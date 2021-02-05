Region roundup: Lynchburg women's basketball beats Ferrum for fourth straight win, and more

In Ferrum, Lynchburg women’s basketball relinquished its lead midway through the third quarter, but thanks to a 14-1 run at the start of the final frame, the visiting Hornets overtook Ferrum and held on for a 57-49 victory Friday at Swartz Gymnasium.

Lynchburg (4-1), which has won four straight, led by seven with under six minutes left in the third, but Ferrum’s 16-7 spurt to end the quarter left the Hornets trailing 42-40 heading into the final frame.

But UL, led by Abby Oguich, responded, eventually taking the game’s first double-digit lead with less than four minutes left, and Ferrum (1-3) couldn’t climb back.

Oguich, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter, finished with a game-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the year. Kate Kolb added 10 points off the bench for UL.

Three players finished in double figures for Ferrum, led by Jacy Marvin with 11 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Randolph’s Friday game canceled

Randolph’s game against Randolph-Macon scheduled for Friday night was canceled.