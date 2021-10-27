Region roundup: Lynchburg women's soccer clubs Hollins, and more

Lynchburg goalkeepers Laura Mason and Kate Duncan each scored a goal, Sydney Dombrovskis found the back of the net twice and dished out two assists, and the Lynchburg women’s soccer team cruised to an 11-0 victory over Hollins at Berkley Field Wednesday in Roanoke.
The Hornets capped the Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule with an 8-2 record and a 13-3 overall mark. They will finish either as the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the upcoming ODAC tournament.
UL scored eight times in the second half and dominated in every offensive category. The Hornets held a 48-0 edge in shots, 12-0 advantage in corner kicks, and their four goalkeepers did not face a shot on goal.
Guilford 3, Randolph 2
An own goal in the 77th minute gave the Quakers (10-5-1, 4-4-1 ODAC) the lead for good, and they were able to hold off the WildCats (6-10, 3-6) at WildCat Stadium.
Katie Kaznowski and Sarah Hall scored for Guilford.
Sterlyn Woodward scored in the 29th minute off an assist from Sara Bane, and Bane tied the match in the 54th minute off an assist from Brook Ford.
Bane was named the Division III women’s soccer player of the week by the United Soccer Coaches earlier in the day. It was the first national recognition for Bane and the first time a women’s soccer player at Randolph was honored.
Eastern Mennonite 5, Sweet Briar 0
Hannah York and Lyndsay Harris each scored a goal and dished out an assist, and the Royals (4-10-1, 2-6-1 ODAC) claimed a victory over the Vixens (2-9, 0-8) at the Soccer and Lacrosse Field in Sweet Briar.
Katelyn Meyer had 12 saves for SBC.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 0
Jackie Lerro had two goals and two assists, Emily Yanes scored twice, and the Hornets (12-5, 6-1 ODAC) defeated the Marlins (4-9, 2-5) at Shellenberger Field.
Kayla Brady stopped the lone shot she faced for the shutout.
Sweet Briar 6, Southern Virginia 0
Brynna Hughes and Avery Jones scored two goals apiece, three goalkeepers combined on a shutout, and the Vixens (12-6) easily defeated the Knights (0-11) at Knight Stadium in Buena Vista.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Hollins 0
Abbi Leeper had 11 kills and two blocks, Khoury May added six kills, three aces and two digs, and the Hornets (10-11, 6-4 ODAC) swept Hollins (4-16, 0-9) by scores of 25-8, 25-8, 25-15 at Turner Gymnasium.