Region roundup: Lynchburg women's basketball wins, BHS grad Stark earns national, ODAC awards

Lynchburg women’s basketball got contributions from nearly its entire team Tuesday night, dispatching Virginia Wesleyan 90-55 at Turner Gymnasium to snap a three-game skid.

The Hornets (7-6, 3-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), who saw 11 players score, went ahead for good just over two minutes into the game. Erin Green hit a layup for a 6-5 margin and finished with a team-high 16 points.

Kate Kolb (15 points) matched a career high for scoring, Olivia Harris added 15 points in her first collegiate start, and Lizzie Davis (10 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for UL.

Lynchburg finished on the better end of a number of statistical disparities, but it was the ease with which it scored in the paint that proved the biggest disparity, and one hapless Virginia Wesleyan couldn’t overcome.

The visiting Marlins gave up 42 points in the paint while scoring just 18 there as they dropped their sixth straight. VWU (3-13, 0-9 ODAC), which was led by Jessica Jennings with 19 points, has yet to win on the road this season.

Stark earns weekly national, ODAC awards

Brookville grad and Randolph sophomore guard Kylie Stark earned a pair of weekly awards following two stellar outings last week.

For her performances against Shenandoah and Virginia Wesleyan, Stark earned a spot on the D3hoops.com team of the week and was named the ODAC women’s basketball player of the week. She picked up both of the accolades for the first time this season, though she earned both during the course of her freshman season, as well.

In the two victories — which helped Randolph to its most wins (11) since 2017 and a 4-0 league record — Stark averaged 26 points on 48.6% shooting (46% from 3-point range) and 7.5 rebounds per game.

First, against SU, Stark scored 23 points and had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She recorded a career-high 29 points against VWU to go with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

On the season, Stark ranks among the top 10 in the ODAC in scoring average (sixth, 14.3 ppg), total steals (second, 34), defensive rebounds (second, 72), total rebounds (eighth, 85), 3-pointers made (ninth, 19) and free-throw shooting (ninth, 74.5%).