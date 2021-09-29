Region roundup: Lynchburg, Sweet Briar field hockey pick up wins, and more

Emily Dudley was one of three players who scored Wednesday night, and No. 19 Lynchburg field hockey controlled the majority of its match in a 3-1 victory over Roanoke at Kerr Stadium in Salem.
Dudley, Emily Yanes and Aaryn Boatwright scored for the Hornets (4-3, 1-0 ODAC).
Dudley’s goal in the 19th minute broke a scoreless tie, and UL never trailed.
Emilee Wooten scored early in the fourth period for the Maroons (3-4, 0-1).
Sweet Briar 10, Southern Virginia 0
Brynna Hughes scored four goals, Jolin Daughety and Colleen Goodly scored two goals apiece, and the Vixens (6-1) routed the Knights (0-8) at Amherst County High.
Sweet Briar held a 32-1 edge in shots and did not allow SVU to attempt a shot on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 2, Mary Baldwin 0
Evan Blow, named the ODAC men’s soccer player of the week on Monday, scored one goal and assisted on another as the WildCats (8-0) remained undefeated with a triumph over the Fighting Squirrels (3-5-1) at WildCat Stadium.
Blow assisted on Tucker Leverone’s goal in the 23rd minute, and then Blow scored his 10th goal of the season in the 80th minute.
Zach Aylor recorded one save.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Mary Washington 0
Claire Lloyd and Amanda Wigboldy each scored one goal, Jade Lecklider recorded four savesb and the Hornets (7-1) defeated the Eagles (1-5-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Wigboldy, who scored unassisted in the 86th minute, has scored in three of the past four games.
Roanoke 5, Randolph 1
MC Petrucelli and Morgan O’Neill scored two goals apiece as the Maroons (7-1-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) routed the WildCats (4-5, 1-1) at Kerr Stadium in Salem.
Sara Bane scored off an assist from Makenzie Collins in the 25th minute for RC.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 1
Sydney Heifner had 15 kills and seven digs as the Generals (13-3, 5-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (5-8, 3-3) by scores of 21-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 at Turner Gymnasium.
Val Sokolow added 13 kills and 11 digs for W&L.
Josey Walton (Appomattox) led UL with 15 kills, two digs and three blocks. Abbi Leeper added 14 kills and 11 digs.