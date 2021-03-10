Region roundup: Lynchburg to host ODAC basketball championship doubleheader, and more

Kinston Carson, Gavin Collins and Chris Martin had two hits apiece, and Dylan Fisher drove in two runs.

Dofflemyer picked up the victory by allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 9-10, Mary Baldwin 3-2

Lexi Powell went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the opener, Caroline Joy added two hits and three RBIs in the nightcap, and the Hornets (6-2) extended their winning streak to six games by sweeping the Squirrels (0-2) at Moon Field.

Michelle Lehan (1-1) and Bre Carter (1-0) picked up the victories in the circle. Lehan allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out six in six innings in the opener. Carter threw three innings of scoreless relief in the nightcap.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 14, Old Dominion 8

In Norfolk, Leah Ruby scored three goals, three other Liberty players scored two times, and the Flames (3-3) defeated the Monarchs (2-4) at L.R. Hill Sports Complex.

St. Mary’s 16, Lynchburg 12