Region roundup: Lynchburg sweeps ODAC track titles, and more

For the second straight year, Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles, riding 17 event victories Saturday and Sunday to wins on both sides of the meet at their home track by wide margins.

The UL women piled up 236.5 points to Roanoke’s 148, and the men tallied 194 points for a 72-point win over Washington and Lee at Jack M. Toms Track.

The pair of titles Saturday punctuate a banner academic year for Lynchburg runners and field athletes across the fall, winter and spring seasons. For the first time in program history, the Hornet men and women have swept the cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field titles. No other team in ODAC history has swept all six conference titles in the same academic year.

MEN’S GOLF

Coffren, UL finish fourth at ODAC Championship

In Crozet, Lynchburg and Eddie Coffren V experienced highs and lows Saturday, when golfers played 36 holes because of the threat of rain, and finished fourth on the team and individual leaderboards, respectively, at Old Trail Golf Club.

After Day 1 of the tourney, Lynchburg sat in third, and Coffren was tied for first among individuals. The team and its top golfer both fell in Round 2 to fifth and fourth. As a group, though, the Hornets put together their best round of the tournament later Saturday, posting a 285 for an aggregate 873 and finishing 27 strokes back of winner Hampden-Sydney. It was the lowest three-day ODAC tourney score for UL in program history.

Coffren (68-72-70—210) finished two shots off the win and in a tie for fourth. After a 1-over 72 in the second round Saturday, he trailed the leader by three strokes. Coffren surged on the front nine in his final round, carding an eagle on No. 8 to take over the lead and birdieing 9 (one of his four birdies in the round). But he was doomed by four bogeys on the back nine.

Still, Coffren’s score card was the best ever for a Hornet in the ODAC tourney.

H-SC’s Hunter Martin (208) claimed medalist honors by one stroke over Guilford’s Michael Vick and Ferrum’s Jackson Hoovler.

SOFTBALL

Brookville grad Madison Harris breaks UVa record

University of Virginia sophomore pitcher and Brookville grad Madison Harris picked up her sixth save of the season April 23 as the Cavaliers beat Pittsburgh, setting a new all-time single-season mark at the Charlottesville school.

In the 4-3 win, Harris faced two batters, walking one before securing the final out. She induced a popup on a 3-1 pitch to break the single-season program record of five saves set by Coty Tolar in 2006.

Harris has made 20 appearances for UVa (26-22) this season and owns a 1-2 record. She has started once. The BHS graduate has issued 17 walks, fanned 27 and given up nine runs (all earned) in 26 1/3 innings for a 2.39 ERA, good for the second-best mark on the team.

Liberty 1-6, North Florida 0-2

In Jacksonville, Florida, Kara Canetto was responsible for the lone run and had two of Liberty’s four hits in its narrow, shutout victory in the early contest, then tacked on two more hits as the Flames used timely offense to secure a doubleheader sweep at UNF Softball Complex.

In Game 1, Canetto connected for an RBI double in the sixth inning. Lou Allan singled earlier in the frame for the third of Liberty’s four hits in the game, and a pinch runner moved into scoring position for Canetto (4 for 7 on the day) on a wild pitch.

Karlie Keeney (16-6) threw a complete-game two hitter for LU (37-14, 20-0 ASUN), walking two and striking out three.

Canetto, Mary Claire Wilson and Paige Bachman each had two hits in the nightcap, when Liberty scored six runs before the Ospreys (39-14, 16-7) got on the board.

Denay Griffin opened the scoring with a two-RBI single in the third, and Bachman made it 6-0 on a two-run single (for her second and third RBIs) in the fifth.

Emily Kirby (10-5) and Megan Johnson each gave up a run (Johnson’s was unearned) in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. Kayla McGory’s RBI single against Johnson was one of just four hits in the game for UNF and pulled the Ospreys within four runs, but that’s as close as they got.

BASEBALL

Bridgewater 6-6, No. 6 Lynchburg 2-12

In Bridgewater, an early lead in both games of a doubleheader at BC Baseball Field stood up for each team, with the Eagles building a 5-0 advantage on the way to a win in the early contest and Lynchburg piling on the runs in the second, third and fourth innings for a runaway victory in the nightcap.

After dropping the first game, six of 10 Lynchburg batters recorded multiple hits to secure the triumph in Game 2 and the top seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament.

Garrett Jackson went 2 for 5 and finished 4 for 10 on the day to lead Lynchburg (32-8, 16-4 ODAC) at the plate. He recorded his lone RBI in the second inning, a frame in which Lynchburg scored five times on five hits.

UL had five more of its 14 total hits over the next two frames for a 10-0 lead.

Bridgewater (24-15, 11-9) — which had four players finish with two hits in the game, after doing the same in Game 1 — scored three runs on four hits, and then made it 10-6 with three runs in the sixth.

But Grayson Thurman (Altavista) entered and didn’t give up a run as he closed out the final four frames. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four. Starter Nick Mattfield (8-0) remained perfect on the year after tossing five innings.

In the early contest, Brett Tharp and Kevin Navedo each recorded two of their four total hits on the day. Navedo’s two RBI singles opened the scoring in the first and made it 5-0 in the sixth. Tharp, who picked up the save, had an RBI double to cap the scoring in the seventh.

