Region roundup: Meyer, Liberty baseball shuts down North Alabama again, and more

Mason Meyer and two pitchers combined on a two-hitter, Jaylen Guy drove in three runs, and Liberty cruised to a 7-0 victory over North Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Meyer (2-1) allowed two hits and struck out four over six innings. He, David Erickson and Nick Willard combined to face five batters over the minimum; the trio struck out eight.
The Flames (9-5, 2-0 ASUN Conference) have allowed three hits through the first two games of the weekend series against the Lions (1-11, 0-2).
It is the first time since April 5 and 6, 2014, against VMI that Liberty has posted back-to-back shutout victories.
Lynchburg 13-1, Roanoke 3-2
In Salem, Kinston Carson and Avery Neaves drove in three runs apiece, Gavin Collins went 4 for 5 with two RBIsb and the Hornets (7-7, 1-1 ODAC) won the opener of a doubleheader against the Maroons (5-4, 1-1) at Salem Memorial Stadium.
Cale Agee’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Carter Plunkett for the go-ahead run as Roanoke won the nightcap.
Holden Fielder and Dylan Fisher had three hits apiece for UL in the opener, as the Hornets rattled off 17 hits. UL was held to four hits by four pitchers in the nightcap.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 5, Kansas City 4
In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Blake Gibson clubbed a walk-off, two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Flames (17-7) over the Roos (11-4) at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.
The walk-off triumph was the fourth for Liberty this season, and Gibson’s walk-off homer was the 13th in Liberty’s Division I history.
Naomi Jones (3-0) picked up the win in four innings of relief. The LCA product allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out one.
Lynchburg 3, Rowan 0
In Salisbury, Maryland, Hailey Farlow threw a three-hitter and struck out five as the Hornets (7-3) defeated the Profs (2-2) at Parker Athletic Complex.
Washington College (2-3) edged UL 4-3 earlier in the day at the Salisbury Tournament.
Megan Robbins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for WC. Karle Cundiff and Bri Hodges drove in runs in the seventh inning, and the Hornets scored three times in the final two innings before their rally came up short.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Bellarmine 0
In Louisville, Kentucky, Rajini Fitzmaurice had 11 kills and nine digs, Trinity Watts added 11 kills and eight digs, and the Flames (3-8, 3-7 ASUN Conference) swept the Knights (4-10, 3-7) by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 25-15 at Knights Hall.
Shenandoah 3, Randolph 2
In Winchester, Kate Poppo had 21 kills and 17 digs as the Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) edged the WildCats by scores of 18-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 20-18 at Wilkins Events Center.
Mackenzie Ambrose had 12 kills and 15 digs for RC.
The WildCats (0-2, 0-1) fell 3-1 to Mount Aloysius (25-23, 26-24, 16-25, 25-20) in a second match at Wilkins Events Center. Ambrose had 17 kills and 15 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Connecticut 3, Liberty 2
In Philadelphia, Jessica Dembrowski scored two goals as the Huskies (4-0, 3-0 Big East) edged the Flames (7-1, 6-1) at Howarth Field. Mackinzie Thompson and Daniella Rhodes scored for LU.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 24, Guilford 6
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Colin Dean and Trammel Robinson scored five goals apiece as the No. 3 Hornets (6-0, 3-0 ODAC) routed the Quakers (0-2, 0-2) at Armfield Athletic Center.
Hampden-Sydney 21, Randolph 1
Marshall Flagg and Logan Mitchell each scored three goals as the Tigers (2-1, 2-0 ODAC) routed the WildCats (0-5, 0-3) at WildCat Stadium. Jack Dolan scored for RC.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 20, William & Mary 16
In Williamsburg, Brooke Bryan and Carly White scored four goals apiece as the Flames (4-3) defeated the Tribe (2-3) at Busch Turf.
Lynchburg 13, Mary Washington 12
In Fredericksburg, Nicki Santora scored off an assist from Carly Sandler with 1:53 left in the second overtime to lift the Hornets (3-1) to a thrilling victory over the No. 14 Eagles (0-1) at Battleground Turf.
Sweet Briar 8, Wilson 4
In Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Kaylah Bailey scored five goals as the Vixens (1-5) defeated the Phoenix (0-1) at Robb Sports Complex.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lipscomb 3, Liberty 2
Jake Zec scored the game-winning goal in the 96th minute as the Knights (4-3-1, 1-1 ASUN Conference) edged the Flames (5-2-1, 0-2) at Osborne Stadium. Michael Huss and Seth Clark scored for LU.
MEN’S TENNIS
Roanoke 6, Randolph 3
The Maroons (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) claimed four of the six singles matches to defeat the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, College of Charleston 2
In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Esther Lovato defeated Kate Earnhardt 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to lift the Flames (10-2) over the Cougars (4-7) at College of Charleston Tennis Center.
Roanoke 7, Randolph 0
The Maroons (2-2, 2-1 ODAC) cruised to five straight-sets singles victories as they topped the WildCats (0-5, 0-2) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
Christopher Newport 8, Sweet Briar 1
In Newport News, the Captains (2-1) won all six singles matches to top the Vixens (3-2) at Eyre Courts.