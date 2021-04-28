Region roundup: Lynchburg women's lacrosse advances to ODAC semis, and more

Lynchburg women’s lacrosse couldn’t be caught Wednesday at Shellenberger Field, scoring the game’s first 13 goals on its way to a 28-4 rout of Guilford in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Kelsi Trevisan and Carly Sandler each scored more goals individually (five) for fourth-seeded Lynchburg (9-5) than fifth-seeded Guilford (3-2) had total. Allie Earwood scored twice for the Quakers.

The Hornets secured a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Washington and Lee, which had a bye through both the first round and quarterfinals. The semifinal game will take place Friday (time to be announced) in Lexington.

W&L (11-0) won the teams’ regular-season meeting 16-8.

Florida 17, Liberty 2

In Gainesville, Florida, the host Florida Gators built an 11-0 halftime lead on its way to beating the visiting Liberty Flames at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Carly White and Brooke Bryan scored for LU (9-8), while Shannon Kavanagh had four goals to lead No. 8 Florida (14-2).

MEN’S LACROSSE

Bridgewater 27, Randolph 1