Region roundup: Lynchburg women's basketball falls in ODAC semis, and more

The season came to an end for Lynchburg women's basketball in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, where the Hornets fell to Randolph-Macon 67-51.

After upsetting third-seeded Roanoke in the quarterfinals Friday night, the sixth-seeded Hornets couldn't repeat that effort 24 hours later against the tourney's No. 2 seed.

Aimee DeBell put together a nearly perfect shooting night for Randolph-Macon (19-6), going 12 for 13 for a career-high and game-high 24 points.

Olivia Harris led UL (16-11) with 18 points.

The Yellow Jackets never trailed, going up for good just 59 seconds in. R-MC had a three-point lead after the first quarter, built a double-digit advantage by the break and saw the margin balloon to as many as 19 points down the stretch.

The Hornets pulled to within six points in the third quarter at 48-42, but that's as close as they got.

Liberty 63, Kennesaw State 57

Mya Berkman, Kennedi Williams and Alyssa Iverson scored 10 points apiece, and Liberty used a dominating fourth quarter to pull away from Kennesaw State to close the regular season at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The Flames (26-3, 14-2 ASUN) finished as the No. 2 seed from the ASUN East Division and will host a conference tournament quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6. They play the winner of the first-round matchup between Eastern Kentucky and KSU (9-18, 5-11).

Liberty shot 6 of 9 from the field and made all four of its free throws in the fourth quarter. KSU was held to 5-of-14 shooting and missed all three of its 3-point attempts.

Dee Brown and Bella Smuda each had nine points, while Bridgette Rettstatt added eight points and 11 rebounds for LU.

Amani Johnson led KSU with 17 points.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty sweeps ASUN Championships

The Liberty men’s track & field team won its 25th consecutive indoor championship, and the women won their third ASUN title in four years Saturday at Brant Tolsma Indoor Track.

Quinten Clay was named the men’s most valuable performer. He won the triple jump Saturday.

The relay team of Diamantae Griffin, Ally Kipchirchir, Michael Rose and Felix Lawrence won the men’s 4x400, and Griffin won the men’s 200 dash.

Christian Lyon and Brandon Letts finished 1-2 in the men’s 60, and Ryan Drew won the men’s mile with a meet record time of 4:02.10.

Meredith Engle was named the women’s most valuable performance after winning the pentathlon Friday and placing second in the high jump Saturday.

Naomi Mojica won her fifth consecutive women’s shot put indoor title with an ASUN meet record 52 feet, 4 ¾ inches.

Lynchburg leads at ODAC Championships

The Lynchburg men’s and women’s teams combined for five victories on the opening day of the ODAC Championships on Saturday, and each squad leads after five events held at the Cregger Center in Salem.

The men’s team won three events and has a 47-39 lead over Bridgewater.

Max Sparks won the 5,000, Cee Jay Williams won the high jump, and the DMR team of Tor Hotung-Davidsen, Jacob Hodnett, Kyle Lauffenberger and Corbin Green claimed gold.

The women hold an 8.5-point lead over Roanoke.

Stephanie Burnett won the 5,000, and the DMR team of Lauren Massey, Betsy Mohnkern, Christa Packer and Allison Dell won by more than 16 seconds.

Randolph’s Meghan Chaffins finished second in the women’s high jump.

SWIMMING

Enneking wraps up Conference USA championships

Jefferson Forest grad Tara Enneking finished seventh in the 200 breaststroke and was part of Old Dominion’s fifth-place 400 freestyle relay team on the final day of the Conference USA championships at Liberty Natatorium.

Enneking swam a 2:18.00 in the 200 breaststroke, improving on her time in the prelims by nearly two seconds. The junior anchored the relay for ODU, which finished 0.17 seconds out of fourth place. Enneking posted the best 100 split of the four swimmers by almost a second.

Between relays and individual swims, Enneking finished in the top seven in seven events during the four days of the postseason meet.

BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Dickinson 3

Jackson Harding recorded the go-ahead single, and pitcher Grayson Thurman slammed the door on Dickinson’s comeback hopes in Lynchburg’s win at Fox Field.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Harding hit a two-out, two-run single to put Lynchburg ahead 4-3. The Hornets (4-1) scored all four of their runs in the frame thanks to a Carrson Atkins triple and bases-loaded walk. They also benefited from a passed ball, hit by pitch and two other walks.

