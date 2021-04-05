 Skip to main content
Region roundup: Lynchburg women lead after first round of Greenbrier Collegiate Invite
Region roundup: Lynchburg women lead after first round of Greenbrier Collegiate Invite

Lynchburg freshman Emily Brubaker was the only player to shoot under par Monday and helped the Hornets race out to an 18-shot lead after the first round of the Greenbrier Collegiate Invite at the Meadows Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Brubaker shot 1-under 71 and is two shots ahead of Concord’s Melinda Goda.

The Hornets shot 22 over as a team and lead by 18 shots over Southern Virginia.

UL’s Ivy Forman is third at 2 over. Gracie Cannon is tied for sixth at 10 over, and Emily Erickson is tied for ninth at 11 over.

Sweet Briar is in eighth out of the nine-team field at 117 over. Annika Kuleba is tied for 12th at 12 over.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 6, Radford 1

Alexandra Almborg, Tiffany Nguyen, Esther Lovato and Micaela Ode Mitre won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Flames (16-4) routed the Highlanders (5-9) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

