Region roundup: Meyer, Liberty baseball shuts down North Alabama again, and more

Mason Meyer and two pitchers combined on a two-hitter, Jaylen Guy drove in three runs, and Liberty cruised to a 7-0 victory over North Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Meyer (2-1) allowed two hits and struck out four over six innings. He, David Erickson and Nick Willard combined to face five batters over the minimum; the trio struck out eight.

The Flames (9-5, 2-0 ASUN Conference) have allowed three hits through the first two games of the weekend series against the Lions (1-11, 0-2).

It is the first time since April 5 and 6, 2014, against VMI that Liberty has posted back-to-back shutout victories.

Lynchburg 13-1, Roanoke 3-2

In Salem, Kinston Carson and Avery Neaves drove in three runs apiece, Gavin Collins went 4 for 5 with two RBIsb and the Hornets (7-7, 1-1 ODAC) won the opener of a doubleheader against the Maroons (5-4, 1-1) at Salem Memorial Stadium.

Cale Agee’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Carter Plunkett for the go-ahead run as Roanoke won the nightcap.

Holden Fielder and Dylan Fisher had three hits apiece for UL in the opener, as the Hornets rattled off 17 hits. UL was held to four hits by four pitchers in the nightcap.