Region roundup: Lynchburg women's golf wins Bridgewater Invitational

The Lynchburg women’s golf team, led by medalist Emily Brubaker, set two program records Tuesday and cruised to an eight-shot victory over Stevenson in the Bridgewater Invitational held at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
The Hornets recorded their lowest single-round team score with a 300 in the second round, and their overall score of 12-over 612 is the lowest tournament team score.
Lynchburg's previous records were a round of 310 and a 36-hole total of 622 set in the Greenbrier Women's Intercollegiate on April 5 and 6. The Hornets won that event by 43 shots.
Brubaker, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference rookie of the year, shot 2-over 146 and won by four shots over Bridgewater’s Sophia Martone. Brubaker, a sophomore, made seven birdies on the front nine over the two rounds.
NoraNoël Nolan finished in a tie for fourth at 9 over. Maddie Cody finished seventh at 11 over, Gracie Cannon placed 11th at 14 over and Emily Erickson finished in a tie for 12th at 15 over.