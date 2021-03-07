Region roundup: Lynchburg women win ODAC swimming championship

Devin Kohout and John Alexander scored for H-SC (3-0, 3-0) in the 34th and 60th minutes, respectively. Blow recorded Randolph’s lone goal, marking the second straight game he’s accounted for the WildCats’ only scoring.

RC (2-1, 2-1) held the upper hand in shots (10-7) and corner kicks (7-3), but it couldn’t leverage those advantages for an equalizer. The loss marked the WildCats’ first of the season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Liberty 1, North Alabama 0

After 84 scoreless minutes, Meredith King netted the game’s lone goal to push Liberty past North Alabama at Osborne Stadium.

King made a long run to the top of the box, where she put the game-winning shot past UNA goalkeeper Payton Yates in the 85th minute. Yates made four saves on the day, including one in the second half. The Flames (3-2-2, 2-1-0 ASUN Conference) outshot the Lions (1-4, 0-2) 7-0 in the final 45 minutes.

Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1

In Bridgewater, Amanda Wigboldy netted an unassisted goal for Lynchburg that tied the game at 1, but the Hornets didn’t find the back of the net the rest of the way, falling for the first time this season.