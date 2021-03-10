Region roundup: Lynchburg to host ODAC basketball championship doubleheader, and more

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball championships have to go through Lynchburg. Literally.
The ODAC men’s and women’s basketball tournament title games will both be contested inside Turner Gymnasium on Thursday.
The UL women (10-1) host Roanoke (10-2) at 4 p.m. The men’s title game, featuring the Hornets (6-3) and No. 1-ranked Randolph-Macon (10-0), begins at 7 p.m.
Lynchburg last had both men’s and women’s teams in the ODAC tourney title games in 2016, when the teams swept the titles and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Thursday’s titles games will be the last for these four teams this season.
The D3 tournament, along with other winter sports in the classification, were canceled for the 2020-21 season because of low participation numbers among member schools.
BASEBALL
Lynchburg 9, Averett 4
In Danville, Brandon Pond hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, Adam Dofflemyer provided 2 2/3 stabilizing innings out of the bullpen, and the Hornets (6-6) routed the Cougars (1-7) at Owen-Fulton Field.
Pond’s homer broke a 2-all tie as UL scored twice in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-3 lead.
Kinston Carson, Gavin Collins and Chris Martin had two hits apiece, and Dylan Fisher drove in two runs.
Dofflemyer picked up the victory by allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 9-10, Mary Baldwin 3-2
Lexi Powell went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the opener, Caroline Joy added two hits and three RBIs in the nightcap, and the Hornets (6-2) extended their winning streak to six games by sweeping the Squirrels (0-2) at Moon Field.
Michelle Lehan (1-1) and Bre Carter (1-0) picked up the victories in the circle. Lehan allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out six in six innings in the opener. Carter threw three innings of scoreless relief in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 14, Old Dominion 8
In Norfolk, Leah Ruby scored three goals, three other Liberty players scored two times, and the Flames (3-3) defeated the Monarchs (2-4) at L.R. Hill Sports Complex.
St. Mary’s 16, Lynchburg 12
In St. Mary’s City, Maryland, Lucy Gussio scored two of her four goals in the final two minutes as the Seahawks (2-0) won at JLR Stadium. Kelsi Trevisan led the Hornets (2-1) with five goals.
MEN’S TENNIS
South Florida 4, Liberty 3
In Tampa, Florida, Jakub Wojcik outlasted Josh Wilson at No. 2 singles 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to secure the victory for the No. 34 Bulls (6-2) over the Flames (8-4) at USF Varsity Tennis Courts.