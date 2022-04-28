Region roundup: Neaves leads Lynchburg baseball past Hampden-Sydney, and more

Avery Neaves homered twice for the second straight day, and University of Lynchburg scored 10 runs before Hampden-Sydney got on the board in an 11-2 victory at Fox Field on Thursday.

Neaves, who leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in batting average (.430), RBIs (57) and home runs (13), recorded the first of his two homers with two outs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Gavin Collins also notched a two-run homer in the frame. Neaves (3 for 4) added a solo shot in the sixth, giving him his third game with two homers on the season. He drove in a total of four runs.

Garrett Jackson, like Collins, had two RBIs, joining PJ Alvanos and Lane as players with a double on his two-bagger in the eighth that led to the game’s final run.

Carrson Atkins and Logan Webster each had two hits for UL (31-7, 15-3 ODAC).

H-SC (20-15, 10-8) scored a run each in the seventh and eighth innings against starter Jack Bachmore (4-2), who went 7 2/3 innings and gave up just three hits. He walked one and struck out two. Travis Shumate recorded the final out of the eighth, and Grayson Thurman (Altavista) pitched a perfect ninth. Thurman struck out two to drive up his strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate to 16.24, the nation's best mark among Division III schools.

The Hornets already had secured home-field advantage for the upcoming ODAC tournament, but with the win Thursday, they are guaranteed either the No. 1 or 2 seed. Randolph-Macon is the other team in the fight for the top spot, but Lynchburg still is in control — UL would have to lose twice to Bridgewater on Saturday and R-MC would have to beat Ferrum twice Saturday for the Hornets to relinquish the top seed.

Lynchburg also now is the only team in the conference that will reach the 30-win threshold in the regular season, and it’s one of just six teams in the nation to have hit the mark already. The Hornets have posted back-to-back 30-win campaigns for the first time in program history; only four Lynchburg teams in the past have accomplished the feat.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 23, Guilford 2

Lynchburg scored 57 seconds into the game, took a 5-0 lead and never looked back in a rout of Guilford at Shellenberger Field.

Payton Saville led Lynchburg (7-9, 5-3 ODAC) with three goals. Tori King scored for Guilford (4-12, 1-7) with 9:36 left in the first quarter, and Kylie Horn had the Quakers' other goal in the fourth.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Salem 3

Lynchburg's offense came alive late, and a pair of pitchers shut down Salem's batters over the final three frames as the Hillcats posted a come-from-behind victory at Bank of the James Stadium.

Down 3-1, Milan Tolentino (2 for 3) and Jorge Burgos (2 for 4) jumpstarted the comeback with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with a single and RBI double, respectively. The Hillcats (9-9) pulled even in the next frame on Luis Durango's groundout, and Isaiah Greene put Lynchburg ahead for good on his two-out, solo homer.

Will Bartlett (2 for 4) had an RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring. Burgos recorded an RBI double earlier in the frame for Lynchburg's sixth extra-base hit of the day. Four of those came in the Hillcats' game-ending 5-0 run.

Juan Zapata (2-1) earned the win after throwing 3⅓ innings in relief, and combined with Evis Jerez (two saves on the season) to strike out eight of the final 10 Salem batters.

Only Miguel Ugueto (2 for 4) reached for the Red Sox (9-9) in the final three frames. Nathan Hickey also had two hits for Salem, including a double and solo homer.