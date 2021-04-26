Region roundup: Lynchburg women's golf finishes second in ODAC championship

In Browns Summit, North Carolina, University of Lynchburg women’s golf tested Washington and Lee, but the Generals finished five shots ahead of the Hornets on Monday, the second day of the two-day ODAC championship, to secure the title by 13 shots.
W&L shot 319 in Round 2 and tallied an aggregate 65-over 641 at Bryan Park Champions Course, while UL carded a 324 on Monday and aggregate 654.
Megan Kanaby claimed medalist honors with an aggregate 5-over 149 and eight-shot cushion over second-place Emily Erickson, of UL.
Scoring players for UL all finished in the top nine, with its fifth player finishing in a tie for 12th.
Bridgewater finished third in the team standings, 26 shots back of UL. Sweet Briar finished seventh as a team with an aggregate 247-over 823. Annika Kuleba was the Vixens’ highest finisher with her 33-over 177, good for a tie for 16th.
MEN’S GOLF
UL finishes fourth in ODAC championship
In Browns Summit, North Carolina, Lynchburg finished fourth in the ODAC championship at Bryan Park Champions Course, edging fifth-place Bridgewater by three points.
The Hornets, with an aggregate 62-over 926, finished 19 shots back of third-place Washington and Lee, but the race for the title came down to just Guilford and Hampden-Sydney, with the Quakers capturing the crown by two shots (20-over 884).
Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) carded UL’s best finish among individuals with an aggregate 10-over 226, good for a tie for 11th.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 2, Bellarmine 1
Liberty softball capitalized on a wild pitch to beat Bellarmine and sweep the series.
Flames starter Karlie Keeney gave up a run to Bellarmine in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by MaryJessica Thomson, but she made up for it immediately with an RBI double in the bottom half of the frame, then scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch from Megan Murphy (1-8).
Keeney (12-4) walked one and struck out five in four innings to pick up the win, while Murphy allowed six hits, walked four and fanned three in her complete-game outing and loss. McKenzie Wagoner recorded her first save by throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out three.
Denay Griffin went 2 for 2 to lead LU (33-12, 13-2 ASUN). Grace Werner and Hannah Webb each had two hits for Bellarmine (6-29, 0-15), which tallied six hits.
Shenandoah 10-8, Randolph 5-1
The Hornets (10-18, 7-13 ODAC) scored six seventh-inning runs in the opener to blow open a close game, and then opened the nightcap with a five-run first inning to complete a doubleheader sweep of the WildCats (5-16-1, 0-9-1) at Randolph Softball Field.
Kamryn Kelly and Tiffany Bower each drove in two runs in SU’s six-run frame. Kelly had RBI singles in the first and second innings of the nightcap, and Bower’s third-inning RBI single gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
Kelly had five hits and Bower finished with four hits.
RC scored four times in the seventh inning of the opener to close the deficit to five runs. Liberty High product Paige Naples (2 for 4, three RBIs) had a two-run single and Chloe Persinger (2 for 4) followed with a two-run homer.
Persinger, who took the loss in the circle in the nightcap, accounted for the WildCats’ lone run in the second game. She tripled to lead off the fourth and scored two batters later on Kayla Love’s single.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Virginia Wesleyan 27, Randolph 3
In Virginia Beach, Randolph’s Matthew Piascik scored the game’s first goal, but the WildCats went scoreless for the next 39 minutes as Virginia Wesleyan recorded 22 goals to run away with a win at Birdsong Field.
Jack Dolan scored the other two goals for Randolph (1-11, 0-8 ODAC). Nathan Sheirburn led VWU (1-4, 1-2) to its first win with six goals. Mark Sprague and Trevor Lalande had five goals apiece, and Cole Maguire and Sam Edwards had three goals each.