Region roundup: Methodist's Drinkard moves into fifth at Golfweek D3 Invite

Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard shot an even-par 72 and moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard in Monday’s second round of the Golfweek D3 Fall Invite at Baytowne Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Drinkard, an Appomattox native and reigning Division III women’s golf national player of the year, moved into a tie for fifth at 5 over. She is six strokes back of Centre College’s Grace Walker.
Centre leads at 25 over. Methodist is in fifth at 43 over.
Lynchburg is in 17th at 70 over. Hornets senior NoraNoel Nolan is tied for 26th at 10 over.
MEN’S GOLF
Lynchburg fourth at Golfweek D3 Invite
Lynchburg moved up two spots into a three-way tie for fourth in the second round of the Golfweek D3 Invite at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Florida.
The Hornets are tie with Christopher Newport and Oglethrope at 13 over, and the group is 17 shots back of Emory.
UL’s Andrew Watson is in a six-way tie for fifth at 1 under. Eddie Coffren V shot 3 under in the second round to move to even par and into a seven-way tie for 11th.