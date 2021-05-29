Region roundup: Lynchburg's Llaneza, Sparks become All-Americans, and more

University of Lynchburg's Sam Llaneza and Max Sparks on Saturday became the second and third athletes from the program to claim All-America honors at this season’s NCAA Division III outdoor track & field national championships at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Llaneza finished fifth in the men’s 1,500 final with a time of 3:47.84, and Sparks placed seventh in the men’s 5,000 final with a time of 14:24.10.

The two join Frank Csorba as All-Americans from this weekend’s meet. Csorba finished sixth in the 10,000, and he did not finish the 5,000.

Llaneza’s time in the 1,500 set a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record. He is the highest finisher in the event for a Lynchburg runner.

Aniya Seward missed becoming an All-American by one spot when she finished ninth in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 9½ inches.

Liberty’s Igberaese advances to nationals

Liberty’s Chelsea Igberaese made good on her second of three throws in the women’s discus in the Division I East Preliminary at North Florida’s Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.