Region roundup: Lynchburg women's basketball beats Ferrum for fourth straight win, and more

In Ferrum, Lynchburg women’s basketball relinquished its lead midway through the third quarter, but thanks to a 14-1 run at the start of the final frame, the visiting Hornets overtook Ferrum and held on for a 57-49 victory Friday at Swartz Gymnasium.
Lynchburg (4-1), which has won four straight, led by seven with under six minutes left in the third, but Ferrum’s 16-7 spurt to end the quarter left the Hornets trailing 42-40 heading into the final frame.
But UL, led by Abby Oguich, responded, eventually taking the game’s first double-digit lead with less than four minutes left, and Ferrum (1-3) couldn’t climb back.
Oguich, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter, finished with a game-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the year. Kate Kolb added 10 points off the bench for UL.
Three players finished in double figures for Ferrum, led by Jacy Marvin with 11 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph’s Friday game canceled
Randolph’s game against Randolph-Macon scheduled for Friday night was canceled.
According to a release from Randolph, R-MC’s men’s program is currently on a COVID-19-forced paused. Randolph returns to action Sunday with a home matchup with Guilford set for 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty women seventh, men 17th at FSU Winter Cross Country Classic
In Tallahassee, Florida, a pair of top-25 individual finishes for Liberty runners led the Flames women’s team to seventh place in the seeded race at the FSU Winter Cross Country Classic. The LU men finished 17th in the seeded race, which featured seven nationally ranked teams.
Calli Doan (13th ) and Adelyn Ackley (23rd ) led the LU women, who tallied 207 points to finish in the top half of the 18-team race. No. 8 Colorado won with 72 points.
On the men’s side, LU tallied 454 points, finishing toward the bottom of the 20-team field; Stanford took the victory with 67 points. Ryan Drew was Liberty’s top individual finisher in 72nd place.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty, Lynchburg compete in Brant Tolsma Invitational
Host Liberty won five events, and Lynchburg added a pair of wins Friday on the opening day of the inaugural Brant Tolsma Invitational at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Amherst graduates at each school also put up impressive performances in their respective events.
LU’s Amani Hankton won the women’s 60 hurdles, finishing in 9.1 seconds. UL’s Bailey Casto was second in the women’s pole vault, with her personal record 11 feet, 1¾ inches good for a tie for the top height in Division III.
Other winners for Liberty included:
- Naomi Mojia (53 feet, 9 inches) and Jacob Strickler (51 feet, ¼ inch) in the women’s and men’s weight throws, respectively.
- Gabrielle Brohard in the women’s 500-meter run with a season-best 1:25.89.
- Ayanna Johnson in the women's long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 2½ inches.
Lynchburg got a pair of wins in the distance events, with Kelsey Lagunas victorious in the women’s 5,000-meter run in 18:46.24. Frank Costa won the men’s 3,000-meter run with a 14:51.88.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 6, Georgia State 1
Liberty upped its home winning streak to three with a win over Georgia State at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
The Flames (3-3) swept doubles play to secure the team point, then won the Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 singles bouts.
Liberty’s No. 1 doubles team, Josh Wilson and Goncalo Ferreira, posted its second straight win over a ranked foe, beating Georgia State’s No. 30 Andrei Duarte and Roberts Grinvalds 7-5.