Region Roundup: Lynchburg women earn overtime victory at Roanoke, and more

Neaves drove in seven runs — all in the third and fourth innings — and finished a single shy of the cycle as the Hornets (2-2) scored the final nine runs to defeat the Cougars (0-1) at Fox Field.

Neaves went 3 for 4. He clubbed a grand slam as part of UL’s five-run third, then cleared the bases with a triple in the fourth inning. He scored the game’s final run, in the fourth, on an error.

Garrett Jackson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for UL. He hit a two-run homer in the first and then drove in a run in the third that was followed by Neaves’ grand slam.

Adam Dofflemyer (1-0) picked up the victory by striking out three and allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Grayson Thurman (Altavista) recorded the save by striking out all six batters he faced over the final two innings.

Brandon Hatcher went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Averett.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 14, Cincinnati 10

Brooke Bryan scored a career-high three goals, Jennifer Soriero posted career bests in ground balls (eight) and caused turnovers (six) on top of 10 saves as the Flames (1-2) used a 9-0 second-half run to defeat the Bearcats (1-1) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.