Region roundup: McGhee named VaSID player of the year, Hillcats notch first win, and more

Liberty guard Darius McGhee has been named the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ men’s basketball university division player of the year for the 2021-22 season. McGhee is the first player in program history to win the award, and he is the fifth Liberty player to earn first-team honors.

McGhee finished the campaign as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 24.6 points per game. The two-time ASUN Conference player of the year led the nation in total field goals made (276) and 3-pointers made (142), and he is the only player in the last 30 seasons to score 800 points, grab 145 rebounds, record 115 assists and make 140 3s in a single season.

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young was named coach of the year, VMI’s Honor Huff was named rookie of the year, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard was named defensive player of the year.

McGhee was joined on the first team by Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, VMI’s Jake Stephens, George Mason’s Josh Oduro and Norfolk State’s Joe Bryant Jr.

Tech’s Justyn Mutts and Virginia’s Jayden Gardner were second-team selections.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Green named VaSID coach of the year

Liberty’s Carey Green was named VaSID university division coach of the year for the sixth time, and two of his players earned all-state honors.

Green led the Flames to a 28-5 record and a second-round appearance in the WNIT.

Forward Mya Berkman was named to the first team. She led the Flames in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.4) and finished third in the nation in field-goal percentage (66.3%).

Bridgette Rettstatt, a second-team honoree, finished her final season of eligibility with career highs of 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Longwood’s Akila Smith was named player of the year, William & Mary’s Dani McTeer was named rookie of the year, and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley was named defensive player of the year.

Steenbergen signs with Flames

Pien Steenbergen, a 6-foot-1 guard from the Netherlands, became the second player in Liberty’s 2022-23 recruiting class when she signed a national letter of intent.

Steenbergen graduated from Calandlyceum in Amsterdam. She averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game during her most recent season.

Crenshaw-Patterson named rookie of the year

Randolph guard Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson was named the VaSID college division rookie of the year. She is the second straight Randolph player to earn the honor after Kylie Stark (Brookville) claimed the award last season.

Crenshaw-Patterson averaged 12.8 points and finished with three double-doubles.

Christopher Newport swept the other three honors with Sondra Fan being named player and defensive player of the year and Bill Broderick taking home coach of the year honors.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 9, Kennesaw State 2

Garrett Horn allowed one run and struck out nine over six sterling innings, Derek Orndorff and Brady Gulakowski each homered, and Liberty opened its weekend series by routing ASUN Conference East Division-leading Kennesaw State at Stillwell Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Horn improved to 4-1 by scattering four hits and walking four.

Trey Carter picked up his first save by pitching the final three innings. He surrendered a solo homer to Josh Hatcher on the second pitch of his appearance, then settled in and didn’t allow another hit.

Gulakowski and Orndorff each hit two-run homers in a four-run fourth inning as the Flames (21-11, 8-5 ASUN) took the lead for good.

Stephen Hill (2 for 3) and Aaron Anderson (2 for 5) added two-run singles in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

The Owls (21-11, 10-3) hadn’t been held to less than five runs at home since March 22 when they fell 13-2 to then-No. 12 Georgia Tech.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 7, North Florida 0

Liberty won two of three in doubles play to go up 1-0, and the Flames (9-10, 5-2 ASUN) swept singles competition to shut out North Florida (14-7, 5-2) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

North Florida 6, Liberty 1

Esther Lovato gave Liberty its lone point with her 6-3, 6-5 win over Isabel Oliveira on the No. 4 singles court as the Flames (17-6, 6-2 ASUN) fell to North Florida (13-8, 7-1) at Liberty Tennis Complex.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 2

It took nearly a week and 52 innings of play, but the Lynchburg Hillcats finally notched their first victory of 2022 on Thursday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

After going 0-5 to open the season, Lynchburg's bats exploded for 10 hits in the third game of the six-game series against the Shorebirds (3-3). Jake Fox, Dayan Frias and Victor Planchart all had two hits apiece occupying the two, three and four spots in the lineup, respectively.

Lynchburg's pitching limited the damage in the third and fifth innings, holding Delmarva to one run in each frame. Starter Rodney Boone threw four innings and allowed one run (earned) while striking out eight. His replacement, Zach Pettway, earned the win. He pitched the fifth and allowed one run on two hits. Trey Benton threw two hitless innings, and Elvis Jerez earned the save by allowing one hit over the final two frames and fanning six.

The Hillcats pitching quartet combined for 18 strikeouts.

Down 2-0, the Hillcats scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. The team hosts Delmarva again at 6:30 p.m. Friday.