Region roundup: No. 3 Johns Hopkins edges No. 3 Lynchburg in field hockey

Third-rnaked Johns Hopkins scored two goals in the span of 5½ minutes in the third quarter to take the lead for good, and the Blue Jays were able to hold off No. 13 Lynchburg 2-1 in a battle of Division III field hockey powerhouses at Homewood Field in Baltimore.
Meghan Mayo scored off an assist from Brittany Claybaugh nine minutes into the second half to give the Hornets (1-2) a 1-0 lead.
However, the Blue Jays (3-0) struck 35 seconds later on Siena Urbanski’s unassisted tally.
Gen Mehra scored the game-winner off a corner as the third quarter came to an end.
Johns Hopkins held a 5-1 edge in shots in the deciding third quarter.
Morgan Seward and Alexis Loder combined to record three saves for JHU.
Kayla Brady had four saves for UL.
Johns Hopkins only recorded one shot in the first half. UL, on the other hand, recorded four shots in the first period, but was unable to convert and seize control.
Sweet Briar 5, Ferrum 0
Brynna Hughes scored three goals and added an assist as the Vixens (2-1) defeated the Panthers (2-1) in Ferrum.
Avery Jones and Brigitte Gorman scored for SBC.
The Panthers did not record any shots on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 4, Greensboro 2
Brandon John scored two of four first-half goals for the WildCats (3-0) as they cruised to a victory over the Pride (0-2) at WildCat Stadium.
Noah Carney and Evan Blow also scored for RC, and Zach Aylor recorded five saves.
William Curry and Jordy Briceno scored for GC.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sweet Briar 2, Wilson 1
Dominique Cunningham and Kaitlyn Rupert scored late in the first half to give the Vixens (1-0) the lead, and they held on to defeat the Phoenix (0-2) in Sweet Briar.
Morgan Wineburg scored in the 66th minute to help Wilson cut into the deficit, but Katelyn Meyer recorded three of her five saves in the final 20 minutes to preserve the victory.
Salem 2, Randolph 1
Gina Franco and Ellie Montes scored first-half goals, and the Spirits (3-1) edged the WildCats (2-1) at WildCat Stadium
Sara Bane scored in the 64th minute for RC to cut the deficit in half.
Salem goalkeeper Alexcina Wartski recorded three of her five second-half saves in the final 17 minutes.
VOLLEYBALL
Southern Virginia 3, Lynchburg 0
Courtney Pinkston had 11 kills and eight digs, Emma Steiger added 13 digs, and the Knights (3-0) defeated the Hornets (1-2) by scores of 25-15, 29-27, 25-15 at Turner Gymnasium.
Abbi Leeper had seven kills and nine digs for UL. Khoury May added nine kills and Jordan Bartemeyer finished with 11 digs.