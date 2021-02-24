Region Roundup: Lynchburg women earn overtime victory at Roanoke, and more

From staff reports
In Salem, Lizzie Davis led the way with 16 points and Abby Oguich chipped in 14 as Lynchburg earned a 63-57 overtime victory over rival Roanoke College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday evening.
Oguich also hauled down 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. The Hornets (6-1, 5-1 ODAC) led by 14 with 7:22 left in the game, but RC finished the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run.
Lynchburg went on a 10-minute scoring drought that lasted until 2:26 remained in overtime. The Hornets eventually sealed the game from the free throw line. Erin Green added seven points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington and Lee 86, Randolph 65
In Lexington, Washington and Lee sophomore guard Richie Manigault scored 22 points and the Generals dominated Randolph on the glass, 63-36, to improve to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the ODAC.
The WildCats were led by Jordan Phillips-McLoyd (19 points) and Evan Makle (18 points).
BASEBALL
Lynchburg 11, Averett 9
Lynchburg faced a seven-run deficit after the top of the third inning. That is when Avery Neaves started heating up at the plate.
Neaves drove in seven runs — all in the third and fourth innings — and finished a single shy of the cycle as the Hornets (2-2) scored the final nine runs to defeat the Cougars (0-1) at Fox Field.
Neaves went 3 for 4. He clubbed a grand slam as part of UL’s five-run third, then cleared the bases with a triple in the fourth inning. He scored the game’s final run, in the fourth, on an error.
Garrett Jackson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for UL. He hit a two-run homer in the first and then drove in a run in the third that was followed by Neaves’ grand slam.
Adam Dofflemyer (1-0) picked up the victory by striking out three and allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Grayson Thurman (Altavista) recorded the save by striking out all six batters he faced over the final two innings.
Brandon Hatcher went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Averett.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 14, Cincinnati 10
Brooke Bryan scored a career-high three goals, Jennifer Soriero posted career bests in ground balls (eight) and caused turnovers (six) on top of 10 saves as the Flames (1-2) used a 9-0 second-half run to defeat the Bearcats (1-1) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.
Lynchburg 22, Averett 4
Kelsi Trevisan scored four goals and five teammates found the back of the net two times as the Hornets (1-0) clobbered the Cougars (2-1) at Shellenberger Field.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Averett 12, Randolph 5
In Danville, Liam Taylor scored five goals and dished out three assists as the Cougars (3-1) cruised to a victory over the WildCats (0-2) at Campbell Stadium. Jack Dolan scored three times for RC.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Richmond 3
In Richmond, Micaela Ode Mitre defeated Adrienne Hayes 7-5, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to give the Flames (7-2) the victory over the Spiders (0-1).