One of the country's top former track stars, a Lynchburg resident, will be inducted into the Virginia High School League's Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Dr. Jonas "Butch" Spiegel, 83, will be one of nine Class of 2023 inductees at the league's Hall of Fame ceremony, which will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

Spiegel, who practiced dentistry in Lynchburg for 50 years, was a standout sprinter in the 1950s. He tied the world record at the time of 6.1 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

Spiegel was a multi-sport standout at Richmond's Thomas Jefferson High School and won nine state titles in indoor and outdoor track and set four state records. He became a high school All-American in the 220 in 1956.

His track accomplishments are numerous, but Spiegel also starred in football, as a running back, and won the Richmond Metro batting title in baseball in 1957.

In high school track, Spiegel won the 60-yard state title three times. In both his junior and senior years, he set a state record in the 100-yard dash (9.9 seconds), claimed the 220 on two occasions (21.9 and 21.4 seconds) and celebrated the long jump title twice (21-6.25 and 23-3.25).

Spiegel went on to a successful track and field career at Maryland, where he won six Atlantic Coast Conference sprint titles. An article about his accomplishments from the Richmond-Times Dispatch noted Spiegel is among a foursome that have won the ACC 100-meter dash three times. In addition to his 6.1-second time in the 60, he also was clocked at 9.5 seconds in the 100 and 20.9 seconds in the 220.

Richmond writer Jerry Lindquist noted Thursday that Spiegel's Hall of Fame introduction "was too long coming, but ... better late than never."

Lindquist wrote a piece in 2020 advocating for Spiegel to be placed into the VHSL hall, noting also that he was not a member Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

"So, it had been more than 65 years since Spiegel had set all kinds of records as a sprinter," Lindquist wrote. "Time doesn’t diminish what the 5-[foot]-11, 175 pounder did, like a then-world-record-tying 6.1 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

"What’s more, he could do more than just run fast. ... It’s doubtful anyone this side of Jim Thorpe and a handful of others excelled in so many sports as Spiegel. Yet, neither the Virginia State HoF nor the Virginia High School [HoF] saw fit to honor him — until now."

Spiegel told the Times-Dispatch in 2020 that he took up track "by accident." He received offers to play college football from the likes of UVa, William & Mary, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Instead he chose track and field, competing against, and sometimes beating, some of the best sprinters in the world.

"Winning builds ego … losing builds character," he told the newspaper in 2020. "But, competing builds self-esteem. That’s the most important thing … and carries over to other things in life.”

Also set to be inducted to the VHSL's Hall of Fame on Sunday are: Rebecca Russell Buchanan (Carroll County High, track and field); Kim Graham (Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, track and field, volleyball); coach Thomas Hoy (Mills Gowdwin, boys basketball, golf and tennis); contributor Ray Price (Newport News); Jerry Stone (official, referee and umpire); Terrence Warren (John F. Kennedy High, football, and track and field); and coach Monica Mangan Wheaton (Oscar Smith/Great Bridge).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 13. Salem 4

Salem pitching couldn't keep Lynchburg's bats in check for long.

One night after being held to two runs on five hits, the Hillcats were back to the type of offense they put up in Tuesday's series opener at Carilion Clinic Field.

The 'Cats exploded for a five-run first inning, tacked on six more in the fifth and scored a single run in both the second and ninth innings, while breaking out for 16 total hits — 12 of them singles.

With the win, Lynchburg improved to 6-6 and took a 2-1 lead in the series. It can earn at least a tie of the six-game series when the teams face off again at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Salem.

Lynchburg right fielder Angel Zarate led Thursday's hit parade, going 4 for 6 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Zarate got the scoring started in the top of the first with a double to left, then brought in another run the next inning with a double to the same part of the field. He also added a two-run single in the fifth.

Lynchburg designated hitter Marc Fila (2 for 3) blasted a two-run homer, the first of his professional career, to left-center field in the first inning. Left fielder Lexer Saduy went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and shortstop Jose Devers also went 3 for 5. Nate Furman and Guy Lipscomb (three RBIs) added two hits each.

Hillcats right-hander Wardquelin Vasquez (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen by throwing 3⅓ innings and allowing just one hit while fanning three. Lynchburg's four pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the night.

Salem starter Jedixson Paez (0-1) took the loss and gave up 10 hits and nine runs (six earned) across four innings.

Lynchburg also erupted for 15 runs (and 18 hits) in Tuesday's series opener on its way to a 15-12 win.