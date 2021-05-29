Region roundup: Lynchburg's Llaneza, Sparks become All-Americans, and more

University of Lynchburg's Sam Llaneza and Max Sparks on Saturday became the second and third athletes from the program to claim All-America honors at this season’s NCAA Division III outdoor track & field national championships at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Llaneza finished fifth in the men’s 1,500 final with a time of 3:47.84, and Sparks placed seventh in the men’s 5,000 final with a time of 14:24.10.
The two join Frank Csorba as All-Americans from this weekend’s meet. Csorba finished sixth in the 10,000, and he did not finish the 5,000.
Llaneza’s time in the 1,500 set a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record. He is the highest finisher in the event for a Lynchburg runner.
Aniya Seward missed becoming an All-American by one spot when she finished ninth in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 9½ inches.
Liberty’s Igberaese advances to nationals
Liberty’s Chelsea Igberaese made good on her second of three throws in the women’s discus in the Division I East Preliminary at North Florida’s Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Igberaese secured the 12th and final qualifying spot in the event with a mark of 174 feet and 11 inches. She locked in her second berth into the Division I national championship after heading to Eugene, Oregon, in 2019.
She joins Felix Kandie (men’s 3,000 steeplechase) and Kyle Mitchell (men’s shot put) as Liberty’s representatives in the upcoming national championship.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty tumbles down leaderboard
Zach Barbin was the first Liberty golfer to take the Raptor Course on Saturday morning, and his first hole resulted in a bogey.
It was that type of round for all five LU golfers who played in the second round of stroke play in the NCAA Division I national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
No. 16 Liberty took a drastic tumble down the leaderboard with a horrendous round that featured 23 bogeys and five double-bogeys. The Flames’ second-round total of 20-over par brought their two-day total to 35-over 595. They are tied for 27th out of 30 teams.
The top 15 teams advance to Monday’s fourth and final round of stroke play. Liberty enters Sunday’s third round 15 shots behind the 14th-place tie of Texas Tech and Arkansas at 20 over.
Jonathan Yaun had the most promising start to Liberty’s second round thanks to a birdie at the par-4 third and 11 pars through the first 12 holes. However, he bogeyed Nos. 13 and 15 and then recorded a double-bogey at par-4 18th to finish his round at 3 over.
He is at 6 over for the tournament and in a tie for 71st, and he’s the only Liberty player in the top 100 individuals.
Ervin Chang, who shot even par in the first round and was in a tie for 28th overall, struggled in the second round with seven bogeys and two double-bogeys to finish at 11 over and fall into a tie for 114th overall.
Kieran Vincent and Barbin each shot 5 over, and Alexandre Fuchs shot 7 over.
Vincent posted the Flames’ second birdie of the round at the par-3 fifth.
Vincent and Fuchs are at 12 over and in a tie for 125th for the championship. Barbin is at 14 over.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Ten UL players earn All-America accolades
After helping Lynchburg capture an ODAC championship and advance to the NCAA Division III tournament's Elite Eight, 10 players earned All-America honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, the organization announced this week.
Defender Tyler Gallagher, a graduate student, garnered first-team accolades, becoming the fifth player in program history to be named to the USILA's most prestigious list. Midfielder Colin Dean, also a grad student, was voted to the third team.
Kyle Lewis, Trammel Robinson, Brett Rogers, Jack Albright, Patrick Moore, Chris Darminio, Quintin Ricci and Clayton Jones (Virginia Episcopal) earned honorable mentions.
The double-figure tally for All-America honors marks the most in a season in program history. Lynchburg previously racked up seven All-America nods in the 2012 and 2015 seasons.
This year's group powered Lynchburg to an 18-3 record, its eighth overall conference championship and seventh straight trip to the title game. The Hornets advanced to the NCAA tournament for the ninth straight season and made it to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history.
Also this week, four of the Hornets' All-American honorees represented Lynchburg in the USILA Division III North/South All-Star Game. Dean, Ricci, Robinson and Jones played in the event Friday.
Jones, the VES grad and Lynchburg native, capped his undergraduate career with the pair of honors this week. He tallied 52 ground balls in his senior season and nine caused turnovers, also tacking on five points by way of three goals and two assists.