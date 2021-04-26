Region roundup: Lynchburg women's golf finishes second in ODAC championship

Kamryn Kelly and Tiffany Bower each drove in two runs in SU’s six-run frame. Kelly had RBI singles in the first and second innings of the nightcap, and Bower’s third-inning RBI single gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead.

Kelly had five hits and Bower finished with four hits.

RC scored four times in the seventh inning of the opener to close the deficit to five runs. Liberty High product Paige Naples (2 for 4, three RBIs) had a two-run single and Chloe Persinger (2 for 4) followed with a two-run homer.

Persinger, who took the loss in the circle in the nightcap, accounted for the WildCats’ lone run in the second game. She tripled to lead off the fourth and scored two batters later on Kayla Love’s single.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Virginia Wesleyan 27, Randolph 3

In Virginia Beach, Randolph’s Matthew Piascik scored the game’s first goal, but the WildCats went scoreless for the next 39 minutes as Virginia Wesleyan recorded 22 goals to run away with a win at Birdsong Field.

Jack Dolan scored the other two goals for Randolph (1-11, 0-8 ODAC). Nathan Sheirburn led VWU (1-4, 1-2) to its first win with six goals. Mark Sprague and Trevor Lalande had five goals apiece, and Cole Maguire and Sam Edwards had three goals each.