Logan Webster and Avery Neaves each recorded an RBI in the top half of the seventh to cut Bridgewater’s lead to 5-2.

Lynchburg will host No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite in the opening round of the ODAC tournament, which features eight teams in a best-of-three format slated for Friday through Sunday. Winners of those series will be reseeded and play in a double-elimination format at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina, the following weekend.

Stetson 5, Liberty 1

In DeLand, Florida, Chris Gonzalez had a no-hitter going through five innings and ultimately gave up just one run on one hit, and the Stetson offense built an early lead it never relinquished in a win over Liberty (27-14, 13-7 ASUN) at Melching Field.

Gonzalez allowed just one batter to reach in the first five frames — a two-out walk in the third — and finally saw a runner advance into scoring position in the sixth. He plunked a batter and issued another walk, then loaded the bases when he gave up his first hit on a single by Gray Betts. Aaron Anderson grounded into a double play next, but it was enough for the lead runner to come home.

Two more Stetson pitchers combined to walk two, fan four and give up one hit (a single by Stephen Hill) in three scoreless frames after that.

Stetson (20-22, 6-14) went up 3-0 in the first when Jakob Bullard recorded a two-run single and Nick DiPonzio stole home, then tacked on a run each in the fourth and fifth.

The Hatters are up 2-0 in the three-game series after claiming a 2-1 victory in 15 innings Friday night.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 Lynchburg 13, Hampden-Sydney 10

In Hampden-Sydney, Lynchburg never trailed and led by four goals in the third quarter, then held off the Tigers’ rally attempts for a win at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

The Hornets (13-4, 9-1 ODAC) pulled ahead early, 3-0, but saw H-SC cut their lead to one goal on five occasions, including three times in the second half and twice in the fourth quarter.

H-SC (11-6, 6-4) used a 3-0 run to slash Lynchburg’s 9-5 lead to 9-8 in the third, and Bobby Clagett twice was responsible for pulling the Tigers back to within one goal in the fourth quarter, at 10-9 and then at 11-10 with 7:25 left.

But Dylan Wolfe and Riley Mitchell padded out the Hornets’ lead after that, and the UL defense forced four turnovers over the final six minutes to clinch the win.

Lynchburg earned the No. 2 seed and a double bye for the upcoming ODAC tournament with the win. It will play in the semifinals Friday at Washington and Lee (time and opponent to be determined).

Ferrum 9, Randolph 7

Zach Miller scored twice for Randolph to open the game and cut Ferrum’s lead to 8-7 in the fourth quarter with his team-leading third goal, but that’s as close as the WildCats got in a loss at WildCat Stadium.

Ballard Earley scored two of his team-high three goals for Ferrum (4-11, 1-9 ODAC) to tie the game at 2. The Panthers extended their run to 4-0 and took the lead for good on a pair of goals in a 10-second span early in the second quarter.

Randolph fell to 1-15 overall and 1-10 in the league play and did not make the tournament.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 16, Kennesaw State 7

In Kennesaw, Georgia, Liberty scored just over one minute into the game and never trailed in a win over Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Jordan Sheive led LU (10-7, 4-1 ASUN) with four goals, and Siena Gore scored twice to lead KSU (11-6, 3-2).

Cedar Crest 11, Sweet Briar 6

In Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sweet Briar led early and, after falling behind in the second quarter, tied the game just before the break. But the Vixens couldn’t recover from the Falcons’ 4-0 run after that at FalconPlex.

Kaylah Bailey led SBC (5-8) with three goals, while Maddie Graham tallied six goals for Cedar Crest (3-7).

Shenandoah 22, Randolph 5

Shenandoah outscored Randolph 12-2 in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a lopsided win at WildCat Stadium.

Kathleen Donovan led the Hornets (11-6, 6-2 ODAC) with three goals, and Sophia Cirone matched that tally for the WildCats (5-9, 2-6), who did not make the seven-team ODAC tournament.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sweet Briar 9, Salisbury 0

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens cruised to a sweep of Salisbury (9-5), winning their 21st match and final regular-season event at Van Der Meer Tennis Center.

SBC is the No. 2 seed for the ODAC tournament and, like third-seeded Lynchburg, will play host for the quarterfinal round Wednesday (times and opponents to be determined).

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Hickson signs with Saskatchewan

Former Liberty University and Heritage High standout running back Frankie Hickson signed his first professional contract this week. He was added to the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders roster Wednesday.

He and former Liberty players Joshua Mack (running back) and Remington Green (linebacker) participated in CFL tryouts April 23.

Hickson was unable to participate in a pro day after his senior season because of the pandemic. He joined quarterback Malik Willis and others in a late March pro day.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 9, Salem 4

The piggyback tandem of Jake Miller and Jack Leftwich combined to strike out 17 batters, Richard Paz and Jake Fox drove in two runs apiece, and the Hillcats won their third straight game over the Red Sox at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg has outscored Salem 23-9 over the past three games, including Friday night’s 8-2 triumph.

Miller allowed one hit and struck out nine over four scoreless innings. Leftwich (2-0) struck out eight and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits over four innings.

Lynchburg struck for seven runs against Salem starter Gabriel Jackson (0-2), and led 9-0 after the fourth inning.