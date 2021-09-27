Region Roundup: Lynchburg's Wigboldy receives ODAC honor, Timberlake's Lecik and Phillips reach milestones, and more

Lynchburg senior Amanda Wigboldy was honored by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference thanks to a pair of game-winning tallies in the Hornets’ two road victories last week.
The E.C. Glass High product was named the ODAC women’s soccer player of the week Monday. It is her first player of the week award.
Wigboldy, a Lynchburg native, scored the game-winner in a Sept. 24 triumph at Guilford, and then assisted on Averey Wyscarver’s game-winner in a Sept. 26 win at No. 24 Emory.
Wigboldy and the Hornets (5-1) play their first home match at Shellenberger Field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sweet Briar.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Sweet Briar’s Narang medals at Stevenson Fall Invite
Sweet Briar first-year Amani Narang became the first Vixen to claim medalist honors in a tournament by shooting a 7-over 78 to win the Stevenson Fall Invitational at Piney Branch Golf Club in Upperco, Maryland.
Narang’s 78 also set a program record for lowest overall 18-hole tournament score. The Vixens finished third behind Stevenson and Catholic (D.C.).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lynchburg places fourth at Royal Lakes
Lynchburg climbed two spots in the second round to finish fourth in the Royal Lakes Oglethorpe Invitational held at Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club in Flowery Branch, Georgia.
The Hornets finished the two-day event with a team score of 19 over, 32 shots behind Babson College. UL’s Eddie Coffren V finished in a tie for 11th at 1 over.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Timberlake's Lecik and Phillips reach milestones
Timberlake Christian volleyball players Maddie Lecik and Kinley Phillips each recorded their 1,000th career assist when the Tornadoes traveled to Virginia Beach for The Endless Summer Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 18. Lecik — a 5-foot-11 senior setter and outside and right-side hitter — and Phillips, a 5-9 junior who plays the same positions, were both instrumental last season when Timberlake won the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Division III state title, finishing with a 15-0 record and never losing a set.
This year, TCS is 10-3 overall and 5-0 in conference play after defeating Temple Christian 3-0 on Monday. Lecik and Phillips were honored for their accomplishments during Friday night's game against Westover Christian.
Staunton River postpones football games
Staunton River High School athletic director Josh Smallwood announced Monday that the next two Golden Eagles football games have been postponed because of the quarantine of SRHS team members.
The school was scheduled to play Alleghany in a game that had previously been rescheduled, on Tuesday. Another game, against Spotswood that was originally scheduled for Friday, has also been postponed.
Smallwood said potential rescheduling dates will be announced as soon as possible. Staunton River is currently 2-1 and last played Sept. 17, when it thrashed Tunstall, 46-6.