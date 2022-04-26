Region Roundup: Lynchburg's Brubaker wins ODAC golf championship, Liberty men third at ASUN championship

University of Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker made program history Tuesday by capturing medalist honors at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s golf championship.

Brubaker became the first Lynchburg golfer to come out on top at the league tournament. She shot 4-over 220 over the three-day event to win by four strokes at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen.

The sophomore shot even par for the second straight day to overtake Bridgewater’s Sophia Martone, who tied for second with Washington and Lee’s Megan Kanaby. Brubaker recorded the lowest three-day score in tourney history (since the transition to that format) and the second-lowest score relative to par.

Brubaker overcame a three-stroke deficit after the second round, making par on the first hole and birdieing the second for a quick start. After another birdie on No. 5, she pulled ahead for good with a par on the next hole.

As a team, UL finished second behind W&L for the second straight year. UL shot 307 on the day and carded an aggregate 69-over 933 to finish 24 shots behind the Generals.

Bridgewater was 12 shots back of UL in third, and Sweet Briar climbed one spot on the team leaderboard to a distant fourth (268 over).

SBC’s Amani Narang was sixth at 16 over.

MEN'S GOLF

Liberty third at ASUN Championships

In Athens, Georgia, Austin Duncan tied for second place at 4 under by shooting a closing-round 68, and Liberty finished in third place at the ASUN Conference golf championships at University of Georgia Golf Course.

Liberty finished the three-day tournament with a score of 861 and finished at 9 over, two shots back of second-place Florida Gulf Coast and 13 strokes behind winner North Florida (4 under).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Washington and Lee 6, Lynchburg 0

Washington and Lee swept Lynchburg for the fourth straight time, adding a 37th win to its streak against the Hornets. The Generals (10-6, 7-0 ODAC) are 37-1 all-time against Lynchburg (16-2, 8-1), which dropped its lone conference game in its regular-season finale.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats postponed

The Lynchburg Hillcats series opener against visiting Salem was postponed by threat of inclement weather Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Game 1 begins at 4 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.