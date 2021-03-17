Region Roundup: Neaves' blast lifts Lynchburg to victory, and more

In Newport News, Avery Neaves' three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning lifted Lynchburg to a 4-1 victory over Christopher Newport on Wednesday, giving the Hornets (8-7) their sixth win in seven games.
Neaves broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth after Lynchburg's Dylan Fisher was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Garrett Jackson reached on a fielder's choice. Kinston Carson then singled through the right side. Neaves followed by pulling a pitch from Captains reliever Matt Gaither down the left-field line, where it hugged the foul pole and stayed fair to give the Hornets a three-run lead.
Grayson Thurman (Altavista) earned the two-inning save, his second of the season, by yielding two hits and striking out five. Jack Bachmore earned the win in relief.
Ryan Long (1 for 4) brought in Lynchburg's first run with two outs in the fifth, bringing home Avery Combs (E.C. Glass), who singled earlier in the frame.
MEN'S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Mary Baldwin 0
The Hornets (3-0) received singles victories from Carter McCleary (6-2, 6-1), Matthew Manos (6-0, 6-1) and Cooper Brewen (6-0, 6-1) and McCleary teamed with Vincent Oliver for an 8-3 doubles win at Lynchburg Tennis Courts. Lynchburg took all other matches by default.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Charlotte 4, Liberty 2
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Liberty saw its four-match winning streak come to an end as UNC Charlotte claimed five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
Liberty (10-3) received its singles victory from Esther Lovato at No. 4 and doubles wins from Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre at No. 2 and Marina Davtyan and Lovato at No. 3.
Lynchburg 9, Mary Baldwin 0
The Hornets (4-0) won every set at Lynchburg Tennis Courts to dispatch the Fighting Squirrels.
Ellen Druebbisch, Caroline Guill, Alexa Hardesty, Emma Pinola and Emma Flowers all picked up easy singles victories, while Alissa Anderson and Jefferson Forest grad Lauren Pascadlo earned the win at No. 1 doubles and sisters Elizabeth and Grace Teefey won at No. 2 doubles.
Sweet Briar 9, Randolph 0
Sweet Briar's Ruth de Souza polished off a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Randolph's Zu Elkhansa at the No. 1 singles spot, and that sent the Vixens (6-2) on their way to the rout.
Sweet Briar also received singles wins from Allison Wandling, Kate Kotany, Isabela Guilarte, Alexia Alfaro and Ruth Letchner. All six Vixens also appeared in the doubles sweep over the WildCats (1-6).
HIGH SCHOOLS
Ruland signs with Mars Hill
Brookville's McKinsey Ruhland signed a National Letter of Intent at the school Tuesday. Ruland made official her commitment to North Carolina-based Mars Hill, where she will compete in acrobatics and tumbling. Division II Mars Hill is located outside Asheville and announced last November it was adding the sport in 2021-22.