Region roundup: Lynchburg women win ODAC swimming championship

The Lynchburg women’s swim team, in its second year of existence, picked up four individual victories Sunday and edged Roanoke to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship at Liberty Natatorium.
UL picked up 922.5 points to outpace the Maroons’ 869-point total.
Delaney Kennedy was named the ODAC women’s rookie of the meet, and Brad Dunn picked up the women’s coach of the year award.
Kennedy, on Sunday, won the 400 IM, was the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay team and finished second to teammate Claire Galloway in the 200 breaststroke.
Lena Steckler won the 200 backstroke.
The Lynchburg men finished second to Roanoke. The Maroons racked up 1,001 points, and the Hornets finished with 792 points.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty selected to first Division I Championships
Liberty, fresh off its first ASUN Conference title, was selected to the NCAA Division I Championships on Sunday, marking the first time a men’s or women’s program was selected to compete in the national meet.
The Flames were one of 31 women’s teams selected for the March 15 race. The 6K race will be contested on the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
BASEBALL
Liberty 3, UCF 2
In Orlando, Florida, Cam Locklear and Aaron Anderson each hit solo homers, Trey Gibson picked up his first collegiate victory, and the Flames (6-5) completed the weekend sweep of the Knights (3-8) at John Euliano Park.
It is Liberty’s first weekend series sweep since April 2017.
Locklear and Anderson homered in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to put Liberty ahead 2-1. Will Wagner’s single in the eighth scored Jaylen Guy for a valuable insurance run that stood up.
Gibson (1-2) struck out six and walked three over five innings for the win. Landon Riley picked up his second save by striking out two over the final 1 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 10, Longwood 0
Emily Kirby threw a three-hitter with a career-high 11 strikeouts, Amber Bishop-Riley and Autumn Bishop each homered, and the Flames (14-5) capped an undefeated weekend in the Liberty Softball Invitational by routing the Lancers (4-11) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Emily Sweat added a two-run triple in a three-run fourth inning.
Lynchburg 3-3, Averett 2-2
Lexi Powell laced a walk-off single to center that scored Bri Hodges to lift the Hornets (3-2) to a doubleheader sweep over the Cougars (0-2) at Moon Field.
An RBI single by UL's Jordan Brown earlier in the frame tied the game at 2.
Powell and Olivia Herman had fifth-inning sacrifice flies in the opener that gave the Hornets the lead and backed up Kayley Cox’s strong outing. She allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out two in the complete-game effort.
Emily Charlton threw five scoreless innings of relief in the nightcap to pick up the victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 0
Lynchburg outshot Virginia Wesleyan 21-8, and four different players capitalized for goals as UL (2-0-1, 2-0-1 ODAC) shut out Virginia Wesleyan (0-2-2, 0-1-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Bhayle Kearns and Ben Mackey each scored in the first half, and Luke Mega and Nick Foley added goals in the 58th and 70th minutes, respectively. Mackey also recorded an assist on Mega’s goal.
Hampden-Sydney 2, Randolph 1
Randolph fell behind 2-0 in the 60th minute, and despite an answer by Evan Blow five minutes later, the WildCats couldn’t complete the comeback at WildCat Stadium.
Devin Kohout and John Alexander scored for H-SC (3-0, 3-0) in the 34th and 60th minutes, respectively. Blow recorded Randolph’s lone goal, marking the second straight game he’s accounted for the WildCats’ only scoring.
RC (2-1, 2-1) held the upper hand in shots (10-7) and corner kicks (7-3), but it couldn’t leverage those advantages for an equalizer. The loss marked the WildCats’ first of the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 1, North Alabama 0
After 84 scoreless minutes, Meredith King netted the game’s lone goal to push Liberty past North Alabama at Osborne Stadium.
King made a long run to the top of the box, where she put the game-winning shot past UNA goalkeeper Payton Yates in the 85th minute. Yates made four saves on the day, including one in the second half. The Flames (3-2-2, 2-1-0 ASUN Conference) outshot the Lions (1-4, 0-2) 7-0 in the final 45 minutes.
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
In Bridgewater, Amanda Wigboldy netted an unassisted goal for Lynchburg that tied the game at 1, but the Hornets didn’t find the back of the net the rest of the way, falling for the first time this season.
Wigboldy scored in the 34th minute of the afternoon contest at Jopson Field Complex, answering Skyler Daum’s goal for Bridgewater (4-0, 3-0 ODAC) less than three minutes into the game. The score remained knotted up for more than 40 minutes, but a pair of late goals by Alicia Keo doomed UL (3-1, 2-1).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 20, St Mary’s (Md.) 9
Brett Rogers and Kyle Lewis each recorded hat tricks as No. 10 Lynchburg rolled past St. Mary’s (Md.) at Shellenberger Field.
The Hornets (4-0) led the entire way, scoring the game’s first three goals and using a seven-goal third quarter to secure the blowout.
Rogers added three assists to go with his three goals.
St. Mary’s fell to 1-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Old Dominion 0
Daniella Rhodes and Jill Bolton each scored a goal, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded three saves for her second shutout of the season, and the Flames (7-0, 6-0 Big East) defeated the Monarchs (4-3, 4-2) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 6, Randolph 3
Cooper Brewen and Vincent Oliver won their respective singles matches, and the Hornets (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) swept the doubles matches in a victory over the WildCats (0-4, 0-1) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 7, Roanoke 2
In Salem, Alexia Alfaro’s straight-sets victory at No. 5 singles secured Sweet Briar’s first win over Roanoke since 2011 as the Vixens (3-1) topped the Maroons (1-1) at Elizabeth Campus Complex.