Region roundup: Lynchburg sweeps ODAC outdoor track & field titles, and more

Gray Betts, Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear each had two hits for Liberty.

Lynchburg 17-12, Bridgewater 1-1

Kinston Carson scattered seven hits and struck out six over seven innings to pick up the win in the opener, adding three hits in the opener and two more in the nightcap as the Hornets (28-11, 18-4 ODAC) dominated the Eagles (11-13, 10-12) in a doubleheader at Fox Field.

Carson went 3 for 4 with three runs scored in the opener and added two more hits in the nightcap.

Avery Neaves went 4 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and finished a home run shy of the cycle in the opener. His lone hit in the nightcap was a two-run triple in the fifth inning that gave UL an 8-0 lead.

Cameron Lane went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in the third inning of the nightcap.

The Hornets scored the first 10 runs in the second game, which was more than enough run support for Brandon Pond (6-3). He scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out four.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, Kennesaw State 1