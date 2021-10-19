 Skip to main content
Region roundup: Lynchburg volleyball sweeps Randolph, and more
Region roundup: Lynchburg volleyball sweeps Randolph, and more

Princess Salifou had nine kills and one block, Abbi Leeper added six kills and 10 digs, and Lynchburg cruised to a straight-sets victory over Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball action Tuesday night at Giles Gymnasium.

Josey Walton (Appomattox) finished with five kills, three digs and two blocks for the Hornets (10-10, 6-4 ODAC).

UL won by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.

The Hornets overcame a dreadful first-period performance by hitting better than 22.5% in the second and third periods to pull away.

Melody Washington had eight kills, eight assists, eight digs and three blocks for the WildCats (7-12, 2-7).

RC finished with a hitting percentage of 0.015.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Drinkard finishes second at Golfweek D3 Invite

Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard closed with an eagle and a birdie in the final four holes and posted a runner-up finish in the Golfweek D3 Fall Invite held at Baytowne Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native and reigning Division III national women’s golfer of the year, shot 1 under in the third round and finished the three-day tournament at 4 over.

She finished one shot behind Emory’s Sharon Mun for medalist honors.

Emory won the team title by two shots over Centre. Methodist finished fourth and Lynchburg came in 15th.

UL’s Emily Brubaker, the reigning ODAC freshman of the year, shot even par in the third round and moved up 13 spots to finish in a tie for 21st at 12 over.

MEN’S GOLF

UL’s Coffren finishes seventh at Golfweek D3 Invite

Lynchburg’s Eddie Coffren V shot 1 under in the final round to finish seventh in the Golfweek D3 Fall Invite at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Florida.

Coffren finished the three-day tournament at 1 under, seven shots behind Averett’s Caleb Kimbrough.

The Hornets dropped five spots as a team in the final round and finished ninth overall at 29 over.

Emory won the team title by 13 shots over Methodist.

MEN’S SOCCER

Longwood 1, Liberty 0

Tosin Ayokunie attempted the Lancers’ lone shot on goal, and he made it count by sneaking his shot by Flames goalkeeper Danny Cordero in the top left to lift Longwood (5-7-2) over Liberty (6-7) at Osborne Stadium.

Ayokunie’s unassisted goal came in the 73rd minute.

Lucas Miller recorded four saves for the shutout victory.

