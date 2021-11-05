Region roundup: Lynchburg women's soccer, Liberty field hockey advance to league title games, and more

Lynchburg women’s soccer is heading back to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship. The third-seeded Hornets struck in the 44th minute of the tourney semifinals in Bridgewater before piling on three goals in a 15-minute span in the second half, avenging a regular-season loss to the Eagles with a 4-0 victory Friday at BC Soccer Field.
Alyssa Damato netted the game’s first goal (unassisted) with less than 90 seconds to go until halftime, and Sydney Dombrovskis, Amanda Wigboldy (E.C. Glass) and Savannah Harper added the insurance scores in the second half.
Third-seeded Lynchburg (15-4) outshot second-seeded Bridgewater (15-2-3) 20-9 on the afternoon (and 10-6 in shots on goal), pulling even in the season series with the Eagles at 1-1 after suffering a 1-0 loss at home Oct. 23. The Hornets now are headed back to the title tilt for the first time since 2018, which marked the year they won their conference-leading 16th title.
They will take on No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan (12-5-2) for the title. The Marlins and Hornets will play at noon Sunday in Virginia Beach.
VWU, which beat No. 4 Washington and Lee (13-3-2) 1-0 in the other semifinal Friday, beat Lynchburg 1-0 in the regular season.
MEN’S SOCCER
Stetson 3, Liberty 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Liberty outshot Stetson 11-9, but the Hatters made three of those nine shots count, while the Flames failed to find the back of the net as they ended their season in the ASUN quarterfinals at Lipscomb Soccer Complex.
Nelson Pereira scored the only goal No. 4 seed Stetson (8-6-2) needed in the 20th minute, and Oliver Bryneus and Ajmeer Spengler added tallies in the second half.
The fifth-seeded Flames end their season at 7-9.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Temple 2
Thanks to three straight goals in a 10-minute span, Liberty is bound for the Big East tournament championship.
The Flames (16-2) got on the board in the first minute on a penalty corner and, after giving up the equalizer in the 21st minute, put away a couple more penalty corners at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third to take a lead they didn’t relinquish.
Charlotte Vaanhold scored both of the second- and third-quarter goals at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. Jodie Conolly recorded the assist each time for the top-seeded Flames.
Jill Bolton gave LU some insurance with her score in the 37th minute. Devin Kinzel pulled Temple within two goals in the 54th minute, but that’s as close as the No. 4 Owls (8-11) got.
Daniella Rhodes put Liberty up early with the early goal.
Liberty will play UConn, which beat third-seeded Old Dominion (13-5) 2-1 in the other semifinal Friday, in the championship Sunday. The Flames and second-seeded Huskies will meet at 1 p.m. in Connecticut. LU, which will make its fourth appearance in the Big East title game and first since 2018, beat UConn 3-1 in the regular season.
VOLLEYBALL
Florida Gulf Coast 3, Liberty 0
Florida Gulf Coast (22-4) cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-9 and 25-10, before finishing off the Flames 25-20 in the third set at Liberty Arena.
No player reached double figures in any major statistical category for Liberty (9-11)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph 86, Regent 61
Twelve players broke into the scoring column, and every athlete on the roster got on the court for Randolph as the WildCats crushed Regent in their season opener at Don and Frances Giles Gymnasium.
The teams traded a couple baskets to start the game, but Yanessa Cabrera’s layup just over two minutes in sparked a 10-0 run by which the WildCats (1-0) took the lead for good.
The WildCats led by as many as 37 points, scored 40 points in the paint, recorded 15 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds and scored 26 points off 24 Regent turnovers.
The WildCats did, however, turn the ball over 23 times.
Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson had a team-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and a 4-of-5 showing at the free-throw line for Randolph. Cierra Cook (13 points) and Cameron O’Neil (12 points) also finished in double figures in scoring.
Brookville grad Kylie Stark filled up the stat sheet with nine points, seven, rebounds, three assists (against no turnovers) and one steal. By playing 22 minutes, Stark and O’Neil were the Randolph players to see the most time on the court in the blowout.
Kali Murrell led the Royals (0-1) with 24 points.
Lynchburg 77, Averett 48
Lynchburg shot 50% from behind the arc and 53% inside, Sammi Sever piled on 27 points, and the Hornets blasted Averett in the teams’ season opener at Turner Gymnasium.
Sever, a sophomore guard, scored the first six points for UL (1-0), including two on a layup with 5:35 left in the first quarter that put the Hornets up for good.
Lynchburg shot 56% in the first 10 minutes to lead by six after the first quarter then rode 78% shooting from the field in the second to an 11-point halftime lead. The Hornets outscored the Cougars (0-1) 27-13 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Sever shot 10 of 16 from the floor and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Teammate Erin Green had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Brooke Vetter hit three 3-pointers and all five of her field goals for 14 points.
Averett shot 27% from the field and went 4 of 8 at the line, while sending Lynchburg to the charity stripe 26 times.
Camryn Lunsford led the Cougars with 15 points.
UL scored 31 points off 31 Averett turnovers, but committed 34 of its own turnovers.