Region roundup: Lynchburg's Oguich named to two All-America teams, and more

The awards rolled in for Lynchburg forward Abby Oguich.

The junior was named to a pair of All-America women’s basketball teams Thursday. She was named to D3hoops.com’s second team and was an honorable mention selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Oguich, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, also was named the College Division All-State player of the year Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

She led the Hornets to their second ODAC championship by averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.5% from the field.

D3hoops.com previously named Oguich a second-team All-South Region selection.

Erin Green, Oguich’s teammate, was named the VaSID defensive player of the year and is the first Lynchburg player to earn that distinction. Katie Crump, who served in an interim role this season, was tabbed the VaSID coach of the year after collecting the same honor from the ODAC.

Randolph’s Kyle Stark, a Lynchburg native, was named the VaSID rookie of the year. The Brookville High graduate is the first player in program history to claim the award after averaging 17.4 points in 38.8 minutes per game. She led the ODAC in both assists (33) and steals (32).