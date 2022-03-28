Region roundup: McGhee named to Lou Henson All-America team, and more

Darius McGhee added yet another accolade to his already long list of accomplishments.

The former Liberty guard was named to the Lou Henson All-America team for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.

McGhee also is one of 40 finalists for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major player.

The 5-foot-9 guard joined Caleb Homesley (2020) and Scottie James (2020) in 2021 as the only players to be named to the Lou Henson All-America team, and he is the first in program history to pick up the honor in multiple seasons.

The Roxboro, North Carolina, native won back-to-back ASUN Conference player of the year honors and remains second in the nation in scoring average at 24.6 points per game.

He will finish the season ranked first in the nation in total made 3-pointers (142), 3s per game (4.3), 3-point attempts (364) and total field goal attempts (605).

Iowa’s Keegan Murray passed McGhee during the NCAA Tournament for the national lead in total points (822 to 812), and McGhee could finish as high as third nationally in total field goals made. Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji is currently sixth with 248 made field goals, while McGhee sits at 276.

FGCU’s Tavian Dunn-Martin joined McGhee as the two representatives from the ASUN on the Lou Henson All-America team, and Longwood’s Justin Hill was the only other player from Virginia.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty finishes fourth at The Hayt

Liberty recorded a team score of even par in the third round to finish fourth overall in The Hayt held at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Flames recorded a two-day, three-round total of 8 over to finish 12 shots back of North Florida. Charlotte finished second at 3 under and FGCU was third at 4 over.

Liberty’s Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for fifth at 3 under. His third round featured four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Austin Duncan finished tied for 13th at 2 over. Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest), playing as an individual, placed in a tie for 17th at 3 over.

Lynchburg tied for 13th at Wynlakes

Lynchburg posted a first-round team score of 25-over 313 and is tied for 13th at the Wynlakes Intercollegiate held at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Hornets trail leader Methodist by 23 strokes. The Monarchs hold a six-shot lead over Mary Hardin-Baylor.

UL’s Chase Petri shot 4 over and is tied for 24th. His round featured 14 pars and four bogeys.

Eddie Coffren V is one shot back in a tie for 33rd. He had an eventful round with three birdies, two bogeys and three double bogeys.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

St. Olaf 9, Randolph 0

First-year Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell) was the only Randolph singles player to win a game in both sets of her respective match as the Oles (5-2) swept the WildCats (4-6) at HIlton Head Island Tennis Resort in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Dickerson lost to Sarah Clark at No. 2 singles by scores of 6-1, 6-3.

Bailey Livingston (Brookville) fell to Fiona O’Flaherty 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Jenna Fink (Amherst) dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Lauren Mossman at No. 6 singles.

Cassidy Bell (Amherst) lost to Katherine Ischinose 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.

Randolph’s second match of the day, against DePauw, was not completed by press time.