelin) also won for the Hornets.
Max Sparks led a UL 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 5,000. Sam Llaneza won the 800, Jake Degenshein won the javelin, and the 4x400 team claimed gold.
MEN’S TENNIS
Roanoke 5, Lynchburg 3
Lance Beheler rallied from an early deficit at No. 6 singles and defeated Christian Kumar 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to lift the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-5) over the fourth-seeded Hornets (7-4) in the ODAC quarterfinals at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
UL led 2-1 after doubles thanks to victories from Colton Mullins (Appomattox) and Vincent Oliver at No. 1 and Daniel Christian and Cooper Brewen at No. 2.
Christian won 6-2, 7-6 over Grayson White at No. 2 singles to cut UL’s deficit to 4-3.
BASEBALL
Liberty 9, Bellarmine 8
Logan Mathieu’s two-run, two-out homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Flames (30-11, 14-1 ASUN) to a wild, back-and-forth victory and series sweep of the Knights (12-27, 7-14) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Mathieu’s homer capped a ninth inning that featured four runs from Bellarmine to take the lead and then the Flames’ game-winning runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Justin Rouse gave the Knights an 8-7 lead on his three-run homer off Landon Riley.
Riley (2-0) surrendered three earned runs on three hits before recording the final out of the ninth and picking up the victory.
Mathieu went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. He clubbed a three-run homer in the third to give the Flames a 5-0 lead.
Bellarmine scored four times in the sixth to cut the deficit to one. Brady Gulakowski answered in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer to put Liberty ahead 7-4.
Gray Betts, Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear each had two hits for Liberty.
Lynchburg 17-12, Bridgewater 1-1
Kinston Carson scattered seven hits and struck out six over seven innings to pick up the win in the opener, adding three hits in the opener and two more in the nightcap as the Hornets (28-11, 18-4 ODAC) dominated the Eagles (11-13, 10-12) in a doubleheader at Fox Field.
Carson went 3 for 4 with three runs scored in the opener and added two more hits in the nightcap.
Avery Neaves went 4 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and finished a home run shy of the cycle in the opener. His lone hit in the nightcap was a two-run triple in the fifth inning that gave UL an 8-0 lead.
Cameron Lane went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in the third inning of the nightcap.
The Hornets scored the first 10 runs in the second game, which was more than enough run support for Brandon Pond (6-3). He scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out four.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, Kennesaw State 1
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Blake Gibson and Amber Bishop-Riley drove in runs late, McKenzie Wagoner pitched five scoreless innings, and the Flames (37-12, 16-2 ASUN) extended their winning streak to 16 games by edging the Owls (22-23, 10-5) at Bailey Park.
Gibson’s two-run single in the sixth accounted for the game’s first runs, and Bishop-Riley followed in the following inning with her ASUN-leading 15th homer.
Wagoner (5-2) made her first league start and scattered four hits and struck out four.
Karlie Keeney picked up her third save by recording the final two outs.