Region roundup: Lynchburg women's lacrosse advances to ODAC semis, and more
REGION

Lynchburg women’s lacrosse couldn’t be caught Wednesday at Shellenberger Field, scoring the game’s first 13 goals on its way to a 28-4 rout of Guilford in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Kelsi Trevisan and Carly Sandler each scored more goals individually (five) for fourth-seeded Lynchburg (9-5) than fifth-seeded Guilford (3-2) had total. Allie Earwood scored twice for the Quakers.

The Hornets secured a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Washington and Lee, which had a bye through both the first round and quarterfinals. The semifinal game will take place Friday (time to be announced) in Lexington.

W&L (11-0) won the teams’ regular-season meeting 16-8.

Florida 17, Liberty 2

In Gainesville, Florida, the host Florida Gators built an 11-0 halftime lead on its way to beating the visiting Liberty Flames at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Carly White and Brooke Bryan scored for LU (9-8), while Shannon Kavanagh had four goals to lead No. 8 Florida (14-2).

MEN’S LACROSSE

Bridgewater 27, Randolph 1

Kent Snoddy scored Randolph’s lone goal in a lopsided loss to Bridgewater at WildCat Stadium.

The Eagles (5-4, 5-4 ODAC) held the WildCats (1-12, 0-9) scoreless in the first half and recorded 21 goals before Randolph got on the board. Chris Martel led Bridgewater with four goals.

VOLLEYBALL

Randolph-Macon 3, Lynchburg 1

Lynchburg bounced back from a 1-0 deficit by winning the second set and tying the match, but visiting Randolph-Macon sealed the victory and ended the Hornets' season in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals at Turner Gymnasium by taking the next two.

Sixth-seeded R-MC (6-4) pulled off the upset of third-seeded Lynchburg (9-6) via set scores of 25-16, 23-25, 26-18, 25-16.

Abbi Leeper tallied a team-high 18 kills for UL. Leeper and Sarah Connolly led the Hornets with 14 digs apiece. Josey Walton (Appomattox) had seven kills and four digs.

