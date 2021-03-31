Region roundup: Moore reclassifies and will join Liberty men's basketball this summer, and more

DJ Moore, a three-star point guard prospect at Worthington Christian in Columbus, Ohio, announced Wednesday he is reclassifying and will graduate from high school early in order to enroll early at Liberty.

The 6-foot-3 guard was the only verbal commitment in the men’s basketball 2022 recruiting class. He was able to graduate early and begin his college career one year earlier with two scholarship players (guards Marten Maide and Josh Price) entering the transfer portal within the past two weeks.

Moore, rated three stars according to the recruiting website 247Sports, averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season at Worthington Christian. He led the Warriors to a OHSAA Division III state championship game appearance.

Moore joins guards Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant as incoming freshmen who will join the Flames this summer.

Cuffee, Parker to play in 3X3U National Championship

Liberty senior guards Elijah Cuffee and Chris Parker were selected to participate in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship slated to be held Sunday through Tuesday at The Pavilion in Indianapolis.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Final Four.