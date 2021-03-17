Region Roundup: Neaves' blast lifts Lynchburg to victory, and more

In Newport News, Avery Neaves' three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning lifted Lynchburg to a 4-1 victory over Christopher Newport on Wednesday, giving the Hornets (8-7) their sixth win in seven games.

Neaves broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth after Lynchburg's Dylan Fisher was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Garrett Jackson reached on a fielder's choice. Kinston Carson then singled through the right side. Neaves followed by pulling a pitch from Captains reliever Matt Gaither down the left-field line, where it hugged the foul pole and stayed fair to give the Hornets a three-run lead.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) earned the two-inning save, his second of the season, by yielding two hits and striking out five. Jack Bachmore earned the win in relief.

Ryan Long (1 for 4) brought in Lynchburg's first run with two outs in the fifth, bringing home Avery Combs (E.C. Glass), who singled earlier in the frame.

MEN'S TENNIS

Lynchburg 9, Mary Baldwin 0