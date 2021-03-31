Region roundup: Moore reclassifies and will join Liberty men's basketball this summer, and more

DJ Moore, a three-star point guard prospect at Worthington Christian in Columbus, Ohio, announced Wednesday he is reclassifying and will graduate from high school early in order to enroll early at Liberty.
The 6-foot-3 guard was the only verbal commitment in the men’s basketball 2022 recruiting class. He was able to graduate early and begin his college career one year earlier with two scholarship players (guards Marten Maide and Josh Price) entering the transfer portal within the past two weeks.
Moore, rated three stars according to the recruiting website 247Sports, averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season at Worthington Christian. He led the Warriors to a OHSAA Division III state championship game appearance.
Moore joins guards Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant as incoming freshmen who will join the Flames this summer.
Cuffee, Parker to play in 3X3U National Championship
Liberty senior guards Elijah Cuffee and Chris Parker were selected to participate in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship slated to be held Sunday through Tuesday at The Pavilion in Indianapolis.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Final Four.
Cuffee and Parker are two of 64 seniors who have elected to begin their professional careers and will represent all 32 Division I conferences. The 16 teams will be competing for their share of $150,000.
Cuffee and Parker will be two of four players representing the ASUN and Sun Belt conferences are a team that will be called Suns of Anarchy.
Lovell Cabbil participated in the 2019 3X3U National Championship with three other ASUN seniors.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 24 Lynchburg 16, Ferrum 1
Kelsi Trevisan, Alla Daniel and Tori King scored three goals apiece as the Hornets (4-3, 1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) routed the Panthers (6-4, 1-3) at Shellenberger Field.
Dana Gregory had two goals and two assists. Julia Broughton finished with three saves.
MEN’S TENNIS
No. 41 Duke 5, No. 40 Liberty 2
In Durham, North Carolina, Sean Sculley defeated Rafael Marques Da Silva 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to secure the victory for the Blue Devils (8-7) over the Flames (13-6) at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Washington and Lee 6, Randolph 3
The WildCats (2-9, 1-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) won at No. 3 doubles and Nos. 5 and 6 singles because the Generals (4-1, 4-0) did not have enough players. W&L, though, cruised in the other four singles and two doubles matches to win.