Visiting Dickinson (0-1) scored its three runs in the top half of the frame.

Thurman (Altavista) struck out seven of the nine batters he faced, allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless frames to pick up his second save.

Because of darkness, Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended in the top of the eighth inning, with Lynchburg ahead 8-7. That game will continue at noon Sunday and be followed by Game 3 of the series.

Liberty 8, Winthrop 1

Joey Tepper recorded a solo homer in the first inning, but the Liberty pitching staff held Winthrop in check after that, and the Flames picked up their fifth straight win and a series victory.

Trey Gibson, Trey Carter and Mason Fluharty combined to allow seven hits while striking out a season-high 14 and walking one batter.

Liberty (5-1) pulled ahead for good with a three-run fourth inning.

Cameron Foster, Aaron Anderson and Logan Mathieu had two hits apiece for Liberty.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 15, Cabrini 9

Lynchburg used an 8-0 run to turn a three-goal deficit into a five-goal lead it never relinquished in a win over No. 8 Cabrini at Shellenberger Field.

Ryan Kenney and Dylan Wolfe had four goals apiece for fifth-ranked UL (3-0).

William Peace 14, Randolph 3

William Peace (2-0) outscored Randolph (0-3) 5-0 in the first half en route to a lopsided win at WildCat Stadium.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Brevard 20, Randolph 15

Randolph (1-1) led by two goals in the first quarter, but Brevard (2-1) went on a 4-0 run spanning the end of the period and start of the second quarter to take the lead for good at WildCat Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 6-8, Maine 0-0

Devyn Howard went 6 for 6 on the day, and Liberty outhit Maine (1-8) 21-9 in a pair of shutouts at LU Softball Stadium.

Howard went 4 for 4 for LU (8-6) in the early contest and 2 for 2 in Game 2.

Lynchburg 5-7, Mary Baldwin 3-2

In Staunton, Lynchburg rode early scoring and a strong day by Bri Hodges to a sweep of host Mary Baldwin (0-2).

Mary Baldwin outhit UL 7-6 in Game 1 but stranded five runners in the Hornets’ 5-3 win.

The Fighting Squirrels (0-2) answered Lynchburg’s two-run first inning — in which Hodges hit the first of her two two-run homers on the day — with a run in the bottom half of the frame. They cut the lead to 4-3 with a four-hit fourth inning, but UL scored off a Mary Baldwin error in the seventh to win.

In Game 2, UL (5-3) scored twice in the second inning, and Hodges’ two-run shot in the third gave the Hornets an insurmountable lead on their way to a 7-2 victory.

Piedmont 7, Randolph 6

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Allie Jarrett went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, but the WildCats (1-2) lost their opener of the Grand Slam Triangle Classic at Walnut Creek Complex.

Results from Randolph’s other two games of the day against Pfeiffer and Rowan were not available at press time.

No. 14 Piedmont built a 7-3 lead after the fifth inning. The WildCats scored five times in the final three frames to make it close.

EQUESTRIAN

Lynchburg 5, SUNY New Paltz 2

Second-ranked Lynchburg broke a 2-all tie after competition over fences by outscoring No. 5 SUNY New Paltz 3-0 on the flat, winning the National Collegiate Equestrian Association event at Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center.

MEN’S TENNIS

Miami 7, Liberty 0

In Coral Gables, Florida, Miami (9-1) swept singles play and won a pair of doubles matches to blank Liberty (3-5) at Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Averett 9, Randolph 0

Stan Martherus beat Nicholas Alvarado 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 on the No. 1 singles court in the day’s only close match, helping Averett (1-1) to a sweep of Randolph (3-2) at Randolph Tennis Courts.

Lynchburg 7, Ferrum 2

In Ferrum, Lynchburg (1-1) won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles bouts at Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts to beat Ferrum (0-4) and earn its first victory of the season.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sweet Briar sweeps Ferrum, Meredith

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens cruised to 9-0 wins over Ferrum and Meredith at Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center to start the season 2-0.

Averett 9, Randolph 0

Randolph suffered its second shutout of the calendar year, falling to Averett (1-0) at Randolph Tennis Courts. William Campbell grad Sabrina Dickerson played the most competitive match of the day for Randolph (2-2) on the No. 3 singles court, falling 7-6, 6-0.